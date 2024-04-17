Healthy Easy To Make Low Calorie Recipes | LaaLoosh (2024)

Light Broccoli Summer Salad Recipe
By Wendy Zitzman
I’ll guiltily admit that a good broccoli salad is pretty hard for me to resist. But what’s so bad about a broccoli salad, you say? I mean, if the main ingredient is broccoli, how bad can that be?
Well, the problem isn’t the broccoli. The dressing is the troublemaker here.
Most traditional broccoli salad recipes use a mayo based dressing filled with way too much sugar. This can turn even the lightest, healthiest broccoli salad into a Weight Watchers sabotage instigator in seconds.
Keep Reading
Roasted Cauliflower Hummus Recipe
By Wendy Zitzman
Cauliflower is basically the new substitute for flour-based, or high-starch carbs. You’ve seen it riced. You’ve seen it in pizza crusts, bread, muffins, breadsticks. It’s everywhere. And for good reason. Cauliflower has been a serious game changer for those who want to eat delicious foods, but need to keep those carbs and/or avoid grains. And today’s recipe for Roasted Cauliflower Hummus recipe is about to knock your cauliflower-lovin’ socks off!
Jicama Tortilla Chicken Tacos Recipe
By Wendy Zitzman
Taco lovers…today I’ve got a game changing recipe for you that I hope will make you happier than a bird with a french fry! I’ve recently discovered Jicama Tortillas, and you guys, they have literally changed my life. I LOVE me some tacos, but traditional tortilla shells can use up a lot more calories than I’m willing to spend. So I was ecstatic to give these jicama tortillas a try and see if they would make a good alternative to corn or flour tortillas.
Low-Carb Cauliflower Rice with Sumac Recipe
By Wendy Zitzman
If you love cauliflower rice, then today’s recipe is going to make you super excited!
I’m sharing a wonderfully quick and easy low carb side dish recipe for Cauliflower Rice with Sumac. It takes just minutes to throw together, which is perfect for when you need a side dish STAT, and has such beautiful, bold flavors.
Keep Reading
Moroccan Meatballs Recipe for Instant Pot or Slow Cooker
By Wendy Zitzman
These Moroccan Meatballs are super tender, juicy, and wonderfully seasoned with Moroccan spices and fresh herbs. They are simmered in a delicious, rich tomato sauce that is so good, everyone will want seconds!
Tuna and Garbanzo Bean Salad Recipe
By Wendy Zitzman
I’ve had the idea for this Tuna and Garbanzo Bean Salad for quite a while now, and my ideas have finally come to fruition! In a quest for a quick, easy, delicious, satisfying and healthy tuna salad, I created one seriously amazing dish.
Crock Pot Salsa Chicken Recipe
By Wendy Zitzman
Raise your hand if you went a little overboard this holiday weekend and ate or drank more than you should have. Yep. Me too. Guilty as charged.
But don’t worry – today, I’ve got a fantastic recipe for helping you get back on track this week and to help get you prepared!
My Crock Pot Salsa Chicken recipe is what is going to save me this week. And it can be a big help to you too!
Keep Reading
Instant Pot Refried Beans Recipe
By Wendy Zitzman
Today, I’m really excited to share my Instant Pot Refried Beans recipe with you all. These beans are so ridiculously flavorful, you’ll never be reaching for the canned beans again!
2 Ingredient Bagel Recipe
By Wendy Zitzman
By now, if you’re active on social media, you’ve most likely heard about the infamous 2 Ingredient Bagel Recipe. It’s all over the Internet, Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.
Chicken and Mushrooms in Garlic Wine Sauce Recipe
By Wendy Zitzman
There is just something about the flavor combination of butter, wine, and garlic that blows my mind every time I have it. The salty, creamy butter with the bold garlic is balanced out by the acidity of crisp white wine, and it is nothing short of heavenly.
Those flavors all come together in this beautiful Chicken and Mushrooms with Garlic Wine Sauce Recipe. A dish that is elegant and sophisticated enough for a dinner party, but easy enough for a quick weeknight dinner recipe.
Keep Reading
Easy Pickled Onions Recipe
By Wendy Zitzman
Ever have those times where you really want some sliced onion on your salad or sandwich, but you don’t want to cut into a whole, fresh onion just to get a few rings? Well then, today’s Easy Pickled Onions Recipe is about make you super excited.
Grilled Chicken and Roasted Butternut Squash Salad with Tahini Dressing
By Wendy Zitzman
Admittedly, I’m not as big of a salad eater as I’d like to be. Don’t get me wrong, I like salads. But as an entree, I almost always prefer something else. And I often think that salads can be predictable, and maybe even a bit boring. But every now and then, I hit on a salad that I just cannot stop eating. And this Grilled Chicken and Roasted Butternut Squash Salad with Tahini Dressing is it.