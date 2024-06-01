Guinness Beer Beef Chuck Roast Recipe (2024)

Guinness Pot Roast is a Guinness Beer, Beef Chuck Roast Recipe that is braised in a rich sauce with onions and carrots. Optional to cook in the slow cooker!

Guinness Pot Roast is a braised chuck roast recipe in dark beer (Guinness is the best!), with lots of flavors, spices, and bold flavors. The longer it cooks, the longer it gets tender and every bite is so delicious.

Table of Contents Why we love this recipe

Ingredients for Guinness pot roast

What is Guinness beef chuck roast?

How do you make a Guinness Beer Beef Chuck Roast?

Can you cook a chuck roast in a slow cooker?

More Irishrecipes:

Guinness Beer Beef Chuck Roast Recipe

Why we love this recipe

Our family has enjoyed this recipe for years, a simple one that only takes a few minutes to prepare.

There’s nothing better than a “Sunday roast” cooked with carrots and onions!

You can braise and cook it in a Dutch oven on the stovetop or in the oven.

You can cook it in the slow cooker.

It’s a crowd-pleasing recipe – especially for St. Patrick’s Day.

The bold flavors go so well with any St. Patrick’s Day menu.

With this Guinness Beer Beef Chuck Roast Recipe, that reminds me so much of both of our trips to Ireland (and cooking for St. Patricks Day), it’s a super simple recipe that comes together quickly. Pop it in the oven and walk away!

Everyone asks –Do you have to use beer? Can you cook this beef chuck roast in the slow cooker? Keep reading for both the answers. But for now, serve this for St. Patrick’s Day with this Irish Pub Salad! Or if you love Guinness, try these Guinness Beer in this Irish Guinness Cupcakes or this Guinness Beer Cheese Dip with homemade pretzels!

Ingredients for Guinness pot roast

Here are the ingredients you will need:

Beef chuck roast : pot roast

: pot roast Salt and pepper

Onions, carrots (potatoes, optional)

(potatoes, optional) Olive oil, garlic cloves

Tomato paste

Instant coffee

Chili red pepper flakes (optional)

Guinness beer : we use Guinness because it’s a dark stout

: we use Guinness because it’s a dark stout Fresh basil or thyme

Feel free to add in potatoes, too! Here’s another recipe to try with NO beer: Irish Beef Lamb Stew Recipe.

What is Guinness beef chuck roast?

Beef Chuck Roast is a thick cut of beef sold as a “7-bone roast” or “chuck roast,” and is usually cooked with liquid as a pot roast.

You can buy a bone-in chuckroast, amore economical cut of beef.

Every cut of meat is always different, so make sure and check to make sure for doneness, but it should be tender when done cooking!

How do you make a Guinness Beer Beef Chuck Roast?

Heat 2 Tbsp. oil in a wide frying pan over a high heat. Brown the meat on all sides; heavily salt and pepper both sides. [Optional to pat the beef with flour before browning for a thicker gravy.]Remove the meat and set aside. In a separate small bowl, add hot water the tomato paste, instant coffee, and chili flakes. Mix well. In the same frying pan, heat the remaining oil and sauté the garlic, adding the tomato paste mixture. Mix together and cook for a few minutes (will be thick). Chop the onions, and place in the bottom of a Dutch oven. Place the cooked piece of meat on top. Spread the paste on top of the meat. Add fresh herbs for additional flavor. Place the chopped carrots on top of the meat and sauce. Pour the Guinness beer around the meat.

Stovetop:Cover with the lid of the casserole/Dutch oven and simmer very gently on stovetop (very low heat) until the meat is tender (toward the end of 3-4 hours + make sure there is enough liquid)

Oven: Place in the oven and bake for about 3-4 hours (or until tender).

Slow Cooker: Cook on HI for 3-4 hours until tender. *Add more stock if you need to.

Allow to sit for 20 minutes before serving.

