Healthy Instant Pot Recipes (2024)

Healthy Instant Pot recipes are my jam, y’all. It’s no secret that I am obsessed with cooking in my Instant Pot! I have created a ton of recipes specifically for it too.
So if you are looking for the BEST simple, tasty, healthy Instant Pot recipes, you are in the right place my friend.Welcome to the party.
Browse below, or check out some reader favorites:Instant Pot chicken thighs,Instant Pot chicken breasts,Instant Pot red beans and rice,“Baked” Sweet Potatoes
Instant Pot Potato Soup
Instant Pot Potato Soup is the perfect remedy for chilly evenings, and it's like a little hug in a bowl ...
Instant Pot Hamburger Soup
This Instant Pot hamburger soup recipe is a must-try for a quick, hearty, and delicious meal that the whole family ...
Instant Pot Chili (classic, beef chili recipe)
This Instant Pot Chili recipe makes a delicious and comforting meal for your whole family that comes together in a ...
Instant Pot Black-eyed Peas and Ham
Instant pot black-eyed peas and ham is the perfect dish to make for good luck on New Year's Day, and ...
Healthy Turkey Chili Recipe (Stovetop)
This healthy turkey chili recipe is absolutely perfect for cooler temperatures, and you can make it on the stovetop. It ...
Irish Potato Leek Soup (Instant Pot or Stovetop)
This Irish potato leek soup recipe is a delicious way to celebrate St. Patrick's Day. It reminds me of a ...
Juicy Instant Pot Chicken Breasts Recipe
This is my tried and true method for making Instant Pot chicken breasts that are tender, juicy and delicious! This ...
Instant Pot Lasagna Soup
Instant Pot lasagna soup is a delicious, comforting and quick dinner that is ready in less than thirty minutes ...
Instant Pot Potato Salad
This Instant Pot potato salad recipe makes a classic, delicious side dish that will become a staple at all your ...
Instant Pot Turkey Chili
This healthy, easy Instant Pot turkey chili is absolutely perfect anytime. It is so very simple and delicious. 😍🙌🏻 ...
Instant Pot Lentils
Instant Pot lentils are an easy, versatile and budget friendly staple that you can use in so many other recipes ...
Instant Pot Whole “Rotisserie” Chicken
All you need is about 45 minutes to have this amazing, tender, juicy Instant Pot whole rotisserie chicken. Your whole ...
Instant Pot White Chicken Chili
Instant pot white chicken chili is super easy and delicious dinner that comes together in less than thirty minutes. We ...
BEST Chili Recipe Ever! (classic beef chili)
This is the BEST classic beef chili recipe ever, and is a family favorite, and it has also become an ...
Instant Pot Baked Beans (better than canned!)
Instant Pot baked beans are a beloved side dish that you can make from scratch, and they taste so much ...
Easy Instant Pot Shredded Chicken Recipe
This is the easiest, no-fail way to make Instant Pot shredded chicken. And you can use it in so many ...
Instant Pot Chicken Tortilla Soup Recipe
Instant Pot chicken tortilla soup is a delicious, quick and easy dinner that you can throw together in less than ...
Instant Pot Mashed Potatoes (Simple, Easy Method)
Instant Pot mashed potatoes are so creamy, dreamy and delicious, and they are perfect for Thanksgiving or any time. I ...
Pasta e fa*gioli Soup (Instant Pot OR Stovetop)
Pasta e fa*gioli soup is so hearty, healthy and delicious, and you can make it in your Instant Pot or ...
Taco Soup (Instant Pot, Slow Cooker or Stovetop)
Taco soup is a delicious and easy family favorite, and you can make it in the Instant Pot, slow cooker ...
Instant Pot Lentil Soup (vegan)
Instant Pot lentil soup is a hearty, comforting and satisfying plant-based meal that everyone loves. Note: This post contains affiliate ...
Instant Pot Chicken Recipes
These are my best Instant Pot chicken recipes. Pin and share with a fellow Instant Pot fan! I thought these ...
Greek Salad with Chicken (Zoe’s Copycat)
My Greek salad with chicken is so delicious and satisfying, and it is inspired by Zoe's Kitchen. If you are ...
Instant Pot Chili Mac and Cheese
Instant Pot chili mac and cheese is a super satisfying one pot meal you can make all in one pot ...
Instant Pot Red Beans and Rice
Instant PotRed beans and rice is a flavorful dish that you can make without having to wait all day, thanks ...
Instant Pot Pot Roast (with air fryer lid)
This is the best Instant Pot pot roast recipe, and browning it with the air fryer lid at the end ...
Delicious Instant Pot Oatmeal Recipe (2 methods)
Instant Pot oatmeal is easy enough to make on a weekday, and it's a delicious and comforting way to start ...
Instant Pot Vegetarian Chili (easy and delicious!)
