Healthy Recipes for Leftover Turkey (2024)

Here are my favorite Healthy Recipes for Leftover Turkey, and there are some long-time favorites in this collection! Check out the recipes in this round-up if you want strictly low-carb leftover turkey recipes!
It’s Thanksgiving Day and every one who celebrates Thanksgiving has probably been up for a few hours putting the turkey in the oven, right? I’m going to be taking a few days off to enjoy the holiday, but first I wanted to update this collection of Healthy Recipes for Leftover Turkey. If you’re lucky enough to have some leftover turkey I hope you find something here that catches your eye for an idea to use it!
I love, love, love Thanksgiving and the way it reminds us to be grateful for the blessings we have in our lives, and I hope all my readers have a wonderful Thanksgiving with plenty of leftover turkey! Now on to the healthy recipes for leftover turkey; enjoy!
Want strictly low-carb recipes for leftover turkey?
The recipes in this round-up are partly comfort food Thanksgiving leftovers, so even though they’re healthy recipes, not all of them are super low in carbs. If you want to see my low-carb options for leftover turkey, check out my round-ups for Low-Carb Leftover Turkey Recipes or Low-Carb and Keto Turkey Soup Recipes!
Leftover Turkey and Leftover Chicken:
This collection of ideas for leftover turkey includes plenty of recipes that were made with cooked chicken breast, because any recipe that uses leftover chicken can also be made with leftover turkey, and vice-versa!
Healthy Recipes for Leftover Turkey (or Chicken):
An after-Thanksgiving classic is this Leftover Turkey Casserole that has brown rice, mushrooms, and a creamy cheesy sauce, and this recipe is usually a hit with everyone!
Amy’s Amazing White Chicken Chili is made with chicken breasts, but you could use white turkey meat to make this amazing chili as well. (Add the leftover turkey towards the end of the cooking time.)
Slow Cooker Turkey Soup with Kale and Sweet Potatoes is a delicious idea for using leftover turkey!
Green Chile Chicken Quesadillasmight be the perfect dish for Thanksgiving leftovers if you want something quick and easy! I make these with low-carb tortillas, but use any tortillas you prefer.
This easy Mexican Chicken Soup is flavored with lime and cilantro, and it can be made with pinto beans or cauliflower rice.
I love this recipe for Chicken Egg Foo Yung, and this would be an extra-fun way to use leftover turkey!
This delicious Chicken Barley Soup is perfect to make with leftover turkey, and this soup is not even that high in carbs!
And one thing I’ll always be making after Thanksgiving is these Turkey Pita Sandwiches with Cranberry Salsa.
More Recipes for Leftover Turkey (or Chicken):
- Turkey, Sweet Potato, and Black Bean Soup
- Sesame Noodles with Chicken
- Coconut-Lime Turkey and Rice Soup
- Chicken Black Bean Salad
- Slow Cooker Turkey Soup with Spinach and Lemon
- Mexican Chicken Casserole with Pinto Beans
