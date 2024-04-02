Grouper Fillets With Ginger and Coconut Curry Recipe (2024)

I’ve made this dish a few times now, using sea bass every time. The first two times I followed the recipe to the letter, but tonight was in a hurry and didn’t feel like making any more effort than necessary. Sliced the carrots on a bias, the leek in half moons. Skipped the snap peas, and simmered all the veggies in the curry sauce after they were about 2/3 cooked through. Seared off the fish while the curry simmered. Also added fish sauce and lime juice per other recommendations. Delish!