Hadi Hosseini's Homepage (2024)

I am an Assistant Professor in the College of Information Sciences and Technology at Penn State University and an Associate Director of the Center for Artificial Intelligence Foundations and Engineered Systems (CAFE). I am a member of the Data Science and AI group; I am also affiliated with CS Theory Group and the Institute for Computational and Data Sciences. Previously, I was an Assistant Professor in the Department of Computer Science at Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT). Prior to that I was a postdoctoral research fellow at Carnegie Mellon University, hosted by Ariel Procaccia. I completed my Ph.D. in Computer Science at the University of Waterloo, advised by Kate Larson and Robin Cohen.

My Research

I usually work on problems related to Artificial Intelligence and Multiagent Systems. More specifically, I am interested in problems at the interface of computer science and economics. I often study different aspects of self-interested players in multiagent systems, and develop algorithms and theoretical techniques to achieve certain computational and game-theoretical properties.

My research is supported by an NSF CAREER Award, an NSF Medium RI Award and an NSF CRII Award. Thank you, NSF!

Professional Service

If you are interested in joining my group, check out this page.

MatchU.ai: Make Informed Decisions, Backed by Algorithms!

MatchU.ai blends education and research by offering an interactive platform to find how to form mutually beneficial relationships, decide how to distribute resources, or resolve conflicts about a set of alternatives through a suite of algorithms rooted in economics, computer science, and artificial intelligence.

News

  • April 2024

    Two papers accepted to IJCAI-24

    Two papers to be presented at IJCAI-24! Congratulations to my amazing collaborators and students!

  • Jan. 2024

    ISAIM 2024

    I am invited to give a talk in an ISAIM special session on the Alternative Models for Fairness in AI.

  • Dec. 2023

    Two papers accepted to AAMAS-24

    One full paper and one extended abstract accepted to AAMAS-24! Thankful to the amazing collaborators and students!

  • Dec. 2023

    New paper accepted to AAAI-24

    1 full paper to be presented at the blue sky/senior track AAAI-24!

  • April 2023

    One full paper and one journal track paper accepted to IJCAI-23

    Two papers to be presented at IJCAI-23! Congratulations to my amazing postdocs and students!

  • Feb. 2023

    Junior Faculty Excellence in Research Award

    I have been awarded Junior Faculty Excellence in Research Award at Penn State! I consider this a collective effort and am very grateful to all my students, collaborators, and mentors! Read more details here.

  • Jan. 2023

    Two full papers accepted to AAMAS-23

    Two full papers were accepted to AAMAS-23! Thankful to the amazing collaborators and students!

  • Dec. 2022

    New paper accepted to AAAI-23

    1 full paper to be presented at AAAI-23!

  • 2022

    NSF CAREER: Robust Fairness in Matching Markets

    I received an NSF CAREER Award from the National Science Foundation! Thank you, NSF! See more details here.

  • April 2022

    I was elected to IFAAMAS Board of Directors

    I was elected to the IFAAMAS Board of Directors for a six-year term. IFAAMAS is a non-profit organization whose purpose is to promote science and technology in the areas of artificial intelligence, autonomous agents and multiagent systems. It is the governing body behind the AAMAS conference series.

  • April 2022

    Paper accepted to IJCAI-22

    A paper on two-sided manipulation strategies in matching markets was accepted to IJCAI-22. Congratulations to my student Fatima Umar!

  • March 2022

    New Grant: Democratic Metaverse: Recovering Truth from Ranking Data

    Received a new grant from Penn State's IST Seed Funding. Thank you IST! See more details here.

  • December 2021

    Two full papers accepted to AAMAS-22

    Two full papers were accepted to AAMAS-22. Congratulations to my students Andrew Searns and Angelina Brilliantova!

  • July 2021

    New Grant: NSF RI: Medium: Transparent Fair Division of Indivisble Items

    Received a new award from the National Science Foundation to further study transparency in fair allocation of resources and items and perceived fairness of humans. Thank you, NSF! This is a project in collaboration with Prof. Lirong Xia.
    See more details here.

  • July 2021

    New Grant: Robust and Fair Matching Markets: From Rideshare to Kidney Exchange

    Received a new grant from Penn State's IST Seed Funding to study fairness in matching markets. Thank you!

  • April 2021

    Three papers accepted to IJCAI-21

    Three full papers (two of which with undergraduate students) accepted to IJCAI-21 and will be presented at the conference in August.

  • April 2021

    Co-chairing a tutorial session on Mechanism Design without Money: Matching, Facility Locations, and Beyond at IJCAI-2021

    The tutorial discusses various mechanism design settings (such as matching and facility locations), their desired properties and solution concepts, and algorithmic tools/mechanisms.
    See more details here.

  • Feb. 2021

    Co-chairing the 3rd Games, Agents and Incentives Workshop at AAMAS-2021

    Consider submitting your papers to the 3rd Games, Agents and Incentives Workshop (GAIW) @AAMAS 2021.
    See more details here.

  • Jan. 2021

    Invited Speaker at Applied Mechanism Design at IJCAI-21

    Invited to speak about my work on fair division along with a set of wonderful researcher on mechanism design. See more details here. Watch the video here.

  • Dec. 2020

    3 papers accepted to AAAI-21

    2 full papers and 1 short abstract to be presented in AAAI-21!

  • Dec. 2020

    Congratulations to Fatima!

    My research assistant, Fatima Umar, received a prestigious Outstanding Undergraduate Scholar Award at RIT.

  • Aug. 2020

    New Position at Penn State University

    I am thrilled to announce that I will be joining Penn State University as an Assistant Professor of Artificial Intelligence in Fall 2020.

    I am deeply grateful to my colleagues, collaborators, and mentors at RIT for wonderful three years.

  • Apr. 2020

    1 full paper accepted in IJCAI-20 (acceptance rate ~12%)

    1 full paper to be presented in IJCAI-PRICAI-20!

  • 2020

    Nominated for Outstanding Teaching Award (x2)

    Rochester Institute of Technology

  • Jan. 2020

    WXXI Radio Interview: Can AI help us become more fair as a society?

    Connections: Can AI help us become more fair as a society? Listen to my interview: WXXI Radio Link.

  • Dec. 2019

    Andrew Searns received Honorable Mention, CRA Outstanding Undergraduate Researcher Award!

    Congratulations to Andrew Searns, my undergraduate student at RIT working on fairness in resource allocation, who has received an Honorable Mention for the CRA Outstanding Undergraduate Researcher Award!

  • Nov. 2019

    3 papers accepted in AAAI-20

    1 full paper, 1 demo paper, and 1 short abstract to be presented in AAAI-20!

  • Nov. 2019

    WXXI Radio Interview: Will artificial intelligence enhance or replace human activity?

    Connections: Will artificial intelligence enhance or replace human activity? Listen to my interview: WXXI Radio Link.

  • 2019

    NSF CRII Award

    I was awarded Research Initiation Initiative (CRII) to work on fair division problems in dynamic environments.

  • 2019

    NSF IUSE Award

    Title: Using Program Dependence Graphs to Propagate Feedback to Students on Programming Assignments and Promote Responsive Teaching.
    With Carlos Rivero and Zack Butler

  • 2019

    Two AAMAS Papers

    Two papers accepted at AAMAS: one full paper and one short paper.

    International Conference on Autonomous Agents and Multiagent Systems (AAMAS)

    More information: AAMAS Conference

  • 2018

    Best Program Committee (PC) Member

    International Conference on Autonomous Agents and Multiagent Systems (AAMAS)

    More information: AAMAS Awards

  • 2018

    Nominated for Outstanding Teaching Award

    Rochester Institute of Technology

