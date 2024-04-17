Healthy Easy To Make Low Calorie Recipes | LaaLoosh (2024)

I’ll guiltily admit that a good broccoli salad is pretty hard for me to resist. But what’s so bad about a broccoli salad, you say? I mean, if the main ingredient is broccoli, how bad can that be?

Well, the problem isn’t the broccoli. The dressing is the troublemaker here.

Most traditional broccoli salad recipes use a mayo based dressing filled with way too much sugar. This can turn even the lightest, healthiest broccoli salad into a Weight Watchers sabotage instigator in seconds.