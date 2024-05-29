Harlyn Surf Forecast and Surf Reports (Cornwall (North), UK) (2024)

Table of Contents
Harlyn Surf Guide Harlyn Spot Info Surfing Harlyn: What's the best time of year to surf Harlyn (for consistent clean waves)? Harlyn Sea Temperature Swell History at Harlyn Wind History at Harlyn Harlyn Reviews: Other Nearby Breaks Closest To: Wave Buoys Nearest To Harlyn:
(North Cornwall, UK)

Harlyn Surf Guide

Harlyn in North Cornwall is a sheltered beach break that only works once in a while with no particular seasonal pattern. Offshore winds blow from the southwest with some shelter here from southwest winds. Most of the surf here comes from groundswells and the ideal swell direction is from the west northwest. The beach breaks offers right-handers. Often Crowded. Submerged rocks are a hazard.

Harlyn Spot Info

Type:Rating:
Harlyn Surf Forecast and Surf Reports (Cornwall (North), UK) (1)BeachHarlyn Surf Forecast and Surf Reports (Cornwall (North), UK) (2)3.4
Reliability:Todays Sea Temp*:
inconsistent

13.5°C*ocean temperature recorded from satellite

Surfing Harlyn:

The best conditions reported for surf at Harlyn occur when a West-northwest swell combines with an offshore wind direction from the South.

Surf Forecasts:

What's the best time of year to surf Harlyn (for consistent clean waves)?

decemberBest Season: winter

The best time of year for surfing Harlyn with consistent clean waves (rideable swell with light / offshore winds) is during Winterand most often the month of December. Clean surfable waves are typically found 27% of the time in December while 36% of the time it tends to be blown out. For the remaining 37% of the time it is considered too small by mostsurfers but may still be OK for beginners and groms at times.

clean

27%

Surfable waves that hold up well for longer rides in prevailing cross-offshore, offshore or light wind conditions.

Surfable sized waves that are of poorer quality due to prevailing onshore, cross-onshore or windy conditions (may be preferable for kitesurfing).

too small

37%

Waves usually considered too small for good surf. Some wave-magnet breaks may still work though if conditions are right (on occasion).

Explore Harlyn Location Map

Interactive Harlyn surf break location map. View information about nearby surf breaks, their wave consistency and rating compared to other spots in the region. Current swell conditions from local buoys are shown along with live wind speed and direction from nearby weather stations. Click icons on the map for more detail. The closest passenger airport to Harlyn is St Mawgan (Newquai) Airport (NQY) in England, 12 km (7 miles) away (directly). The second nearest airport to Harlyn is Plymouth Airport (PLH), also in England, 66 km (41 miles) away.

Harlyn Surf Forecast and Surf Reports (Cornwall (North), UK) (9)

Please note that some surf spot locations are approximate to protect their exact location while others are not shown at close zoom level.

Todays Surf SummaryTuesday, 21 May 2024, 03:26 Local Time m, °C Tuesday 21ft, °F 4AM7AM10AM1PM Wave (m) 0.3W 0.3W 0.3W 0.3W Period (s) 8 9 9 10 Wind (km/h) 5 5 5 10 Wind State glass glass glass cross-on
What does Harlyn look like?Latest photos from Harlyn. Upload your own or view all photos on the gallery page.

Credit: Chris Marshall

    Tides at Harlyn Current tide and informaton For Boobys, 1 km from Harlyn.Next High Water: 04:41am | 5.72mNext Low Water: 10:57am | 1.1mNEXTIS AT (local time)remaininghigh tidelow tide

    Harlyn Sea Temperature

    The water temperature at Harlyn is rather cool (13.5 °C) and the air temperature will feel similar. A good quality spring wetsuit with optional neoprene boots should suffice. No need for wetsuit gloves.Today, many surfers would wear a spring wetsuit and neoprene boots.Current Temp*: 13.5°C*ocean temperature recorded from satellitewater-tempView Sea Temp Map

    Swell History at Harlyn

    Surf stats for Harlyn, see the swell variation by month or season on the history page here.

