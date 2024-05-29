Harlyn Surf Forecast and Surf Reports (Cornwall (North), UK) (2024)

(North Cornwall, UK)
Harlyn Surf Guide
Harlyn in North Cornwall is a sheltered beach break that only works once in a while with no particular seasonal pattern. Offshore winds blow from the southwest with some shelter here from southwest winds. Most of the surf here comes from groundswells and the ideal swell direction is from the west northwest. The beach breaks offers right-handers. Often Crowded. Submerged rocks are a hazard.
Harlyn Spot Info
|Type:
|Rating:
|Beach
|3.4
|Reliability:
|Todays Sea Temp*:
|inconsistent
13.5°C*ocean temperature recorded from satellite
Surfing Harlyn:
The best conditions reported for surf at Harlyn occur when a West-northwest swell combines with an offshore wind direction from the South.
Surf Forecasts:
What's the best time of year to surf Harlyn (for consistent clean waves)?
decemberBest Season: winter
The best time of year for surfing Harlyn with consistent clean waves (rideable swell with light / offshore winds) is during Winterand most often the month of December. Clean surfable waves are typically found 27% of the time in December while 36% of the time it tends to be blown out. For the remaining 37% of the time it is considered too small by mostsurfers but may still be OK for beginners and groms at times.
clean
27%
Surfable waves that hold up well for longer rides in prevailing cross-offshore, offshore or light wind conditions.
blown out
36%
Surfable sized waves that are of poorer quality due to prevailing onshore, cross-onshore or windy conditions (may be preferable for kitesurfing).
too small
37%
Waves usually considered too small for good surf. Some wave-magnet breaks may still work though if conditions are right (on occasion).
Explore Harlyn Location Map
Interactive Harlyn surf break location map. View information about nearby surf breaks, their wave consistency and rating compared to other spots in the region. Current swell conditions from local buoys are shown along with live wind speed and direction from nearby weather stations. Click icons on the map for more detail. The closest passenger airport to Harlyn is St Mawgan (Newquai) Airport (NQY) in England, 12 km (7 miles) away (directly). The second nearest airport to Harlyn is Plymouth Airport (PLH), also in England, 66 km (41 miles) away.
- Map Icons:
- Break
- Live Wave Height (m)
- Live Wind Speed (km/h)
- Surf Rating (10 Max)
- Ocean Swells (m)
- Wind Speed (km/h)
Please note that some surf spot locations are approximate to protect their exact location while others are not shown at close zoom level.
Harlyn Surf Forecasts:
Credit: Chris Marshall
Harlyn Sea TemperatureThe water temperature at Harlyn is rather cool (13.5 °C) and the air temperature will feel similar. A good quality spring wetsuit with optional neoprene boots should suffice. No need for wetsuit gloves.Today, many surfers would wear a spring wetsuit and neoprene boots.Current Temp*: 13.5°C*ocean temperature recorded from satellitewater-tempView Sea Temp Map
Swell History at Harlyn
Surf stats for Harlyn, see the swell variation by month or season on the history page here.
Average Swell
Wind History at Harlyn
Wind stats for Harlyn, see the variation in direction and stength by month or season on the history page here.
Average Wind
Harlyn Reviews:
Ratings
Based on 3 votes.
- Overall:3.4
- Quality on a good day:2.3
- Consistency of Surf:2.0
- Difficulty Level:1.0
- Crowds:2.3
- Accommodation:5.0
See all 18 ratings
Review
Impartial reviews submitted by Surf-Forecast users.
Tigger from United Kingdom
“It does have a seasonal pattern.
This beach is popular with surfers in autumn, winter and spring when the prevailing south west winds are offshore here. It's also relatively sheltered so it's possible to surf here when other places are deadly.
In summer it's often flat as a pancake.
You can see daily reviews of the waves at constantinesurf dot com and there's a useful webcam at harlynsurfschool dot co dot uk.”
Other Nearby Breaks Closest To:
Discover surf breaks near Harlyn. Click below to view there surf guides.
Mother Ivey s Spot M
- Beach
- 3.2
Reliability: fairly consistent
0km away
Boobys
- Beach and reef
- 3.2
Reliability: fairly consistent
1km away
Constantine Bay
- Beach and reef
- 3.4
Reliability: very consistent
1km away
Newtrain Bay
- Beach and reef
- 2.6
Reliability: fairly consistent
1km away
Trevone Bay
- Beach
- 3.5
Reliability: fairly consistent
2km away
Wave Buoys Nearest To Harlyn:
- Closest Wave BuoyPerranporth Waverider15 mi
- Second closest Wave BuoyLooe Bay Waverider30 mi
- Third closest Wave BuoyPorthleven Waverider37 mi
- Fourth closest Wave BuoyPenzance Waverider37 mi
- Fifth closest Wave BuoyBUOY-6205047 mi