Healthy Rican’s: Quick, Easy & Delicious Recipes for the Family - Healthy Rican (2024)

This dip has been a game changer! And I only discovered it as a coincidence. Here’s what happened; I had a friend over recording a funny video for TikTok (you can watch it here). She’s Dominican and we were pretending she was my Abuela trying Healthy Rican for the 1st time. Anyways, after we were done recording, I was showing her how to use our dehydrated sofrito. After I hydrated it in water, she smelled it and said “Mayra, this is chimichurri!” I’m like no, really? She’s like yeah, just add a little olive oil and lemon and you’ll see. So I did, then a sprinkle of salt, and boom! It’s sooooo good! We devoured some bread and crackers I had using the “chimifrito” as a dip. After that, I’ve used it as chimichurri over steak, topped over tostones, with fish and seafood, and even as a salad dressing with a little vinegar (balsamic works great). The best part is, you don’t need to make a big batch. Just make what you need. It’s a must try!