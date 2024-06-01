Guinness Beer Beef Chuck Roast Recipe (2024)

Home » Holidays » St. Patrick's Day
by Sandyon Mar 13, 2021 (updated Jan 26, 2023)
Guinness Pot Roast is a Guinness Beer, Beef Chuck Roast Recipe that is braised in a rich sauce with onions and carrots. Optional to cook in the slow cooker!
Guinness Pot Roast is a braised chuck roast recipe in dark beer (Guinness is the best!), with lots of flavors, spices, and bold flavors. The longer it cooks, the longer it gets tender and every bite is so delicious.
Why we love this recipe
- Our family has enjoyed this recipe for years, a simple one that only takes a few minutes to prepare.
- There’s nothing better than a “Sunday roast” cooked with carrots and onions!
- You can braise and cook it in a Dutch oven on the stovetop or in the oven.
- You can cook it in the slow cooker.
- It’s a crowd-pleasing recipe – especially for St. Patrick’s Day.
- The bold flavors go so well with any St. Patrick’s Day menu.
With this Guinness Beer Beef Chuck Roast Recipe, that reminds me so much of both of our trips to Ireland (and cooking for St. Patricks Day), it’s a super simple recipe that comes together quickly. Pop it in the oven and walk away!
Everyone asks –Do you have to use beer? Can you cook this beef chuck roast in the slow cooker? Keep reading for both the answers. But for now, serve this for St. Patrick’s Day with this Irish Pub Salad! Or if you love Guinness, try these Guinness Beer in this Irish Guinness Cupcakes or this Guinness Beer Cheese Dip with homemade pretzels!
Ingredients for Guinness pot roast
Here are the ingredients you will need:
- Beef chuck roast: pot roast
- Salt and pepper
- Onions, carrots (potatoes, optional)
- Olive oil, garlic cloves
- Tomato paste
- Instant coffee
- Chili red pepper flakes (optional)
- Guinness beer: we use Guinness because it’s a dark stout
- Fresh basil or thyme
Feel free to add in potatoes, too! Here’s another recipe to try with NO beer: Irish Beef Lamb Stew Recipe.
What is Guinness beef chuck roast?
Beef Chuck Roast is a thick cut of beef sold as a “7-bone roast” or “chuck roast,” and is usually cooked with liquid as a pot roast.
You can buy a bone-in chuckroast, amore economical cut of beef.
Every cut of meat is always different, so make sure and check to make sure for doneness, but it should be tender when done cooking!
How do you make a Guinness Beer Beef Chuck Roast?
- Heat 2 Tbsp. oil in a wide frying pan over a high heat. Brown the meat on all sides; heavily salt and pepper both sides. [Optional to pat the beef with flour before browning for a thicker gravy.]Remove the meat and set aside.
- In a separate small bowl, add hot water the tomato paste, instant coffee, and chili flakes. Mix well.
- In the same frying pan, heat the remaining oil and sauté the garlic, adding the tomato paste mixture. Mix together and cook for a few minutes (will be thick).
- Chop the onions, and place in the bottom of a Dutch oven. Place the cooked piece of meat on top. Spread the paste on top of the meat. Add fresh herbs for additional flavor.
- Place the chopped carrots on top of the meat and sauce. Pour the Guinness beer around the meat.
Stovetop:Cover with the lid of the casserole/Dutch oven and simmer very gently on stovetop (very low heat) until the meat is tender (toward the end of 3-4 hours + make sure there is enough liquid)
Oven: Place in the oven and bake for about 3-4 hours (or until tender).
Slow Cooker: Cook on HI for 3-4 hours until tender. *Add more stock if you need to.
Allow to sit for 20 minutes before serving.
Can you cook a chuck roast in a slow cooker?
Yes, you can cook a chuck roast in a slow cooker!
Or, one reader writes: “Put in the crock pot on LOW for 6 hours! It was wonderful! The whole family loved it. I strained the juices and reduced them and poured them back over the pot roast and served with mashed potatoes. This is definitely a new favorite!”
I am a huge fan of my Le Creuset Dutch Oven,Kitchenaid multi-cookerand Instant Pot.All three are incredibly useful for these kinds of recipes and many more!
4.07 stars (94 reviews)
Guinness Beer Beef Chuck Roast Recipe
Guinness Pot Roast is a braised Guinness beer, beef chuck roast recipe in a rich sauce with onions and carrots. Cook in oven or slow cooker.
SLOW COOKER: Put in the crock pot on LOW for 6 hours! Strain the juices and reduce them and pour back over the pot roast; serve with mashed potatoes.
You can substitute the beer with beef broth or non-alcoholic beer.
Prep Time: 15 minutes mins
Cook Time: 3 hours hrs 15 minutes mins
Total Time: 3 hours hrs 30 minutes mins
Yield: 6
Ingredients
- 2-3 lbs. beef chuck roast
- Salt and pepper
- 3 large onions, coarsely chopped
- 6 large carrots, cut in 1-inch chunks (leave peel on)
- 4 Tbsp. olive oil, divided
- 3 large garlic cloves, crushed
- 2 Tbsp. flour, optional, for patting the beef before browning
- 1 small can tomato paste, dissolved in 1 ½ cups of hot water
- 2 Tbsp. instant coffee, use a good quality
- 1-2 tsp. chili red pepper flakes, optional, depending on how much spice you like
- 1 14 oz can Guinness beer, about 2 cups
- Sprigs of basil or thyme
Instructions
Preheat oven to 300 degrees F. (Oryou can also use stove top or crock-pot.)
