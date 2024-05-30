Healthy Diabetes-Friendly Salad Dressings (Recipes & Products) (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. Please read our disclosure.
This roundup of healthy diabetes-friendly salad dressings has everything you need to shake up your salad routine! Add delicious flavor while keeping things low carb.
To dress or not to dress?
We’re talking about salad dressings, of course!
You’ve probably heard that choosing the wrong dressing can add unwanted sugar, fat, carbs, or calories to a well-intentioned bowl of greens. But the right salad dressing can really make your meal pop with flavor and keep you coming back for more.
The trick is to find a dressing that matches your health goals while making your salad irresistibly tasty! Because let’s face it: no one wants to eat a boring salad.
In fact, trying new salad dressings is a great way to shake up your salad routine. To keep things diabetes-friendly, I recommend choosing one that’s lower in carbs and won’t cause a spike in your blood sugar.
Or, better yet, make your own right at home. It’s easier than you think, and you can have complete control over all of your ingredients. After that, you can dress to your heart’s content!
Delicious healthy diabetes-friendly salad dressings
Whether you prefer creamy dressings, tangy vinaigrettes, or a little bit of both, this list of 10 healthy salad dressing recipes has something for everyone!
With so many flavors to try, salads may become the most exciting thing on your menu.
This homemade vinaigrette with lemon and orange is packed with flavor and so simple to make, you’ll never want to use the store-bought version again!
Calories: 100 Carbs: 2.3g Protein: 0.2g Fat: 10.1g
This tasty Keto Ranch Dressing is easy to make, super fresh and flavorful, and doesn’t have any of the sugar or junk you find in the store-bought version!
Calories: 158 Carbs: 2.7g Protein: 1.1g Fat: 16g
This tasty Greek vinaigrette is easy to make and perfect for dipping raw vegetables, dressing a leafy green salad, or even marinating chicken breast or pork loin!
Calories: 82 Carbs: 0.6g Protein: 0.1g Fat: 9g
Photo Credit:cleanplatemama.com
Creamy Cilantro Lime Dressing (dairy free)
Homemade salad dressing doesn't come much easier! All you need is 5 minutes and 6 ingredients for the best creamy cilantro lime dressing.
Calories: 94 Carbs: 2g Protein: 2g Fat: 9g
Photo Credit:www.sweetashoney.co
Keto Thousand Island Dressing Recipe
This easy Keto Thousand Island dressing recipe is also gluten-free and paleo-friendly.
Calories: 66 Carbs: 0.4g Protein: 0.1g Fat: 7g
Photo Credit:infinetaste.com
Avocado Caesar Dressing
This avocado Caesar dressing has all the flavor of a classic Caesar dressing, but without all the fat and calories, AND the added bonus of delicious avocado!
Calories: 30 Carbs: 1.5g Protein: 1.5g Fat: 2g
This Asian vinaigrette and marinade is an easy way to add bold flavor and a hint of spice to your favorite dishes!
Calories: 124 Carbs: 4g Protein: 1g Fat: 12g
Photo Credit:lowcarbyum.com
Homemade Keto Blue Cheese Dressing
Make your own homemade keto blue cheese dressing for dipping low-carb hot wings or topping off your favorite salad.
Calories: 67 Carbs: 2g Protein: 2g Fat: 6g
Why not top off your next summer salad with this fruity white balsamic vinaigrette? You only need 4 ingredients and about 5 minutes to make it!
Calories: 88 Carbs: 2g Protein: 0g Fat: 9g
Photo Credit:profusioncurry.com
Avocado Cilantro Lime Dressing
Creamy Avocado Cilantro Lime Dressing is a superfood dressing packed with delightful flavors. This fresh and vibrant vegan sauce is super easy to make in less than 5 minutes.
Calories: 78 Carbs: 4g Protein: 1g Fat: 7g
The hardest part is picking which one to try first. Once you do, make sure to let us know what you think in the comments below!
Diabetes-friendly store-bought brands
I love making my own dressings so I have complete control over my ingredients. That being said, there are a few store-bought brands that I enjoy because they use clean ingredients, have no added sugars, and give my salad an amazing pop of flavor.
If you’re looking to purchase some pre-made salad dressing, here are a few I recommend:
- Standard Ranch
- Chipotle Ranch
- Spicy Organic Ranch (beware, this one is HOT)
- Sugar-free Vinaigrettes
More diabetes-friendly recipe inspiration
Eating healthy is so much easier when I’m looking forward to my menu. That’s why I’m always keeping an eye out for new and exciting recipes to keep things fresh!
If you’re looking for some fun and tasty inspiration, these roundups have plenty of ideas I know you’ll enjoy:
- Delicious Diabetes-Friendly Salad Recipes
- Easy Diabetic Chicken Recipes (Low-Carb)
- Low-Carb Dinner Recipes for Diabetics
If you try any of these recipes, don’t forget to leave a comment below and let me know how you liked them!