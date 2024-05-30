Ham and Potato Cheddar Soup Recipe (2024)

Ham and Potato Cheddar Soup Ingredients to Make Ham and Potato Cheddar Soup Let's Make Some Soup! Bread for Dipping How to Store Leftovers More Delicious Soup Recipes

This hearty and delicious soup is full of ham, potatoes, veggies, and real cheddar cheese. It is so good and has become an instant favorite at our house!

If you love eating soups during these cold winter months then you should cook up this cheeseburger soup, this pasta e fa*gioli soup, or this delicious chicken gnocchi soup. They are some tried and true favorites!

Ham and Potato Cheddar Soup Recipe (1)

Ham and Potato Cheddar Soup

I couldn’t hold back on this soup any longer! It is one of the BEST soups that we have ever had! It’s a great soup to make too if you have any leftover ham. I loved how hearty this soup was. Full of ham, potatoes, carrots, and corn it all comes together so well and makes this soup delicious. Plus, it’s simple and easy to make and you can have dinner ready in less than 30 minutes.

But let’s talk about the cheese… The cheddar base of this soup was hands down my favorite part! You will not believe how amazing the real cheddar cheese tastes and how it adds such great flavor to this soup. As soon as I had a taste I couldn’t wait for my family to try it! It was such a huge hit at dinner that the soup pot was completely scraped clean. We loved it at our house and I know that you guys are going to rave about this recipe!

Ingredients to Make Ham and Potato Cheddar Soup

This list of ingredients is simple and easy. You probably already have all of these items in your kitchen! See the recipe card at the bottom of the post for exact measurements.

  • Potatoes:Peel and dice your potatoes to put into the soup.
  • Chicken broth: This adds in so much flavor to the base of the soup.
  • Carrots: If you want to save some time then buy a bag of matchstick carrots from the store. Then you can just measure and dump them in!
  • Onion: After you chop up this onion, it will add so much flavor to the soup!
  • Butter: I used unsalted butter with this recipe.
  • Flour: All purpose flour works great for this soup!
  • Milk: I used 2% milk but whatever you have on hand will work just fine.
  • Salt and pepper: Use these to taste to add to and enhance the other flavors.
  • Sharp cheddar cheese: I like to shred the cheese from a block. It will melt better in the soup because it doesn’t have a coating on it like pre-packed shredded cheese does.
  • Ham: Make sure that your ham is precooked. You can even by precooked ham that already comes cubed at the store if you want to save some time!
  • Corn: I used frozen corn in this recipe.

Let’s Make Some Soup!

This ham and potato cheddar soup only will take about 30 minutes from start to finish. So get cooking and you will have a hearty and delicious soup ready in no time!

  1. Cook vegetables: In a large saucepan, combine the potatoes, chicken broth, carrot and onion. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat and cover and cook for 10-15 minutes or until potatoes are tender.
  2. Make a roux and then mix everything together: Meanwhile, in another saucepan, melt butter. Stir in flour until smooth. Gradually add the milk, salt and pepper. Bring to a boil and cook and stir for 2 minutes or until thickened. Stir the mixture into the potatoes and chicken broth. Stir in cheese until melted. Add ham and corn. Heat though.
Ham and Potato Cheddar Soup Recipe (2)

Bread for Dipping

Isn’t soup just that much better when you have some delicious bread to dip in it?! Here are some ideas of bread that you can make to go with this ham and potato cheddar soup.

  • Bread: You can make up a loaf of homemade bread or even some sourdough bread. It will taste so good with this soup!
  • Breadsticks: I love a good breadstick with some soup. Try out these Copycat Olive Garden Breadsticks or these Homemade Breadtwists.
  • Rolls: Homemade rolls just cannot be beat! You can make these super easy 1-Hour Rolls or these tried and true Lion House Rolls
Ham and Potato Cheddar Soup Recipe (3)

How to Store Leftovers

This soup is great the next day for lunch or dinner. When the soup has cooled then place it in an airtight container and put it in the fridge. It will last 3-4 days.

More Delicious Soup Recipes

Soups are so good, especially during cold winter months. But let’s be honest. I love them so much that I cook them all year long! I’ve rounded up a few more of my favorite soup recipes that I think that you and your family will love! There are a bunch of different types and flavors so there should be something for everyone!

Dinner

Slow Cooker Jambalaya

3 hrs 10 mins

Dinner

Slow Cooker Beef Bourguignon

9 hrs 20 mins

Soup

Literally the BEST Chicken Noodle Soup

25 mins

We all loved this and doubled the recipe for leftovers!

-Heather

Ham and Potato Cheddar Soup

By: Alyssa Rivers

This hearty and delicious soup is full of ham, potatoes, veggies, and real cheddar cheese. It is so good and has become an instant favorite at our house!

Prep Time: 15 minutes minutes

Cook Time: 15 minutes minutes

Total Time: 30 minutes minutes

Servings: 6 Servings

Ingredients

Instructions

  • In a large saucepan, combine the potatoes, chicken broth, carrot, and onion. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat and cover and cook for 10-15 minutes or until potatoes are tender.

  • Meanwhile, in another saucepan, melt butter. Stir in flour until smooth. Gradually add the milk, salt, and pepper. Bring to a boil and cook and stir for 2 minutes or until thickened. Stir the mixture into the potatoes and chicken broth. Stir in cheese until melted. Add ham and corn. Heat through.

Video

Notes

Nutrition

Calories: 383kcalCarbohydrates: 24gProtein: 18gFat: 24gSaturated Fat: 15gCholesterol: 73mgSodium: 875mgPotassium: 632mgFiber: 3gSugar: 6gVitamin A: 2544IUVitamin C: 16mgCalcium: 397mgIron: 3mg

Additional Info

Course: Dinner, Main Course, Soup

Cuisine: American

More Ideas

Soup

Ham and Bean Soup

35 mins

Soup

Beer Cheese Soup

45 mins

Soup

Slow Cooker Chicken Fajita Soup

4 hrs 10 mins

