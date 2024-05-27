Healthy Garlic Scallops Recipe (2024)

Best garlic scallops recipe, seared to perfection in a cast iron skillet and cooked in a healthy clarified butter for the ultimate seafood meal!

Jump to Recipe

A quick post today on how to make easy, good for you, Italian garlic scallops that are perfectly seared yet succulent, garlicky and saucy! You can serve them as an appetizer, starter, or dinner for two with angel hair pasta or over a creamy risotto!

The Best Garlic Scallops Recipe of Your Life!

Initially I planned to make some shrimp, but could not find any wild caught ones at the market, so I grabbed some large wild sea scallops instead.

Lucky me, I also had all that clarifiedbutter/Ghee from the other day, so really, everything finally aligned to make this happen.

Healthy scallops, you don’t even have to worry about eating too much!

The liquid gold butter ghee, is what makes the most delicious sauce for those scallops to swim in.

Then you can mop it up with some crusty bread orserve them with rice, asparagus, steamed vegetables, frutti di mare or angel hair pasta aglio e olio + lots of lemon. Garlic spinach and pea puree also make lovely pairings.

So dust off that old cast iron skillet, it’s the only way to get perfectly seared scallops without overcooking them, and ending up with a rubbery mess.

TIP: make sure your scallops are completely patted dry well on paper towels!

You can’t work with watery scallops!

Simply coated in a little bit of olive oil, seasoned well and quickly seared in a hot skillet for no more than 1 to 2 minutes on each side. Easy, simple, perfect, deliciousness!

Then you add your clarified butter, lots of garlicand a squeeze of fresh lemon juice to brighten it all up.

FAQ: Are Sea Scallops Healthy ?

They are a low fat, low calorie, lean protein source, rich in vitamin B-12, essential minerals and Omega-3 fatty acids; but honestly if you look at scientific research they are far from healthy and should be avoided.

UPDATE: since first posting this garlic scallops recipe I’ve become aware of the overwhelming scientific nutritional research and evidence and can no longer support anything but a Plant-Based diet, for the human health, animal welfare and our Planet. We can still enjoy some Vegan Scallops made from king oyster mushrooms and cooked in plant based butter, check out the recipe here.

4.94 from 15 votes Healthy Garlic Scallops Recipe Italian garlic scallops, seared to a golden perfection in a cast iron pan and cooked in healthy clarified butter for the ultimate seafood meal! Print Recipe Prep Time:5 minutes mins Cook Time:5 minutes mins Total Time:10 minutes mins Ingredients 1 lb large scallops

1/4 c clarified butter ghee

5 cloves garlic grated

1 large lemon zested

1/4 c Italian parsley roughly chopped

1/2 tsp sea salt + more to taste

1/4 tsp peppercorn medley freshly ground

1/4 tsp red pepper flakes

A pinch of sweet paprika

1 tsp extra virgin olive oil Instructions Make sure to pat dry the scallops on paper towels very well before cooking.

Heat up a large cast iron skillet on medium flame.

Meanwhile in a medium bowl toss the scallops with a drizzle of olive oil or butter ghee, just enough to coat it all over. Sprinkle them with the sea salt, cracked pepper, red pepper flakes and sweet paprika. Toss to coat gently.

Add a little drizzle of butter ghee to the hot skillet, just enough to coat the bottom. Add the scallops making sure not to overcrowd the pan, and sear for about 2 minutes on each side until nicely golden. ( Use a small spatula to flip them over individually )

Add the butter ghee to the skillet with the scallops and then add the garlic. Remove from heat and using a spatula push the garlic around to infuse the sauce for about 30 seconds. The heat from the skillet will be enough for the garlic to work its magic into the butter. This is how you avoid that pungent burnt garlicky taste we don’t like.

We are just looking to extract all that sweetness from the garlic, and this is how you do it, without burning.

Squeeze half of the lemon all over the scallops and move the skillet around a little so it combines with the butter. Sprinkle with the minced parsley, lemon zest and a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil. Serve with crusty bread or al dente capellini noodles. Notes If serving with capellini noodles, make about 1/4 pound per person, and stretch the sauce with some of the pasta water the noodles cooked in. Nutrition Calories: 391kcal | Carbohydrates: 11g | Protein: 28g | Fat: 26g | Saturated Fat: 15g | Cholesterol: 112mg | Sodium: 1481mg | Potassium: 537mg | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 1g | Vitamin A: 705IU | Vitamin C: 16.2mg | Calcium: 38mg | Iron: 1.5mg Course: Main Dishes Cuisine: Italian Keyword: scallops, seafood Servings: 2 Calories: 391kcal Author: Florentina

