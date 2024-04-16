Happyforms Vs WPForms – WordPress Form Builder Comparison - Happyforms (2024)

Form creation is a crucial task for WordPress website owners, whether they want to use it for customer inquiries, payment processing, or survey administration. Happyforms and WPForms are two well-liked plugins that make this process simpler. Whether you’re running a personal blog, a small business website, or a large e-commerce platform, understanding the strengths and differences of these plugins will help you make an informed decision for your WordPress form-building needs.

Let us examine the features, usability, cost, and integrations to assist you in deciding and selecting which is the best form builder for your WordPress website.

We will be tackling about:

Ease of Use and Functionality

Integrations

Pricing

Comparison summary

EASE OF USE AND FUNCTIONALITY

Happyforms

Happyforms’ main benefit is that its interface is incredibly simple to use, making it suitable for users of various skill levels. Happyforms’design makes form creation easy for everyone, regardless of expertise level with WordPress. You can easily add and rearrange fields to create the form layout you want with the help of the straightforward drag-and-drop builder, which makes the design process faster for everyone.

Happyforms distinguishes itself by prioritizing usability without sacrificing dependability. Happyforms is a convenient form-building tool because of its clear interface, live previews, pre-designed templates, conditional logic, email alerts, and spam protection. This form builder pluginalreadyprovides you with the tools you need to create professional-looking forms for your WordPress website even at its price.

Here is a list of its functionalities:

Clean and Intuitive Interface

Live Previews

Pre-designed Form Templates

Drag-and-Drop Form Builder

Conditional Logic

Email Notifications

Spam Protection

File Uploads

Multi-page Forms

Survey and Polls

Export and Import Forms

Custom CSS

Payment Integrations

Integrations with Other Services

WPForms

WPForms is a comprehensive solution that takes care of a wide range of form requirements. To enhance productivity and ease of use, WPForms offers a collection of pre-made templates that encompass all kinds of forms. For any type of form—contact, registration, order, or survey—users can begin with a template that meets their requirements and alter it to their preference.

Moreover, WPForms has an abundance of advanced field settings, enabling users to design forms with a wide range of features. Radio buttons, checkboxes, dropdown menus, file uploads, and more can all be added to forms with WPForms, giving you the freedom to customize them exactly to meet your needs. Because of its adaptability, users can design forms that are both aesthetically pleasing and incredibly practical.

Here is a list of its functionalities:

Drag-and-Drop Form Builder

Pre-built templates

Advanced Form Fields

Conditional Logic and Notifications

Multi-page Forms

Payment Integrations

Email Notifications

Spam Protection

Entry Management

File Uploads

Survey and Polls

Geolocation

Form Abandonment

Integrations with Other Services

INTEGRATIONS

Happyforms

Happyforms integrations enhances its form creation skills with additional features. By integrating HappyForms with well-known email marketing platforms like MailChimp and ConvertKit, you can add form submissions to your email lists automatically. Moreover, connectivity with Zapier is supported, providing access to thousands of other apps and services.

Listed below are the following integrations included:

ActiveCampaign

AWeber

Constant Contact

ConvertKit

Mailchimp

MailerLite

SendFox

SendGrid

Sendinblue

SureTriggers

EmailOctopus

Drip

reCAPTCHA

PayPal

Stripe

Zapier

Integromat

Integrately

Google Analytics

Google Analytics 4

WPForms

To improve its functionality and expand its possibilities, WPForms provides a range of connections with well-known third-party services. MailChimp, AWeber, Constant Contact, and other well-known email marketing platforms are just a few of the services that WPForms interacts with. It also allows for Zapier integration, which opens upoptions for integrating with other services and apps.

Listed below are the following integrations included:

ActiveCampaign

AWeber

Constant Contact

ConvertKit

Mailchimp

MailerLite

Drip

Square

GetResponse

Authorize.net

Campaign Monitor

HubSpot

Salesforce

Brevo

Google Sheets

Webhooks

reCAPTCHA

PayPal

Stripe

Zapier

PRICING

Image taken March 2024

Happyforms

Free

A good starting point for those who would like to test the features and capabilities of the Happyforms. The features necessary for simple form building are included.