    Harlyn Surf Forecast and Surf Reports (Cornwall (North), UK) (16)

    Average Swell

    View Swell Statistics

    Wind History at Harlyn

    Wind stats for Harlyn, see the variation in direction and stength by month or season on the history page here.

    Harlyn Surf Forecast and Surf Reports (Cornwall (North), UK) (19)

    Average Wind

    View Wind Statistics

    Harlyn Reviews:

    Interactive Porthcawl Point location map. View nearby buoy information, live wind conditions and surrounding roads, paths and locations to help find new breaks. Click the buoys or wind icon to view more information.

    Ratings

    Based on 3 votes.

    • Overall:Harlyn Surf Forecast and Surf Reports (Cornwall (North), UK) (22)3.4
    • Quality on a good day:Harlyn Surf Forecast and Surf Reports (Cornwall (North), UK) (23)2.3
    • Consistency of Surf:Harlyn Surf Forecast and Surf Reports (Cornwall (North), UK) (24)2.0
    • Difficulty Level:Harlyn Surf Forecast and Surf Reports (Cornwall (North), UK) (25)1.0
    • Crowds:Harlyn Surf Forecast and Surf Reports (Cornwall (North), UK) (26)2.3
    • Accommodation:Harlyn Surf Forecast and Surf Reports (Cornwall (North), UK) (27)5.0
    See all 18 ratings

    Review

    Impartial reviews submitted by Surf-Forecast users.

    Harlyn Surf Forecast and Surf Reports (Cornwall (North), UK) (28)

    Tigger from United Kingdom

    “It does have a seasonal pattern.

    This beach is popular with surfers in autumn, winter and spring when the prevailing south west winds are offshore here. It's also relatively sheltered so it's possible to surf here when other places are deadly.

    In summer it's often flat as a pancake.

    You can see daily reviews of the waves at constantinesurf dot com and there's a useful webcam at harlynsurfschool dot co dot uk.”

    Other Nearby Breaks Closest To:

    Discover surf breaks near Harlyn. Click below to view there surf guides.

    • Mother Ivey s Spot M

      • Harlyn Surf Forecast and Surf Reports (Cornwall (North), UK) (29)Beach
      • Harlyn Surf Forecast and Surf Reports (Cornwall (North), UK) (30)3.2

      Reliability: fairly consistent

      0km away

    • Boobys

      • Harlyn Surf Forecast and Surf Reports (Cornwall (North), UK) (31)Beach and reef
      • Harlyn Surf Forecast and Surf Reports (Cornwall (North), UK) (32)3.2

      Reliability: fairly consistent

      1km away

    • Constantine Bay

      • Harlyn Surf Forecast and Surf Reports (Cornwall (North), UK) (33)Beach and reef
      • Harlyn Surf Forecast and Surf Reports (Cornwall (North), UK) (34)3.4

      Reliability: very consistent

      1km away

    • Newtrain Bay

      • Harlyn Surf Forecast and Surf Reports (Cornwall (North), UK) (35)Beach and reef
      • Harlyn Surf Forecast and Surf Reports (Cornwall (North), UK) (36)2.6

      Reliability: fairly consistent

      1km away

    • Trevone Bay

      • Harlyn Surf Forecast and Surf Reports (Cornwall (North), UK) (37)Beach
      • Harlyn Surf Forecast and Surf Reports (Cornwall (North), UK) (38)3.5

      Reliability: fairly consistent

      2km away

    Wave Buoys Nearest To Harlyn:

    • Closest Wave BuoyPerranporth Waverider15 mi
    • Second closest Wave BuoyLooe Bay Waverider30 mi
    • Third closest Wave BuoyPorthleven Waverider37 mi
    • Fourth closest Wave BuoyPenzance Waverider37 mi
    • Fifth closest Wave BuoyBUOY-6205047 mi
    Harlyn Surf Forecast and Surf Reports (Cornwall (North), UK) (2024)
