Healthy Rice Cake Recipe Ideas - Weight Loss Recipes With Rice Cakes (2024)

Rice cakes play a huge role in my daily diet and an even bigger one on my weight loss journey.

Especially when it comes to snacking or having breakfast – rice cakes are always my go-to.

Not only rice cakes are a fast and easy way to have a healthy snack between meals, but they are also fast and easy healthy breakfast ideas too.

However, not all rice cakes are healthy, and not all toppings are equally nutritious and weight loss approved.

That’s why I am preparing my top 10 healthy rice cake recipe ideas for all of you that want to spice up your meal plan and lose weight while eating delicious foods.

Healthy food doesn’t have to be boring, and today we’re learning how!

Are Rice Cakes Healthy?

The main concern about rice cakes is that they are highly processed foods that are low in fiber and other important nutrients.

But while nutritionists may argue about the question are rice cakes healthy or not, my answer is yes.

There’re a few reasons why they are healthy and can help you lose weight.

First of all, most rice cakes tend to be made from minimal ingredients.

Meaning, unlike other processed snacks that can come with a long list of ingredients we can’t even pronounce, rice cakes can be made with one single ingredient and that is brown rice.

Also, rice cakes are super low in calories, around 35 kcal per cake.

This means that you can use them as a base for almost anything without feeling guilty and without ruining your weight loss efforts.

Just be smart and pick out a brand that’s only made from brown rice and has no added sugars or other unhealthy ingredients, and you are all set.

Also, you should ALWAYS choose a healthier topping, and that’s actually what we’re going to do today!

Let’s get started right away!

10 Healthy Rice Cake Recipe Ideas

Healthy Rice Cake Toppings

1. Greek Yogurt + Blueberries

I personally love Greek yogurt, and I can’t imagine my diet without it.

Inmy 28-day meal plan, you’ll find it a lot, paired with both sweet and sour combos.

Plus, the combination of the yogurt and the blueberries is a win-win for me, since that’s one of my favorite snacks ever.

In this case, what you’ll need to do is just spread a tablespoon of nonfat Greek Yogurt, and top it with blueberries, and you are all set.

2. Peanut Butter + Green Apple + Cinnamon

I just LOVE the taste of peanut butter and fresh green apple.

If you read my article What I Eat In A Day To Stay Fit, you already know that this combo is my all-time favorite healthy snack.

However, if you add them on top of a rice cake, you can get a perfectly balanced healthy breakfast.

Just spread (100% peanuts) peanut butter on top of a rice cake, top it with thin slices of green apple and sprinkle a little bit of cinnamon.

You can have it for breakfast or as a snack between your meals.

3. Almond Butter + Strawberries

Almond butter is my favorite nut butter out there.

However, if you don’t like it for some reason, you can change it with any other nut butter you prefer better.

The strawberries will lighten up the creamy taste of the almond butter, giving you a fresh hint.

I like them fresh, but feel free to add frozen strawberries too.

4. Tahini + Banana + Raspberries

If you haven’t tried this combo yet, you have to do it right now!

Most people are a bit skeptical when they hear tahini, however, it tastes amazing paired with bananas and frozen raspberries.

This was my #1 healthy rice cake recipe for so long, it’s even a part of my healthy breakfast ideas to lose weight in my RADIATE meal plan.

It’s the perfect balance of healthy fats and proteins from the tahini, complex carbohydrates from the banana, and extra fiber from the raspberries.

Just give it a try.

5. Pumpkin + Almonds

The most fall-ish combo ever, but I like it so much that I have it in the middle of summer too.

I usually do a pumpkin puree and spread it on my rice cake.

However, if you don’t have or don’t want to use a food processor for this recipe you can just bake a piece of pumpkin and spread it on top of your rice cake as I did for this recipe.

Then add a few crushed almonds and you’re all set.

I like my almonds baked, but you can use fresh ones too – they are even healthier that way.

6. Hummus + Cucumber + Sunflower Seeds

Who doesn’t love hummus?!

It’s the healthiest and tastiest spread!

This is basically the fastest fix for when I am hungry but I’m too lazy to cook.

I just spread hummus on top of a rice cake, add a few fresh cucumber circles and sprinkle sunflower seeds on top.

If you are looking for a hummus recipe, you can check out my recipe here.

7. Avocado + Tomatoes + Tahini Dressing + Pumpkin Seeds

Another one of my fast and easy weight loss recipes with rice cakes is the avocado and tomato one.

Now, the tahini dressing is one of my newest inventions, and I love it!

To do the tahini dressing you will need:

1/2 freshly squeezed lemon juice

1 tablespoon tahini

1 teaspoon curry powder

sprinkle of salt and pepper.

Just mix them together until you get a compound mixture and pour a bit over your rice cake.

I add this dressing over salads, vegetables, even meat, and it tastes absolutely amazing.

8. Greek Yogurt + Prosciutto + Arugula

Here’s one for prosciutto lovers.

Some will argue if the prosciutto is healthy or not mainly because it’s high in sodium and fat.

However, I have it every now and then, and just make sure to pick out a brand that’s the lowest in sodium and made it’s made from clean beef meat.

Now, I know it’s a ham at the end of the day, but due to the way it’s made I believe it’s the closest to meat than any other piece.

Also, a single slice of prosciutto weighs no more than 10 grams, so we’re talking about less than 40 calories.

Just spread non-fat Greek yogurt, add a thin slice of prosciutto and top it with arugula, and you are all set.

9. Basil Pesto + Tomatoes + Parmesan

Now, with this next one, we are taking the rice cake recipe to the next level.

I’m talking about bringing the Italian kitchen on top of a rice cake, while still making sure we keep it healthy and clean.

Basil pesto with tomatoes and a little bit of parmesan on top is another combo I absolutely love.

I love to do my own basil pesto, however, nowadays you can find lots of healthy options on the market too.

Just make sure to read the ingredients carefully before reaching out to buy one.

Double-check for added sugars and other hidden ingredients, and make sure it’s made with olive oil.

10. Mashed Avocado + Boiled Egg

And last but not least, another weight loss recipe with rice cake featuring one of my favorite superfoods – avocado.

This time, we’re spreading it on top of the rice cake, adding a boiled egg on top.

The egg makes it a bit more than a snack.

I usually have this combo for breakfast, or right after my workout.

Now Let’s Rice It Up!

I hope you like my weight loss friendly recipes with rice cakes.

These 10 rice cake recipe ideas are healthy, clean, easy to do, fast, and amazingly delicious.

Try out your favorite combo and let me know if you like it.

Till next time, babes!

xoxo,