Price: Free

Site License: 1 site Only

Features:

Unlimited Forms

Limited Fields

Conditional Logic

Live Previews

Pre-designed Templates

Community Support

Starter

Price: $89/year

Site License: 1 site Only

Features:

All Free Features

Over 20 advanced fields

Priority email support

Conditional logic

Multi-page forms

Resume partial submissions

Limit number of submissions

Log IP addresses

User role management

Randomize fields and choices

Redirect after submission

Preview before submission

Submission blocklist

Import and export tools

Let submitters upload files

Collect signatures

reCAPTCHA integration

Pro

Price: Limited Time $99/year (Original Price $159/year)

Site License: 3 sites Only

Features:

All Starter Plan Features

Google Analytics integration

ActiveCampaign integration

AWeber integration

Constant Contact integration

ConvertKit integration

Mailchimp integration

MailerLite integration

SendFox integration

SendGrid integration

Sendinblue integration

EmailOctopus integration

Stripe integration

SureTriggers integration

PayPal integration

Zapier integration

Integromat integration

Integrately integration

Thrive Automator integration

No transaction fees

Unlimited

Price: $399/year

Site License: Unlimited sites

Features:

All Pro Plan Features

Image taken March 2024

WPForms

Basic

Price: $49.50/year

Site License: 1 site Only

Features:

Unlimited Forms

Form Templates

Multi-page Forms

Conditional Logic

Spam Protection

File Uploads

Advanced Fields

Form Layouts

Entry Management

Form Confirmation

Form Notification

Custom Captchas

Constant Contact Forms

Plus

Price: $99.50/year

Site License: 3 sites Only

Features:

All Basic Plan Features

Mailchimp Forms

AWeber Forms

GetResponse Forms

Campaign Monitor Forms

ConvertKit Forms

Drip Forms

Brevo Forms

MailerLite Forms

Pro

Price: $199.50/year

Site License: 5 sites Only

Features:

All Plus Plan Features

PayPal Commerce

PayPal Standard

Stripe

Square

Coupons

Calculations

Survey and Polls

Save and Resume

User Registration

Login Form

Geolocation

Google Sheets

Zapier Integration

Post Submissions

Signatures

Form Abandonment

Offline Forms

Form Locker

Form Landing Pages

Conversational Forms

Lead Forms

User Journey Reports

Bonus Form Templates

Elite

Price: $299.50/year

Site License: Unlimited sites

Features:

All Pro Plan Features

ActiveCampaign Forms

HubSpot Forms

Authorize.Net

Salesforce

Webhooks

COMPARISON SUMMARY

Happyforms

Happyforms might not have as many sophisticated features like WPForms, it still emerges as a valuable tool in your WordPress toolkit. Its focus on usability and simplicity doesn’t take awayits effectiveness. Happyforms is the best option available for those looking for a form-building solution that is affordable, user-friendly, and meets basic to intermediate demands. Happyforms is a great option if you’re a blogger, web developer, small business owner, or just someone searching for an easy-to-use form-building tool.

WPForms

WPForms is appropriate for those with more intricate form needs. Form abandonment technology, one of WPForms’ sophisticated capabilities, is helpful for people who need to watch form submissions and maximize conversion rates. For users in need of a form builder with sophisticated capabilities such as extensive third-party integrations, advanced form logic, and payment integrations, WPForms is the best option. It works especially well for companies and groups who have different form requirements.



CONCLUSION

WPForms and HappyForms are two well-known WordPress form builder plugins, each with an own user base and set of advantages. Since both plugins are available in free versions, you might want to give them a go to determine which one best suits your needs. In the end, both HappyForms and WPForms are reliable plugins with large user populations; your decision should be based on the particular needs of your WordPress website and form-building initiatives.