Heat 2 Tbsp. oil in a wide frying pan over a high heat. Brown the meat on all sides; heavily salt and pepper both sides. [Optional to pat the beef with flour before browning for a thicker gravy.]
Remove the meat and set aside.
In a separate small bowl, addto 1 1/2 cups of hot water the tomato paste, instant coffee, and chili flakes. Mix well.
In the same frying pan, heat the remaining oil and sauté the garlic for 1-2 minutes, adding the tomato paste mixture. Mix together and cook for a few minutes (will be thick).
Chop the onions, and place in the bottom of a Dutch oven. Place the cooked piece of meat on top. Spread the paste on top of the meat. Add fresh herbs for additional flavor.
Place the chopped carrots on top of the meat and sauce. Pour the Guinness beer around the meat.
Stovetop:
Cover with the lid of the casserole/Dutch oven and simmer very gently on stovetop (very low heat) until the meat is tender (toward the end of 3-4 hours + make sure there is enough liquid)
Oven:
ORbake at 300 degrees for about 3-4 hours (or until tender). OR cook in the crock pot on HI for 3-4 hours until tender. *Add more stock if you need to.
Slow Cooker:
Put in the crock pot on LOW for 6 hours.
Allow to sit for 20 minutes before serving. Strain the juices and reduce them and pour back over the pot roast; serve with mashed potatoes.
Notes
Originally posted JAN 2017
Cuisine: Irish
Course: Main Course
Author: Sandy / Reluctant Entertainer
originally published on Mar 13, 2021 (last updated Jan 26, 2023)
109 comments on “Guinness Pot Roast”
David Roberson —Reply
I skipped the coffee. Not because didn’t have any but because Guinness already tastes like coffee. I used bacon grease to brown the roast. I also added mushrooms. I didn’t cook the onions/carrots/celery/mushroom first. I browned the roast in the pan I was cooking it in and just tossed the garlic in around it after it was mostly browned. I added a shot of Worcestershire and some red wine(1/4 cup) to it too.
I added potatoes once it was slightly tender but not quite done and just cooked it til it til the potatoes were done.
I mostly just used the recipe as reference. I tossed a couple bay leafs in too just because. It taste how a roast should taste. This would also work well for a leg of lamb too. I’d personally prefer it over mashed potatoes but my wife wanted potatoes in with the roast. It is certainly easier this way. There was enough liquid that it could be served as a stew. I have no doubt the original recipe 100% followed would be just as good.
Kelly —Reply
I don’t like coffee. Does the coffee flavor stand out in this recipe?
Sandy —
It really adds to the richness, but you can try leaving it out? We always add the coffee, and no, it does not stand out.
mike mangiacotte —Reply
what about using bison sirloin roast
Sandy —
Yes, let us know if it is amazing?!
Judy —Reply
This is by far the very best roast I’ve ever made. I did add potatoes and in the slow cooker for 6 hrs. So tender.
Robyn —Reply
For the instant coffee do you just add granules or make the coffee with water?
Sandy —
Hi Robyn! You add the instant coffee to the water as stated: In a separate small bowl, add to 1 1/2 cups of hot water the tomato paste, instant coffee, and chili flakes. Hope that makes sense! No extra water.
Julie Hillestad —Reply
I pat flour to the beef before browning. Brings a nice gravy to the finished product.
pat lundin —Reply
Will any beer work ?? don’t have guineas ??
Sandy —
Yes!
Jake Y —Reply
Made this tonight and it was delicious. The tomato, coffee, Guinness combo is wonderful. A few notes:
* I didn’t have instant coffee, so I used 1 cup of brewed coffee in place of the instant and then added the additional 1/2 cup of water. Next time I’ll reduce the liquid to 1 cup instead of 1 1/2, as it was not thick (and I reduced it for a bit).
* I added 2 tsp dried rosemary, 1 tbsp dijon mustard, and 2 tsp of Worcestershire sauce to the tomato paste mix.
* We ate this over oven-baked mashed potatoes and it was glorious!
Jake Y —
Forgot to add the stars!
Robin Sallee —Reply
Do I need to double the ingredients if I’m cooking a 6 pound roast?
Sandy —
No! Just watch toward end that you have enough liquid in the pot!
Lynn Gill —Reply
We had this roast today, it was tender, juicy, well flavored. We even put potatoes in the crock pot. Yummy all the way
Kevin Brown —Reply
I’m wanting more of the biggest Home cooking you have.
Donna —Reply
This is in my oven now and the house smells delicious! Cant wait to eat it.
Deaunna George —Reply
This recipe was delicious, full of flavor and very hearty. I followed the recipe to a T but added red skinned potatoes along with the carrots and my family loved it so much last Sunday, that they requested it again this Sunday!! Thank you for sharing this wonderful recipe.
Paula —Reply
Making this right now! Is there anything you can substitute for the instant coffee? I don’t have any, just regular coffee and I live a long ways from a store.
Sandy —
You could leave out the coffee, but it would be lacking in a tiny bit of flavor, I’m afraid. Sorry you didn’t have that ingredient. If you made without, let me know! :)