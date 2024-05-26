Healthy Dark Chocolate Orange Truffles Recipe - Fresh Water Peaches (2024)

Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

Dark Chocolate Orange Truffles are a rich and decadent treat! They're lower in sugar and made with wholesome ingredients like fresh orange puree, coconut milk, and dairy-free dark chocolate chips.

These rich and decadent Homemade Chocolate Orange Truffles are secretly healthy! They're made 6 simple ingredients - dark chocolate chips, coconut milk, coconut flour, vanilla extract, salt, and an orange.

And instead of using processed orange juice, I like to blend a whole orange to create a fresh orange puree! It gives the truffles the perfect amount of orange flavor.

Plus, these orange chocolate truffles are great for anyone who has dietary restrictions because they are gluten-free, dairy-free, and vegan. (Depending on what chocolate chips you use!)

They're the perfect no bake treat to enjoy on Valentine's Day, Birthdays, or during the holiday season!

🍴Ingredient Notes

Dark Chocolate Chips - My favorite brands are Hu Kitchen and Pascha – they make high quality chocolate that’s dairy-free and soy-free . The 85% dark chips are my favorite because they’re sweet but not too sweet! They also have a 100% cacao option that is great for anyone who is sugar free .

- My favorite brands are Hu Kitchen and – they make high quality chocolate that’s and . The are my favorite because they’re sweet but not too sweet! They also have a 100% cacao option that is great for anyone who is . Orange Puree -One medium sized orange blended. Don't forget to zest the orange before peeling it!

-One medium sized orange blended. Don't forget to zest the orange before peeling it! Coconut Milk - Or sub with any dairy-free milk! (Almond, Oat etc.)

- Or sub with any dairy-free milk! (Almond, Oat etc.) Coconut Flour - This creates a nice center texture. I have not tested this recipe with any other flours.

- This creates a nice center texture. I have not tested this recipe with any other flours. Orange Zest -Make sure you wash the orange before grating!

-Make sure you wash the orange before grating! Vanilla Extract - I love adding vanilla to all of my sweet treats - especially chocolate! It adds a nice layer of flavor.

- I love adding vanilla to all of my sweet treats - especially chocolate! It adds a nice layer of flavor. Salt - Don't forget the salt - it helps bring out all the flavors. I also like adding a sprinkle of flaky sea salt on top.

- Don't forget the salt - it helps bring out all the flavors. I also like adding a sprinkle of flaky sea salt on top. Coconut Oil - This isn't necessary, but I like adding about 1 teaspoon of coconut oil to thin out the chocolate that you dip the truffles in.

Recipe Variations

Swap the dark chocolate for milk chocolate to give the truffles a sweeter flavor.

to give the truffles a sweeter flavor. Coat the outside of the truffles with white chocolate to make white chocolate truffles .

. Use chocolate sprinkles or colored sprinkles on the outside of the truffles for different holidays. (Pink sprinkles for Valentine's Day, green and red sprinkles for Christmas, etc.)

🍴Step by Step Instructions

Step 1: Orange Zest

Start by grating the entire orange. Set the orange zest aside while you make the puree.

Step 2: Orange Puree

Add the peeled orange into a high-speed blender, and blend until it's a smooth puree. (About 60 seconds.)

Step 2: Truffle Filling

Next, add the dark chocolate chips, orange puree, orange zest, coconut milk, vanilla extract, and salt into a small saucepan.

Stir on low heat with a whisk until the mixture is smooth and creamy.

Step 3: Folding in Flour

Then transfer the chocolate mixture into a large bowl. Add in the coconut flour and fold together with a spatula until the flour has been absorbed.

Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and place in the refrigerator to chill for at least 1 hour.

Step 4: Roll into Small Balls

Once the truffle mixture is set, it should be thick enough to roll into about 14 small balls. Use a cookie scoop or teaspoon to keep them around the same size.

Step 5: Melt Chocolate

In a small bowl melt the chocolate chips with about 1 teaspoon of coconut oil. Microwave in 20 second intervals. (Stirring in between.) It should be smooth and creamy!

Step 6: Dipping Truffles

Then, dip each ball into the chocolate. (I like using two forks.) Allow the excess coating of chocolate to drip off into the bowl before placing on a parchment paper lined baking sheet or large plate.

Step 7: Toppings

Repeat until all of the balls are evenly coated. Top with another drizzle of chocolate, extra orange zest, and flaky sea salt. Refrigerate for at least 15 minutes to allow the truffles to set.

Expert Tips

Heat the chocolate at a very low temperature so it doesn't burn. Stir continuously.

so it doesn't burn. Stir continuously. Use a whisk to stir the chocolate! It works much better than a spoon.

to stir the chocolate! It works much better than a spoon. Save some orange zest to sprinkle on top!

to sprinkle on top! Let the truffle mixture chill in the refrigerator for at least 1 hour to set.

to set. Use a small cookie scoop to create the perfect size balls.

to create the perfect size balls. For dipping , I always use two forks so the excess chocolate can drip off. If you don't let it drip each truffle with have a flat ring of chocolate at the bottom.

