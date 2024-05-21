Healthy Ninja Creami Recipes to Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth (2024)

We’re sharing our favorite healthy recipes for the Ninja Creami ice cream maker!

If you’re looking for some healthy Ninja Creami recipes, we’ve got you covered with options for all dietary needs.

Although ice creams and sorbets are a great way to cool down in the summer, we don’t believe frozen treats need to only be limited to one season of the year.

With many people trying to make better choices for themselves and what they eat, it’s important to have healthier dessert options available during the holidays.

And thanks to the Ninja Creami ice cream machine, it’s easier than ever to create healthy desserts.

Whether you’re looking for a way to cool off on the 4th of July or want a better-for-you sweet treat for Thanksgiving, Christmas, or Easter, we’re sharing some of our favorite healthy Ninja Creami recipes.

Healthy Recipes for the Ninja Creami

If you’re not familiar with the Ninja Creami, it’s an ice cream maker that reverses the traditional process of making frozen treats.

You’ll simply create an ice cream or sorbet base, which is frozen as a liquid in a special Ninja Creami pint.

After freezing the liquid for 24 hours, the frozen pint is inserted into the Ninja Creami, which uses special technology to “creamify” the dessert.

It’s similar to how a food processor would work, except the blades aren’t sharp, and the motor base moves the blades up and down through the entire pint.

Not only is homemade ice cream often better for you than store bought alternatives, since you’re avoiding preservatives and artificial ingredients, but you can also customize the final product based on your needs.

You can use sugar substitutes, swap out dairy, add protein, and more!

Simple ingredients transform into a delicious frozen treat that will satisfy your sweet tooth, with minimal effort on your part.

The Ninja Creami has become a favorite appliance among those in the bariatric surgery community, those who need to increase protein intake, decrease sugar intake, or those aiming to follow a low-carb or keto lifestyle.

Once you give it a try, we think you’ll agree it is a fantastic machine!

It’s a great way to create multiple options for yourself or your loved ones who may have special dietary needs.

Because nobody should feel deprived during the holidays!

We’re sharing some sorbet and ice cream recipes for the Ninja Creami machine that you can feel good about.

Whether you’ve got your heart set on some Ninja Creami strawberry ice cream, some homemade chocolate ice cream, a dish of refreshing mango sorbet, or a scoop of vanilla ice cream to top your cobbler or pie, we’ve got you covered.

It’s simpler than you think to make your own healthy ice cream with these easy recipes!

Simple Swaps in Healthy Ninja Creami Recipes

If you need to adapt a Ninja Creami recipe based on dietary needs, no problem!

You can typically make just a few adjustments to make any recipe fit your needs.

Here are a few simple swaps to keep in mind:

Make it Dairy Free: You can try using unsweetened oat milk, coconut milk, or almond milk instead of milk, and unsweetened coconut cream instead of heavy cream. In recipes that call for cream cheese, use vegan cream cheese.

You can try using unsweetened oat milk, coconut milk, or almond milk instead of milk, and unsweetened coconut cream instead of heavy cream. In recipes that call for cream cheese, use vegan cream cheese. Lower the Sugar: In recipes that call for sugar, you can substitute monkfruit (I like Lakanto monk fruit sweetener, but you can use your sugar substitute of choice) or use agave nectar or maple syrup.

In recipes that call for sugar, you can substitute monkfruit (I like Lakanto monk fruit sweetener, but you can use your sugar substitute of choice) or use agave nectar or maple syrup. Add More Protein: Feel free to add your favorite protein powder or collagen powder to the liquid base, mixing well to dissolve. Then you’ll have your own Ninja Creami protein ice cream!

Feel free to add your favorite protein powder or collagen powder to the liquid base, mixing well to dissolve. Then you’ll have your own Ninja Creami protein ice cream! Try Sugar-Free Pudding: There are many Ninja Creami recipes made with pudding mix, which means using sugar-free pudding can be a great way to cut down on calories.

Tips for Using the Ninja Creami Machine

The first time you use your Ninja Creami, there’s a bit of a learning curve.

But once you’ve given it a whirl, I think you’ll very quickly see how easy it is!

There are a few things to remember.

How You Freeze Matters:

Don’t fill the pint past the max fill line. The liquid will expand during freezing, and you want the blade to have room to spin when you place pint of solid bases into the machine.

Freeze on a level surface. This ensures the top of the frozen base is even.

Be sure to freeze for at least 24 hours for best results.

How You Assemble Matters:

Your Ninja Creami pint container, once frozen, will be inserted into an outer bowl.

The outer bowl lid, which contains the blade, will lock into place over the bowl. If needed, check the owner’s manual for lid assembly instructions.

Place bowl assembly into the machine, and it twists up so it locks into place within the machine.

How You Spin it Matters:

Select your function as specified in the recipe (Ice Cream function, Sorbet function, etc.) and let the machine do its work.

Ninja’s Creamify technology is pretty impressive, but sometimes a pint will need a re-spin if it turns out crumbly the first time. I like to add a tablespoon of liquid (usually milk) before re-spinning.

Sometimes you can avoid a re-spin if you let the pint sit out at room temperature for a few minutes before running the first cycle.

After Spinning Matters:

If you want to add mix-ins, like chocolate chips, you can do that after spinning. Make a well in the ice cream (roughly 1.5″ wide, extending to the bottom of the pint) and fill the well with your mix-ins. Use the Mix-In button to stir the pieces in.

The creamy ice cream is usually the consistency of soft serve when it’s finished. You can pop it back in the freezer for a bit if you prefer it to be a bit firmer.

Feel free to add toppings over your ice cream if you don’t want them mixed in! This is especially useful for chocolate syrup or caramel syrup, as those can’t be used in the mix-in function.

