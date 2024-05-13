Ham and Broccoli Casserole - My Gorgeous Recipes (2024)

Jump to Recipe Jump to Video Print Recipe

Healthy Ham and Broccoli Casserole with eggs, a low carb recipe for a delicious brunch. It's light, but filling, jam-packed with fantastic flavours, the perfect recipe after an epic feast like Thanksgiving or Christmas. The ham can be replaced with turkey, chicken or beef, or omitted, for a vegetarian version. This broccoli bake is my absolute favourite side dish.

Casseroles are just perfect when you need to use up whatever ingredients you have around. Or leftovers after a big feast. Sure, you can make them from scratch with fresh meat and veggies too, but using cooked ones saves money and cuts down on the prep time considerably.

This ham and broccoli casserole can't be any simpler. You can use either fresh, frozen or leftover roasted broccoli, deli ham or leftover ham - I have this amazing gammon joint recipe that you can you its leftovers. Again, when it comes to cheese, there is no right or wrong, any cheese you have would do, no need to buy shredded cheddar cheese specially for this recipe.

Cheddar is usually my preferred cheese as it's got that sharpness that adds taste to any dish. Plus, I find that it's salty enough, and most dishes will only need a little bit of added salt once you add cheddar. So, only bonus points here.

How many eggs you use for this casserole depends on the dish you have as well, but 5 medium eggs should do, since I always like to add some milk to the beaten eggs, it takes away that "eggy" taste.

A dish for every occasion

Other broccoli recipes

Cheesy Ham Broccoli Casserole

Ingredients needed

broccoli florets - fresh or frozen

- fresh or frozen ham - deli or leftover ham

- deli or leftover ham cheddar cheese - grated

- grated eggs

milk

salt &black pepper

butter - for greasing

This dish is so simple to make, but so so delicious. I kept my casserole on the healthy, low-carb side, but you can also add some carbs to it, potatoes and pasta being the best choices. Just make sure they are both cooked before the dish goes in the oven, otherwise they will not have time to cook once added to the other ingredients.

butter an oven-proof dish

whether you use fresh or frozen broccoli, add the florets to a pot with water, and bring to a boil, once the broccoli softens a bit, drain the water and add it to the buttered dish

cut the ham into cubes, and add it to the broccoli

in a separate bowl, beat the eggs, add the milk, season with salt and pepper, and pour it over the broccoli and ham

top with the grated cheddar, and pop the dish in the oven

bake at 180 degrees Celsius (350 Fahrenheit) for 35-40 minutes or until the cheese is melted and the eggy mixture is fully cooked

A dish for every occasion

This ham broccoli casserole can be enjoyed any time of the day. I wouldn't mind it for brunch, or it can also make a delicious side dish for a nice roast, or, why not, on its own. It might be a light dish, but it's filling enough to keep you going for a long time.

It reminds me of myLow Carb Crustless Broccoli and Cheese Quiche, which uses a lot less veggies, since the egg filling is what we focus on, but it's as delicious and easy to make.

With this ham and broccoli casserole, the egg mixture does not need to cover the ingredients, the broccoli and ham are the real start here. DO give it a go, it can be an excellent addition for your Thanksgiving or Christmas dinner menu too.

Other broccoli recipes

Broccoli Cheese

Broccoli Soup

Chicken and Broccoli Stir Fry

