Healthy Ninja Creami Recipes to Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth (2024)

We’re sharing our favorite healthy recipes for the Ninja Creami ice cream maker!
If you’re looking for some healthy Ninja Creami recipes, we’ve got you covered with options for all dietary needs.
Although ice creams and sorbets are a great way to cool down in the summer, we don’t believe frozen treats need to only be limited to one season of the year.
With many people trying to make better choices for themselves and what they eat, it’s important to have healthier dessert options available during the holidays.
And thanks to the Ninja Creami ice cream machine, it’s easier than ever to create healthy desserts.
Whether you’re looking for a way to cool off on the 4th of July or want a better-for-you sweet treat for Thanksgiving, Christmas, or Easter, we’re sharing some of our favorite healthy Ninja Creami recipes.
Healthy Recipes for the Ninja Creami
If you’re not familiar with the Ninja Creami, it’s an ice cream maker that reverses the traditional process of making frozen treats.
You’ll simply create an ice cream or sorbet base, which is frozen as a liquid in a special Ninja Creami pint.
After freezing the liquid for 24 hours, the frozen pint is inserted into the Ninja Creami, which uses special technology to “creamify” the dessert.
It’s similar to how a food processor would work, except the blades aren’t sharp, and the motor base moves the blades up and down through the entire pint.
Not only is homemade ice cream often better for you than store bought alternatives, since you’re avoiding preservatives and artificial ingredients, but you can also customize the final product based on your needs.
You can use sugar substitutes, swap out dairy, add protein, and more!
Simple ingredients transform into a delicious frozen treat that will satisfy your sweet tooth, with minimal effort on your part.
The Ninja Creami has become a favorite appliance among those in the bariatric surgery community, those who need to increase protein intake, decrease sugar intake, or those aiming to follow a low-carb or keto lifestyle.
Once you give it a try, we think you’ll agree it is a fantastic machine!
It’s a great way to create multiple options for yourself or your loved ones who may have special dietary needs.
Because nobody should feel deprived during the holidays!
We’re sharing some sorbet and ice cream recipes for the Ninja Creami machine that you can feel good about.
Whether you’ve got your heart set on some Ninja Creami strawberry ice cream, some homemade chocolate ice cream, a dish of refreshing mango sorbet, or a scoop of vanilla ice cream to top your cobbler or pie, we’ve got you covered.
It’s simpler than you think to make your own healthy ice cream with these easy recipes!
Healthy Ninja Creami Recipes
These Ninja Creami recipes allow you to enjoy a frozen treat, but without the guilt!
Easy Ninja Creami Strawberry Sorbet: Just 3 Ingredients!
This fresh strawberry sorbet is the perfect refreshing treat to enjoy when strawberries are at their peak sweetness!
Easy Ninja Creami Frozen Yogurt
Use your favorite yogurt to make frozen yogurt! Add your favorite toppings for a delicious treat.
Photo Credit:idreamoficecream.com
Ninja Creami Spiced Pear Sorbet
This delightful spiced pear sorbet is made with canned pears! It's a delicious way to increase your fruit intake without a lot of extra sugar.
Ninja Creami Eggnog Protein Ice Cream
This easy eggnog protein ice cream combines the best of both worlds, by including a high-protein shake and classic eggnog. This is a Christmas dessert you can feel good about!
This frozen treat pairs the flavors of floral and fruity together in one delicious dessert! Violet lemonade sorbet is perfectly refreshing on a hot day.
Easy Ninja Creami Dole Whip
Learn how easy it is to make a copycat recipe for the classic Disney treat with this Ninja Creami pineapple Dole Whip!
Photo Credit:marginmakingmom.com
Easiest Ninja Creami Pineapple Sorbet
All you need is a can of pineapple to enjoy this dairy-free pineapple sorbet!
Ninja Creami Chocolate Ice Cream Made with Chocolate Milk
All you need is chocolate milk to enjoy this cool and creamy frozen treat!
Photo Credit:idreamoficecream.com
Ninja Creami Cottage Cheese Ice Cream
Want to increase your protein intake without protein shakes? This cottage cheese ice cream is a great way to do that!
Photo Credit:idreamoficecream.com
Ninja Creami Sugar Free Pistachio Ice Cream
This easy pistachio ice cream makes use of sugar-free pistachio pudding to create a silky smooth treat that feels completely indulgent.
Photo Credit:idreamoficecream.com
Ninja Creami Orange Sherbet
This delicious treat makes use of fresh-squeezed orange juice, so it tastes like an orange creamsicle!
Photo Credit:idreamoficecream.com
Easy Ninja Creami Peach Sorbet
This ultra-easy Ninja Creami peach sorbet is made with canned peaches, so it's super simple to whip up!
Easy Ninja Creami Blueberry Lemonade Sorbet
This refreshing treat combines lemonade and fresh blueberries for a delicious Ninja Creami sorbet!
Photo Credit:idreamoficecream.com
Ninja Creami Protein Ice Cream
If you have a protein shake that you enjoy, did you know you can turn it into ice cream? The Ninja Creami makes it super easy to transform it into dessert!
Easy Ninja Creami Apple Cinnamon Sorbet
This apple cinnamon sorbet is made with apple pie filling, so it's a simple recipe that skips the extra calories found in heavy cream and milk!
