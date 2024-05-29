Heart-Healthy Recipes That Can Be On the Table in Under 30 Minutes (2024)

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, heart disease is the leading cause of death in the U.S., which means that focusing on your heart health is essential to living a longer, healthier life. There are various ways to improve your heart health, such as reducing stress, getting more sleep, and exercising. Nutrition also plays a huge role in keeping your heart healthy. People often equate heart-healthy recipes with boring, bland meals but this doesn't always have to be the case. There are plenty of recipes that are as delicious as they are beneficial for your ticker!

One important thing to remember is that there's no one "right" way to eat for heart health, according to Rachael Hartley, RD. So "instead of stressing over individual foods, think about the big picture of your eating pattern." Hartley tells Woman's Day that it's better to think of "ways to choose more heart-healthy fats, like olive oil, nuts and seeds, and avocado, eat fatty fish more often, increase intake of whole grains and other high fiber carbohydrate foods, and eat more fruits and veggies."

The following heart-healthy recipes cover everything from fish-forward dishes to colorful vegetable combinations. And the best part is that you you don't have to be a pro in the kitchen to indulge in these heart-friendly meals.