Instant pot vegetarian chili is a simple meatless meal that everybody loves. Great for both your vegan and vegetarian friends.👌🏻 ...
Chicken Noodle Soup from Scratch (Instant Pot or stovetop)
You may never buy the canned stuff again after I show you how to make chicken noodle soup from scratch ...
Lemon Chicken Orzo Soup (Instant Pot or stovetop)
This lemon chicken orzo soup is a delicious and easy recipe that comes together quickly. Perfect for a week night ...
Cilantro Lime Rice (or cilantro lime brown rice)
Cilantro lime rice is a simple and delicious side dish that you are going to love! And you can make ...
Instant Pot Vegetable Beef Soup
Instant Pot vegetable beef soup is a hearty and easy dinner that the whole family will love! ...
Instant Pot Cheese Grits (garlic + parmesan)
Instant pot cheese grits are perfect for breakfast, or as a side item to your favorite seafood. Here is how ...
Instant Pot Chicken and Rice
Instant Pot chicken and rice is a delicious and simple supper that you can make all in one pot. 👉🏻Pin ...
Instant Pot Spaghetti (one pot recipe)
This is how I make Instant Pot spaghetti all in one pot. It is such a delicious and simple family ...
Chicken Taco Salad (with creamy jalapeño dressing)
Chicken taco salad with creamy jalapeño dressing is a delicious and easy meal that you can throw together in a ...
Instant Pot Chicken Thighs
Instant Pot chicken thighs are so basic, yet so handy and versatile. You can enjoy them as a main dish, ...
Tomato Vegetable Soup (Instant Pot or Stovetop)
Tomato vegetable soup is a simple, comforting and tasty way to eat more veggies. And you can make it on ...
Chicken Quinoa Burrito Bowls (Meal Prep)
These chicken quinoa burrito bowls are great to meal prep ahead for a quick and delicious grab-and-go lunch or dinner ...
Verde Chicken Soft Tacos (with Cilantro Lime Ranch)
These verde chicken soft tacos with cilantro lime ranch are an easy dinner that is perfect for busy nights when ...
Instant Pot Classic Hummus (Dry, No Soak Beans)
I made this Instant Pot classic hummus from scratch last week, and it is crazy delicious!😋👏🏻 ...
Instant Pot Quinoa (Make Ahead)
This Instant Pot quinoa is my go-to method for cooking quinoa, and it is super simple and quick. This is ...
Instant Pot Hard Boiled Eggs (Make Ahead)
Today I am showing you my easy no-fail method for making Instant Pot hard boiled eggs. This is such a ...
Vegan Burrito Bowls (Meatless Meal Idea)
These vegan burrito bowls are delicious and filling, perfect for a meatless meal that everybody loves! My daughter and I ...
Instant Pot Black Beans (Vegan, No Soak)
Instant Pot black beans are an easy, basic recipe, and they are deliciousin tacos, burritos, or as a side item ...
Simple Instant Pot Jasmine Rice Recipe
Instant Pot jasmine rice is my super simple, no fail method for making perfect jasmine rice every time. 👌🏻 This ...
Classic Potato Salad (with Instant Pot hack)
This classic potato salad is a summer staple, perfect for barbecues and pot lucks! And I have added a little ...
Instant Pot Wild Rice Pilaf (Vegan)
Instant Pot wildrice pilaf is a simple and delicious side dish you are going to love! This wildrice pilaf dresses ...
Easy Instant Pot Pinto Beans Recipe
Instant Pot pinto beans are delicious, simple and easy! I will show you how to cookdry pinto beans in theInstant ...
Instant Pot Black Bean Soup (Vegan)
This Instant Pot black bean soup is a delicious plant-based meal that even the meat-eaters will love! ...
Ham and 15 Bean Soup (Slow Cooker or Instant Pot)
This ham and 15 bean soup is a delicious and comforting family favorite, and it is our favorite way to ...
Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Bundt Cake (Instant Pot)
You can make this pumpkin chocolate chip bundt cake in your Instant Pot, and it is such a delicious treat ...
Instant Pot Pumpkin Puree (Easy, No Pre-Chopping)
You can make Instant Pot pumpkin puree in a snap! It is super simple and easy since there is no ...
Chicken Burrito Bowls {Better than Chipotle}
You can make your own chicken burrito bowls, and they are evenbetter than Chipotle! So earlier this week I showed ...
Mexican Shredded Chicken (Instant Pot, Slow Cooker or Stovetop)
Mexican shredded chicken is so delicious, versatile and EASY. And here are three ways to make it - Instant Pot, ...
Sweet Potatoes in the Instant Pot
When I show you how I make "baked" sweet potatoes in the Instant Pot, you may never make them any ...
Homemade Chicken Bone Broth Recipe
Today I am showing you how to make chicken bone broth, a nutrient dense super food, and you can make ...