Easiest Ninja Creami Cherry Pie Sorbet
This simple cherry pie sorbet is SO easy to make, yet is oh so good! You won't believe it only requires one ingredient.
Photo Credit:idreamoficecream.com
Easy Ninja Creami Mango Sorbet
Canned mango creates a delicious sorbet with minimal effort. And you can adjust the sweetness based on the liquid the mangos are packed in!
Photo Credit:healthymealsfast.com
Ninja CREAMi Strawberry Ice Cream
This strawberry ice cream is low carb, thanks to the use of monkfruit sweetener instead of sugar!
Photo Credit:ninjatestkitchen.com
Lite Chocolate Ice Cream
This dairy-free chocolate ice cream uses coconut cream, agave nectar, and chocolate oat milk for an allergy-friendly treat.
Photo Credit:healthymealsfast.com
Ninja CREAMi Coffee Ice Cream
You can eat this low-carb coffee ice cream by itself, or add it to a hot cup of coffee to make an affogato!
Photo Credit:lowcarbsimplified.com
Keto Peanut Butter Cup Ice Cream in the Ninja Creami (High Protein!)
This high-protein, low carb, sugar free peanut butter cup ice cream is the stuff dreams are made of!
Photo Credit:marginmakingmom.com
Ninja Creami Copycat Chunky Monkey Ice Cream
This copycat Chunky Monkey ice cream is sweetened with ripe bananas, so you can enjoy your favorite ice cream without the guilt. Adding walnuts and chocolate chips makes it feel even more indulgent!
Photo Credit:thetastytravelers.com
Ninja Creami Creamy Blueberry Lemon Sorbet
This simple recipe gets all of its sweetness from lemonade and fresh (or frozen) blueberries!
Photo Credit:chefallieskitchen.com
Banana Nice Cream
If you need dairy free banana ice cream, sometimes known as "nice cream," this recipe will satisfy your sweet tooth.
Photo Credit:idreamoficecream.com
Ninja Creami Chocolate Frozen Yogurt
Make chocolate frozen yogurt with just a few ingredients! Sweetened with either sugar or monkfruit sweetener, this is a tasty higher protein treat you can feel good about.
Photo Credit:lowcarbsimplified.com
High Protein, Keto Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream in the Ninja Creami
This Ninja Creami mint chip ice cream is a high protein option, using protein powder and Swerve.
Simple Swaps in Healthy Ninja Creami Recipes
If you need to adapt a Ninja Creami recipe based on dietary needs, no problem!
You can typically make just a few adjustments to make any recipe fit your needs.
Here are a few simple swaps to keep in mind:
- Make it Dairy Free: You can try using unsweetened oat milk, coconut milk, or almond milk instead of milk, and unsweetened coconut cream instead of heavy cream. In recipes that call for cream cheese, use vegan cream cheese.
- Lower the Sugar: In recipes that call for sugar, you can substitute monkfruit (I like Lakanto monk fruit sweetener, but you can use your sugar substitute of choice) or use agave nectar or maple syrup.
- Add More Protein: Feel free to add your favorite protein powder or collagen powder to the liquid base, mixing well to dissolve. Then you’ll have your own Ninja Creami protein ice cream!
- Try Sugar-Free Pudding: There are many Ninja Creami recipes made with pudding mix, which means using sugar-free pudding can be a great way to cut down on calories.
Looking specifically for low-cal recipes? Check out our list of low calorie Ninja Creami recipes!
Tips for Using the Ninja Creami Machine
The first time you use your Ninja Creami, there’s a bit of a learning curve.
But once you’ve given it a whirl, I think you’ll very quickly see how easy it is!
There are a few things to remember.
How You Freeze Matters:
- Don’t fill the pint past the max fill line. The liquid will expand during freezing, and you want the blade to have room to spin when you place pint of solid bases into the machine.
- Freeze on a level surface. This ensures the top of the frozen base is even.
- Be sure to freeze for at least 24 hours for best results.
How You Assemble Matters:
- Your Ninja Creami pint container, once frozen, will be inserted into an outer bowl.
- The outer bowl lid, which contains the blade, will lock into place over the bowl. If needed, check the owner’s manual for lid assembly instructions.
- Place bowl assembly into the machine, and it twists up so it locks into place within the machine.
How You Spin it Matters:
- Select your function as specified in the recipe (Ice Cream function, Sorbet function, etc.) and let the machine do its work.
- Ninja’s Creamify technology is pretty impressive, but sometimes a pint will need a re-spin if it turns out crumbly the first time. I like to add a tablespoon of liquid (usually milk) before re-spinning.
- Sometimes you can avoid a re-spin if you let the pint sit out at room temperature for a few minutes before running the first cycle.
After Spinning Matters:
- If you want to add mix-ins, like chocolate chips, you can do that after spinning. Make a well in the ice cream (roughly 1.5″ wide, extending to the bottom of the pint) and fill the well with your mix-ins. Use the Mix-In button to stir the pieces in.
- The creamy ice cream is usually the consistency of soft serve when it’s finished. You can pop it back in the freezer for a bit if you prefer it to be a bit firmer.
- Feel free to add toppings over your ice cream if you don’t want them mixed in! This is especially useful for chocolate syrup or caramel syrup, as those can’t be used in the mix-in function.
