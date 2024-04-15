Healthy Chicken and Mushroom Stroganoff - My Gorgeous Recipes (2024)

Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

Easy Chicken and Mushroom Stroganoff, a healthy midweek dinner that is ready in under 20 minutes. Super delicious, this chicken dish is a family-favourite recipe. It's cooked with simple ingredients, and it's as tasty as the classic beef stroganoff, just a lot quicker and easier too.

Back with another super simple chicken recipe that is ready in two shakes of a lamb's tail. This time, it's my take on the classic stroganoff recipe, but with chicken, and way easier.

I do love my Pork Stroganoff and Slow Cooker Beef Stroganoff, but, if you want a quick dinner at the end of a rather long and tiring day, chicken is the answer to all your problems. It cooks quickly, it's delicious, and guaranteed to go well with the whole family.

Forget about expensive take-aways, by the time you place an order and wait for the food to arrive, you've got this super delicious chicken stroganoff ready. Plus, it's a lot healthier too.

Don't you just love these quick dinners that put a smile on your face? I certainly do. This chicken stroganoff can be served over a bed or rice, pasta of any kind, mashed potatoes, couscous, bulgur wheat or any other grains.

Right, chicken stroganoff! One essential ingredient here is the sour cream. No other cream, if you want the dish to be as close to the original stroganoff as possible.

Plus, the sour cream pairs so well with the mushrooms, making a spectacular sauce that is worth all the money. And it's hardly any effort here.

I used regular closed-cup mushrooms, but you can try a variation of different mushrooms, the texture should not be different, if anything, perhaps just a slight difference in taste.

heat up the oil and allow the butter to melt, then add the sliced mushrooms

give a good stir, then leave to cook for 4-5 minutes until the mushrooms have released their liquid, and are nicely browned (not burnt though)

add the onion and garlic, give another stir for 2-3 minutes until the onions has soften, then remove from the pan

add more oil and butter, add the chicken chunks and cook for 6-7 minutes until cooked through

transfer the mushrooms back to the pan, add the stock, bay leaf, tomato puree and seasoning, and leave to cook for about 5 minutes

add the sour cream, cook for a further 1-2 minutes, then garnish with parsley and remove from the heat

How to add the sour cream to avoid curdling

Ideally, the sour cream should be at room temperature before adding it to the hot chicken stroganoff. But, if like me, you decide you want to cook stroganoff at the very last minute and the sour cream is chilled from the fridge, there is still hope.

Since the dish is ready in under 20 minutes, that does not give the sour cream enough time to get to the right temperature. Instead, try adding one tablespoon of the hot liquid at a time, mixing well after each addition.

I added about 6-7 tablespoons until I want happy that the sour cream is warm enough to be added to the pan, and it worked wonderfully well. The sauce was beautifully silky, with not a single curdle.