, I always use two forks so the excess chocolate can drip off. If you don't let it drip each truffle with have a flat ring of chocolate at the bottom. Use parchment paper so the truffles don't stick.

Homemade Gifts

Dark chocolate truffles are the perfect gifts! Place 3-5 of truffles into a pretty box, tie with a ribbon, and gift to family and friends during the holiday season. They are also great as host gifts!

If you love making homemade truffles, try my Healthy Cookie Dough Truffles or my Dark Chocolate Peppermint Truffles!

How to store leftovers

Leftover truffles should be stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator for 3-4 days.

You can also store them in the freezer for up to 3 months. Make sure you use an airtight freezer safe container.

Recipe Card

Dark Chocolate Orange Trufflesare a rich and decadent treat! They're lower in sugar and made with wholesome ingredients likefresh orange puree,coconut milk, anddairy-free dark chocolate chips. 5 from 2 votes Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time 10 minutes mins See Also Chicken Schnitzel Recipe - A Quick & Easy Weeknight Meal - Chisel & Fork Cook Time 10 minutes mins Chilling 1 hour hr Total Time 1 hour hr 20 minutes mins Course Dessert Cuisine American Servings 14 Calories 132 kcal Equipment High Speed Blender

Small Sauce Pan

Whisk Ingredients 1 Cup Dark Chocolate Chips

½ Cup Orange Puree One medium sized orange blended.

¼ Cup Coconut Milk Or any dairy-free milk!

3 Tablespoons Coconut Flour

Orange Zest From one orange.

1 Teaspoon Vanilla Extract

¼ Teaspoon Salt Top Coating ½ Cup Dark Chocolate Chips

1 Tablespoon Coconut Oil Instructions Preparing the Orange Start by grating the entire orange. Set the orange zest aside while you make the puree.

Add the peeled orange into a high-speed blender, and blend until it's a smooth puree. (About 60 seconds.) Making the Truffles Next, add the dark chocolate chips, orange puree, orange zest, coconut milk,vanilla extract, and salt into a small saucepan.

Stir on low heat with a whisk until the mixture is smooth and creamy.

Then transfer the chocolate mixture into a large bowl. Add in thecoconut flourand fold together with a spatula until the flour has been absorbed. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and place in the refrigerator to chill for at least 1 hour

Once the truffle mixture has cooled, roll into 14 small balls. Place on a plate, and return to the refrigerator while you prepare the chocolate. Putting it all together In a small bowl melt the chocolate chips and coconut oil. Microwave in 20 second intervals. (Stirring in between.) It should be smooth and creamy!

Then, dip each ball into the chocolate. (I like using two forks.) Allow the excess coating of chocolate to drip off into the bowl before placing on a parchment paper lined baking sheet or large plate.

Repeat until all of the balls are evenly coated. Top with another drizzle of chocolate, extra orange zest, andflaky sea salt. Refrigerate for at least 15 minutes to allow the truffles to set. Notes Expert Tips Heat the chocolate at a very low temperature so it doesn't burn. Stir continuously.

so it doesn't burn. Stir continuously. Use a whisk to stir the chocolate! It works much better than a spoon.

to stir the chocolate! It works much better than a spoon. Save some orange zest to sprinkle on top!

to sprinkle on top! Let the truffle mixture chill in the refrigerator for at least 1 hour to set.

to set. Use a smallcookie scoop to create the perfect size balls.

to create the perfect size balls. For dipping , I always use two forks so the excess chocolate can drip off. If you don't let it drip each truffle with have a flat ring of chocolate at the bottom.

, I always use two forks so the excess chocolate can drip off. If you don't let it drip each truffle with have a flat ring of chocolate at the bottom. Useparchment paperso the truffles don't stick. How to store leftovers Leftover truffles should be stored in anairtight container in the refrigerator for 3-4 days. You can also store them in thefreezer for up to 3 months. Make sure you use an airtight freezer safe container. ** See full post for more information and helpful tips! Nutrition Serving: 1gCalories: 132kcalCarbohydrates: 13gProtein: 2gFat: 8gSaturated Fat: 8gPolyunsaturated Fat: 1gMonounsaturated Fat: 1gCholesterol: 1mgSodium: 66mgPotassium: 145mgFiber: 2gSugar: 7gVitamin A: 16IUVitamin C: 4mgCalcium: 62mgIron: 1mg Keywords chocolate orange truffle, chocolate orange truffle recipe, dairy free chocolate orange truffles, dark chocolate orange truffle, healthy chocolate orange truffles Did you make this recipe?Tag @freshwaterpeaches on Instagram!