Hadi Hosseini's Homepage (2024)

Hadi Hosseini
I am an Assistant Professor in the College of Information Sciences and Technology at Penn State University and an Associate Director of the Center for Artificial Intelligence Foundations and Engineered Systems (CAFE). I am a member of the Data Science and AI group; I am also affiliated with CS Theory Group and the Institute for Computational and Data Sciences. Previously, I was an Assistant Professor in the Department of Computer Science at Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT). Prior to that I was a postdoctoral research fellow at Carnegie Mellon University, hosted by Ariel Procaccia. I completed my Ph.D. in Computer Science at the University of Waterloo, advised by Kate Larson and Robin Cohen.
My Research
I usually work on problems related to Artificial Intelligence and Multiagent Systems. More specifically, I am interested in problems at the interface of computer science and economics. I often study different aspects of self-interested players in multiagent systems, and develop algorithms and theoretical techniques to achieve certain computational and game-theoretical properties.
My research is supported by an NSF CAREER Award, an NSF Medium RI Award and an NSF CRII Award. Thank you, NSF!
Professional Service
If you are interested in joining my group, check out this page.
MatchU.ai: Make Informed Decisions, Backed by Algorithms!
MatchU.ai blends education and research by offering an interactive platform to find how to form mutually beneficial relationships, decide how to distribute resources, or resolve conflicts about a set of alternatives through a suite of algorithms rooted in economics, computer science, and artificial intelligence.
In Media
- Good, bad, fair: New algorithms could help fairly distribute goods or chores. Penn State News
- AI Trends in 2022: What's Real and What's Hype? - Forbes
- Surprisingly popular voting algorithm developed to recover ranked choices. ACM THECHNEWS, Penn State News
- New AI framework introduced for cutting a 'multi-layered cake'. Penn State News
- Can AI help us become more fair as a society? WXXI Radio Interview
- Will Artificial Intelligence enhance or replace human activity? WXXI Radio Interview
News
-
April 2024
-
Jan. 2024
-
Dec. 2023
-
Dec. 2023
-
April 2023
-
Feb. 2023
I have been awarded Junior Faculty Excellence in Research Award at Penn State! I consider this a collective effort and am very grateful to all my students, collaborators, and mentors! Read more details here.
-
Jan. 2023
-
Dec. 2022
-
2022
NSF CAREER: Robust Fairness in Matching Markets
I received an NSF CAREER Award from the National Science Foundation! Thank you, NSF! See more details here.
-
April 2022
I was elected to IFAAMAS Board of Directors
I was elected to the IFAAMAS Board of Directors for a six-year term. IFAAMAS is a non-profit organization whose purpose is to promote science and technology in the areas of artificial intelligence, autonomous agents and multiagent systems. It is the governing body behind the AAMAS conference series.
-
April 2022
-
March 2022
New Grant: Democratic Metaverse: Recovering Truth from Ranking Data
Received a new grant from Penn State's IST Seed Funding. Thank you IST! See more details here.
-
December 2021
-
July 2021
New Grant: NSF RI: Medium: Transparent Fair Division of Indivisble Items
Received a new award from the National Science Foundation to further study transparency in fair allocation of resources and items and perceived fairness of humans. Thank you, NSF! This is a project in collaboration with Prof. Lirong Xia.
See more details here.
-
July 2021
New Grant: Robust and Fair Matching Markets: From Rideshare to Kidney Exchange
Received a new grant from Penn State's IST Seed Funding to study fairness in matching markets. Thank you!
-
April 2021
-
April 2021
Co-chairing a tutorial session on Mechanism Design without Money: Matching, Facility Locations, and Beyond at IJCAI-2021
The tutorial discusses various mechanism design settings (such as matching and facility locations), their desired properties and solution concepts, and algorithmic tools/mechanisms.
See more details here.
-
Feb. 2021
Co-chairing the 3rd Games, Agents and Incentives Workshop at AAMAS-2021
Consider submitting your papers to the 3rd Games, Agents and Incentives Workshop (GAIW) @AAMAS 2021.
See more details here.
-
Jan. 2021
-
Dec. 2020
-
Dec. 2020
Congratulations to Fatima!
My research assistant, Fatima Umar, received a prestigious Outstanding Undergraduate Scholar Award at RIT.
-
Aug. 2020
New Position at Penn State University
I am thrilled to announce that I will be joining Penn State University as an Assistant Professor of Artificial Intelligence in Fall 2020.
I am deeply grateful to my colleagues, collaborators, and mentors at RIT for wonderful three years.
-
Apr. 2020
-
2020
Nominated for Outstanding Teaching Award (x2)
Rochester Institute of Technology
-
Jan. 2020
WXXI Radio Interview: Can AI help us become more fair as a society?
Connections: Can AI help us become more fair as a society? Listen to my interview: WXXI Radio Link.
-
Dec. 2019
Andrew Searns received Honorable Mention, CRA Outstanding Undergraduate Researcher Award!
Congratulations to Andrew Searns, my undergraduate student at RIT working on fairness in resource allocation, who has received an Honorable Mention for the CRA Outstanding Undergraduate Researcher Award!
-
Nov. 2019
-
Nov. 2019
WXXI Radio Interview: Will artificial intelligence enhance or replace human activity?
Connections: Will artificial intelligence enhance or replace human activity? Listen to my interview: WXXI Radio Link.
-
2019
-
2019
-
2019
Two AAMAS Papers
Two papers accepted at AAMAS: one full paper and one short paper.
International Conference on Autonomous Agents and Multiagent Systems (AAMAS)
More information: AAMAS Conference
-
2018
Best Program Committee (PC) Member
International Conference on Autonomous Agents and Multiagent Systems (AAMAS)
More information: AAMAS Awards
-
2018
Nominated for Outstanding Teaching Award
Rochester Institute of Technology