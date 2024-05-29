Hand tools buying guide | Tools & Equipment | B&Q (2024)

Hacksaws

Principally used for cutting metal, but you can also use hacksaws to cut wood and plastic. Use 24 TPI (teeth per inch) for fine cuts, or 16-18 TPI for coarse ones.

Junior hacksaws

These take 6 inch blades, and as they can be used in smaller spaces, are ideal for plumbing tasks such as cutting plastic and metal pipes.

Replacement blades

A full range of replacement blades are available.