Can you cook a chuck roast in a slow cooker?

Yes, you can cook a chuck roast in a slow cooker!

Or, one reader writes: “Put in the crock pot on LOW for 6 hours! It was wonderful! The whole family loved it. I strained the juices and reduced them and poured them back over the pot roast and served with mashed potatoes. This is definitely a new favorite!”

More Irishrecipes:

St. Patrick’s Day Menu

Guinness Brownies [Well Plated]

Irish Barmbrack Bread Recipe

Colcannon Irish Potatoes with Bacon

I am a huge fan of my Le Creuset Dutch Oven,Kitchenaid multi-cookerand Instant Pot.All three are incredibly useful for these kinds of recipes and many more!

4.07 stars (94 reviews) Leave a Review Get the Recipe: Guinness Beer Beef Chuck Roast Recipe Guinness Pot Roast is a braised Guinness beer, beef chuck roast recipe in a rich sauce with onions and carrots. Cook in oven or slow cooker. SLOW COOKER: Put in the crock pot on LOW for 6 hours! Strain the juices and reduce them and pour back over the pot roast; serve with mashed potatoes. You can substitute the beer with beef broth or non-alcoholic beer. See Also Gordon Ramsay Hamburger Recipe - TheFoodXPFood & Wine's 21 Most Popular New Recipes From the Past MonthFried Fish Sandwich RecipeCreamy Ginger Soy Sauce Recipe | Feature Dish Prep Time: 15 minutes mins Cook Time: 3 hours hrs 15 minutes mins Total Time: 3 hours hrs 30 minutes mins Yield: 6 Print RecipePin RecipeSave Recipe Ingredients 2-3 lbs. beef chuck roast

Salt and pepper

3 large onions , coarsely chopped

, 6 large carrots , cut in 1-inch chunks (leave peel on)

, 4 Tbsp. olive oil , divided

, 3 large garlic cloves , crushed

, 2 Tbsp. flour , optional, for patting the beef before browning

, 1 small can tomato paste , dissolved in 1 ½ cups of hot water

, 2 Tbsp. instant coffee , use a good quality

, 1-2 tsp. chili red pepper flakes , optional, depending on how much spice you like

, 1 14 oz can Guinness beer , about 2 cups

, Sprigs of basil or thyme Instructions Preheat oven to 300 degrees F. (Oryou can also use stove top or crock-pot.)

Heat 2 Tbsp. oil in a wide frying pan over a high heat. Brown the meat on all sides; heavily salt and pepper both sides. [Optional to pat the beef with flour before browning for a thicker gravy.]

Remove the meat and set aside.

In a separate small bowl, addto 1 1/2 cups of hot water the tomato paste, instant coffee, and chili flakes. Mix well.

In the same frying pan, heat the remaining oil and sauté the garlic for 1-2 minutes, adding the tomato paste mixture. Mix together and cook for a few minutes (will be thick).

Chop the onions, and place in the bottom of a Dutch oven. Place the cooked piece of meat on top. Spread the paste on top of the meat. Add fresh herbs for additional flavor.

Place the chopped carrots on top of the meat and sauce. Pour the Guinness beer around the meat. Stovetop: Cover with the lid of the casserole/Dutch oven and simmer very gently on stovetop (very low heat) until the meat is tender (toward the end of 3-4 hours + make sure there is enough liquid) Oven: ORbake at 300 degrees for about 3-4 hours (or until tender). OR cook in the crock pot on HI for 3-4 hours until tender. *Add more stock if you need to. Slow Cooker: Put in the crock pot on LOW for 6 hours.

Allow to sit for 20 minutes before serving. Strain the juices and reduce them and pour back over the pot roast; serve with mashed potatoes. Notes Originally posted JAN 2017 Cuisine: Irish Course: Main Course Author: Sandy / Reluctant Entertainer Did you make this recipe?Tag @reluctantentertainer on Instagram and hashtag it #reluctantentertainer!