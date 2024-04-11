Healthy Mexican Pasta Bake Recipe – Fit Mama Real Food (2024)

You will love this healthy Mexican pasta bake recipe! It is super comforting, veggie loaded, protein packed and a perfectly balanced meal for your next family dinner! Maybe a Mexican noodle casserole never came to mind before… but once you try it, you’ll be hooked on this great recipe!
Mexican pasta bake recipe
We are so obsessed with this mexican pasta bake, and have been for years! This recipe was originally created in 2010. That means it’s been a winner for over 10 years now!
Kids love this Mexican noodle casserole, because pasta is always a hit.
My hubby loves it because it’s hearty, filling, and a really comforting casserole.
I love this taco pasta casserole because its nutritious and EASY to make for any and all busy weeknights.
Whole family dinner winner!
Here’s what you’ll need for this easy dinner recipe
- macaroni pasta
- avocado oil
- peppers
- onion
- ground beef
- salsa
- black beans
- plain yogurt
- frozen corn
- sharp cheddar
- taco and fajita seasoning mix
How to make mexican pasta bake
- Pre-heat your oven to 350 degrees and coat a large casserole dish in olive oil spray.
- Bring a pot of water to a boil and cook the pasta according to package directions until al dente. Drain the noodles and set aside.
- Heat a large skillet to medium heat and add the avocado oil. Add the peppers and onion in and saute for 7-9 minutes, until veggies are softer and have a bright color. Add in the ground beef and continue to cook until the meat it no longer pink.
- Combine the beef and vegetable mixture in a large bowl with the noodles, salsa, beans, yogurt, corn, half of the cheese cheese, andtaco and fajita seasoning mix. Stir everything together and pour it into the prepared baking dish. Top with the remaining cheese.
- Bake in the preheated oven for 15 minutes, until fully warmed through and the top becomes a bit crispy. Serve with your favorite taco toppings – a little bit of fresh cilantro is a great touch!
Substitutions
Below you’ll find a list of substitutions that will work well in this cheesy taco pasta bake recipe.
If you try something different out, please leave a comment below letting us all know how it turned out!
Macaroni pasta – You’ll want to use a smaller pasta size here – nothing like a spaghetti noodle. A pasta shell, penne pasta, spiral pasta, or another similar smaller shape will work great in this taco casserole.
Ground beef – Lean ground beef can be substituted with ground turkey, ground chicken, ground pork, or ground bison. If you’re looking for a vegetarian version use your favorite meat substitute here.
Peppers and onions – You can substitute and use green onions and green chilies in place of the green pepper and white onion. Do you have extra zucchini and carrots in your fridge? Saute them along with the peppers and onions for even more veggie loaded goodness.
Salsa – Try enchilada sauce or a super chunky salsa in place of salsa here.Want something with less mexican flavors? Try using tomato sauce, canned diced tomatoes, or fresh chopped tomatoes.
Black beans – Pinto beans make a great alternative to black beans. If you have refried beans on hand, feel free to add those in as well!
Yogurt – Sour cream replaces the yogurt perfectly in this easy recipe. Keep it dairy free by omitting the cheese and using a plain coconut milk yogurt.
Corn – A fun alternative would be taking tortilla chips and crushing them, then adding into the casserole.
Sharp cheddar – A good alternative to cheddar cheese would be a mexican cheese blend.
Taco seasoning – If you don’t have taco seasoning ready to go, here are the individual spices and amounts to use in place of it:
- ½ tbspchili powder
- ½ tbspcumin
- 1 tspgarlic powder
- ¾ tspdried oregano
- ¾ tsppaprika
- ¼ tsponion powder
- ¼ tspsea salt
Looking for more family dinners? Try these
- Sheet pan beef gyros
- Sheet pan steak fajitas
- Cheesy curry chicken and rice casserole
- Healthy high protein beef chili recipe
Mexican Pasta Bake
Prep Time10 minutes mins
Cook Time30 minutes mins
Total Time40 minutes mins
Course: Main Course
Cuisine: American, Mexican
Keyword: dinner, Pasta
Servings: 6
Calories: 604kcal
Author: Heather
Ingredients
- 12 ounces macaroni pasta
- 1 tbsp avocado oil
- 2 peppers, chopped (red and green)
- 1 medium onion, chopped
- 1 lb ground beef
- ½ cup salsa
- 1 can black beans, drained and rinsed
- ½ cup plain yogurt
- ½ cup frozen corn, defrosted
- 1 cup sharp cheddar, grated (half in the mixture, half on top)
- 2 tbsp taco and fajita seasoning mix
Instructions
Pre-heat your oven to 350 degrees and coat a large casserole dish in olive oil spray.
Bring a pot of water to a boil and cook the pasta according to package directions. Drain noodles and set aside.
Heat a large skillet to medium heat and add the avocado oil. Add the peppers and onion in and saute for 7-9 minutes, until veggies are soft. Add in the ground beef and continue to cook until the meat it no longer pink.
Combine the beef/veggie mixture in a bowl with the noodles, salsa, beans, yogurt, corn, half the cheese cheese and taco and fajita seasoning mix. Stir together and pour into the prepared casserole dish. Top with remaining cheese.
Bake for 15 minutes, until fully warmed through and the top becomes a bit crispy. Serve with your favorite taco toppings!
Nutrition
Calories: 604kcal | Carbohydrates: 71g | Protein: 31g | Fat: 22g | Saturated Fat: 7g | Polyunsaturated Fat: 1g | Monounsaturated Fat: 9g | Trans Fat: 1g | Cholesterol: 56mg | Sodium: 216mg | Potassium: 424mg | Fiber: 8g | Sugar: 3g | Vitamin A: 124IU | Vitamin C: 1mg | Calcium: 57mg | Iron: 2mg
If you try this taco pasta recipe, I’d love it if you left a star rating and comment below letting me know how they turned out!
XO
Heather
*Originally published in October 2010. Updated September 2020.*
