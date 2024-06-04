Hands on: I listened to Sony’s new bassy Ult Wear headphones and was blown away by their unique sound (2024)

Sony has long been all about the bass and its latest range of audio products for 2024 take its passion for deep, rich tones to a whole new level. The Ult Wear are its new mid-range headphones that are especially tuned to what it calls 'Ult Power Sound', a new type of sound mode that focuses on bringing out the best of bassy beats. But it's not just booming bass you'll find here, as Sony has given them a premium design and parts.

Why you can trust TechRadar We spend hours testing every product or service we review, so you can be sure you’re buying the best. Find out more about how we test.

Sony's just announced Ult Wear headphones are a new pair of mid-range over-ears designed for bass-heavy obsessives. They're pitched as the "spiritual successor" to the 2022 WH-XB910N, which had been part of a lineup of extra bass – identified by the 'XB' – focused products. But the Ult Wear headphones take this to a whole new level.

Sony has developed what it calls 'Ult Power Sound', a specialized sound mode with two very uniquely tuned types of bass. The first is 'Deep Bass', which delivers a richness to those lower notes, while the second is more of an energized version called 'Attack Bass' that still manages a lot of detail with surprisingly no distortion, even at high volumes.

I know this because I was invited to be one of the first to listen to the new Ult Wear headphones and its bassy sound modes, and Sony couldn't have picked a more appropriate music venue for it. Standing in a London club called The Social, it was hard not to start dancing in front of all the other tech journalists around me, especially when switching between the two variations of bass – the headphones have a dedicated button on the side of the earcup that lets you cycle through them. I'm told that certain demographics have tendencies to prefer one over the other but after trying it, I think it'll be more used for optimizing specific genres (it's like having a dedicated button for your favorite EQ settings).

While Sony says it's appealing to a younger generation as a whole with the new Ult Wear headphones, there's a lot under the hood that makes them have wide appeal, including hi-res audio support, a generous battery life and larger drivers than its current flagship pair. Given the premium features, Sony has priced the headphones towards the higher end of the mid-range market with a launch price of $199 in the US, £180 in the UK and AU$349 in Australia. They're essentially a more stripped-back version of the best headphones for premium Sony fans, the WH-1000XM5. So if you're okay with not having the absolute best-in-class, then the Ult Wear could be the best way to get Sony smarts for less.

Sony's Ult Wear headphones: Key specs

The new Ult Wear headphones look very similar to the Sony WH-1000XM4 but there are a few key differences. The most noticeable is the 'neochrome' (a chrome metal that reflects a rainbow of colors when in light) Sony logo on the side alongside a button with the words 'ULT' that has the same effect. The headphones also have a semi-circle of meshed sound vents on the side of the earcup and are available in three colorways: black, off white and forest gray.

Sony has kept the foldable design of the WH-XB910N and former WH-1000XM3 that we absolutely loved, making them very portable. They even come with a travel case for storing them safely in your bag. Other standouts about the design include the comfortable headband and earpads. The Ult Wear also felt very light, an essential design touch in a pair of headphones for travelling.

In terms of features, the Ult Wear headphones come equipped with Active Noise Cancellation, multi-point pairing for both iOS and Android as well as fast and swift pairing for Android and Windows, and support for hi-res audio codecs like LDAC and beam-forming mics. The headphones, which use USB-C, also boast up to 30 hours of battery life and are said to come with fast charging that delivers one and a half hours of listening time from just three minutes of charge. As for connectivity, there's Bluetooth 5.2 and a 3.5mm port for a wired link to one of the best MP3 players.

Unleashing Ult Power Sound

While there are a lot of exciting features in the Ult Wear headphones that you'd more often find in Sony's premium range, it's the unique bass specific sound that is the real draw here. Of course, its specialized bassy sound is also its biggest drawback because if you're not someone that listens to a lot of bass-heavy tracks then they might not be the ideal all-rounder pair of headphones.

Naturally, the first track I played to test their bass capabilities was Black Eye by Allie X, a track we often use at TechRadar when testing headphones to measure bass response. I was blown away instantly. I found the audio quality energized and tonally balanced during my first listen, and it only got better as I switched between the Ult Power Sound modes.

Even when I turned the volume right up, the Ult Wear managed to not distort, which is something that can often happen with bass-centric headphones. This could be down to the larger speakers inside the Ult Wear. Unlike the 30mm dynamic drivers in the WH-1000XM4 and WH-1000XM5, it has larger 40mm speakers to handle the lower frequencies. Of course, I only sampled a few tracks so I can't give a definite review of the sound quality just yet (check back once our full review goes live), but as far as first impressions go, they sounded very promising.

You might also like