Ham and Potato Cheddar Soup Recipe (2024)

Alyssa Rivers is the author of 'The Tried and True Cookbook', a professional food photographer and experienced recipe-developer. Having a passion for cooking, her tried and true recipes have been featured on Good Morning America, Today Food, Buzzfeed and more.

Nutrition information is automatically calculated, so should only be used as an approximation.

Meanwhile, in another saucepan, melt butter. Stir in flour until smooth. Gradually add the milk, salt, and pepper. Bring to a boil and cook and stir for 2 minutes or until thickened. Stir the mixture into the potatoes and chicken broth. Stir in cheese until melted. Add ham and corn. Heat through.

In a large saucepan , combine the potatoes, chicken broth, carrot, and onion. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat and cover and cook for 10-15 minutes or until potatoes are tender.

This hearty and delicious soup is full of ham, potatoes, veggies, and real cheddar cheese. It is so good and has become an instant favorite at our house!

Soups are so good, especially during cold winter months. But let’s be honest. I love them so much that I cook them all year long! I’ve rounded up a few more of my favorite soup recipes that I think that you and your family will love! There are a bunch of different types and flavors so there should be something for everyone!

This soup is great the next day for lunch or dinner. When the soup has cooled then place it in an airtight container and put it in the fridge. It will last 3-4 days.

Isn’t soup just that much better when you have some delicious bread to dip in it?! Here are some ideas of bread that you can make to go with this ham and potato cheddar soup.

This ham and potato cheddar soup only will take about 30 minutes from start to finish. So get cooking and you will have a hearty and delicious soup ready in no time!

This list of ingredients is simple and easy. You probably already have all of these items in your kitchen! See the recipe card at the bottom of the post for exact measurements.

But let’s talk about the cheese… The cheddar base of this soup was hands down my favorite part! You will not believe how amazing the real cheddar cheese tastes and how it adds such great flavor to this soup. As soon as I had a taste I couldn’t wait for my family to try it! It was such a huge hit at dinner that the soup pot was completely scraped clean. We loved it at our house and I know that you guys are going to rave about this recipe!

I couldn’t hold back on this soup any longer! It is one of the BEST soups that we have ever had! It’s a great soup to make too if you have any leftover ham. I loved how hearty this soup was. Full of ham, potatoes, carrots, and corn it all comes together so well and makes this soup delicious. Plus, it’s simple and easy to make and you can have dinner ready in less than 30 minutes.

If you love eating soups during these cold winter months then you should cook up this cheeseburger soup, this pasta e fa*gioli soup, or this delicious chicken gnocchi soup. They are some tried and true favorites!

This hearty and delicious soup is full of ham, potatoes, veggies, and real cheddar cheese. It is so good and has become an instant favorite at our house!

This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my disclosure policy.

FAQs

This potato soup relies on two ingredients for thickening: flour, which thickens up the liquid as it simmers, and russet potato, which has a lot of starch that also releases into the liquid to help thicken it up.

Add Flour Or Cornstarch



You can thicken soup by adding flour, cornstarch, or another starchy substitute. For the best results, never add flour or cornstarch directly to your soup. If you do, it will clump up on top. Instead, ladle a small amount of broth into a separate bowl and let it cool.

Why isn't my potato soup creamy? Most creamy soups require you to add dairy of some sort into it. If you're finding your soup is too thin adding milk, add in cream instead, or whole milk.

Bump up the satiety factor of broth-based vegetable or noodle soups with some additional protein. Leftover diced chicken, cubes of seared tofu, a cooked egg, shredded cheese or canned beans will leave you feeling fuller longer.

Heavy cream



Use heavy cream as a keto-friendly thickening option for your soups and broths. Heavy cream has more fat than regular whole milk, so you can add it to your soup recipes without worrying about it curdling.

Milk or Half-and-Half: This is the other magical ingredient that turns your homemade chicken noodle soup into the creamiest soup ever. Use 1 cup of whole milk or 1 cup of half-and-half.

Opt for Cornstarch or Arrowroot



In a small bowl, mix cornstarch or arrowroot with a small amount of cold water to form a slurry. Once the slurry is smooth, gradually pour it into the simmering potato soup. Stir well to ensure the slurry is evenly distributed.

Cornstarch is a great option as it is a natural thickening agent, but you'll want to be careful about how much you use. Start with 1 tablespoon of cornstarch whisked together with cold water to create a slurry. Then, gradually add the slurry to the soup, letting it boil for one to two minutes before adding more.

First, the starch in the potatoes will help thicken it. I also whisk together some flour and milk and add it to the soup to give it some body. There's heavy cream in it, too. Heavy cream is nice and thick on its own, but it gives the soup next-level thick, rich creaminess.

Try adding a little more salt. That's usually the answer to any issue of blandness, no matter the recipe in question. A basic Appalachian style potato soup uses only a handful of simple ingredients, leaning on milk and water and often bouillon to create the brothy soup base.

You can thicken soup with flour or cornstarch, which do not add any additional flavor. If you want more flavor, a roux is the best way to thicken up a soup. Starchy add-ins are another great way to create thick and creamy vegan soups.

Cheese: I recommend a good sharp cheddar cheese here for maximum flavor. Greek yogurt or sour cream: To make the soup extra-creamy. Salt and pepper: Add in as much as you need at the end to season your soup well.

Roux (pronounced roo) is a mixture of equal weights (parts) of flour and fat (usually clarified butter; chicken fat, bacon fat, and margarine are also used) cooked over medium heat and stirred constantly. Roux is the most common thickener for sauces and soups.

You can also go with more heat and spices. "Ground paprika, turmeric, nutmeg, ground ginger, and other powdered spices add a touch of color and spiciness to broths," she says. As a general rule, use fresh herbs at or near the end of cooking and dried herbs and spices early on.

Many home cooks find themselves wondering how to thicken a soup, and there are a few different ways: cooking the soup longer to remove excess liquid, blending some of the solid ingredients of the soup, or using food scraps like bread or potatoes to thicken the soup, but if you don't have time to wait, you can use a ...

Tip: Cornstarch will thicken your soup more than flour, but both are a good option if you need to thicken a very thin soup. Pour in 1 cup (60 g) of instant potato flakes for a quick fix. This will add extra potato flavor to your soup, so you don't have to worry about changing the taste.

Cornstarch. Cornstarch is a very effective thickener, and a little bit can go a long way. Add cornstarch to a small amount of cold water or other liquid (wine or stock) and whisk into a thick slurry. Then the slurry can be stirred into a simmering soup, a bit at a time to set the final consistency.

Opt for Cornstarch or Arrowroot



In a small bowl, mix cornstarch or arrowroot with a small amount of cold water to form a slurry. Once the slurry is smooth, gradually pour it into the simmering potato soup. Stir well to ensure the slurry is evenly distributed.