Heart-Healthy Recipes That Can Be On the Table in Under 30 Minutes (2024)

Table of Contents
Sheet Pan Chickpea Chicken Oven-Roasted Salmon with Charred Lemon Vinaigrette Chicken Kebabs Shrimp Scampi with Zoodles Morning Burritos With Salsa Verde Hot Honey-Roasted Salmon and Radishes Cauliflower Fried Rice Apricot-Glazed Chicken and Corn Grilled Fish Tacos Fish Chowder Sheet Pan Bake Turkey Burgers and Slaw with Sweet Potato Chips Grilled Eggplant Parmesan Pizza Grilled Squash Garlic Bread Salmon with Creamy Feta Cucumbers Pasta With Walnut Pesto and Peas Tilapia with Tomatoes and Pepper Relish Chicken Salad Collard Wrap Butternut Squash and Turmeric Soup Baked Chicken Cutlets with Pineapple Rice Pear & Walnut Salad
Heart-Healthy Recipes That Can Be On the Table in Under 30 Minutes (1)

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, heart disease is the leading cause of death in the U.S., which means that focusing on your heart health is essential to living a longer, healthier life. There are various ways to improve your heart health, such as reducing stress, getting more sleep, and exercising. Nutrition also plays a huge role in keeping your heart healthy. People often equate heart-healthy recipes with boring, bland meals but this doesn't always have to be the case. There are plenty of recipes that are as delicious as they are beneficial for your ticker!

One important thing to remember is that there's no one "right" way to eat for heart health, according to Rachael Hartley, RD. So "instead of stressing over individual foods, think about the big picture of your eating pattern." Hartley tells Woman's Day that it's better to think of "ways to choose more heart-healthy fats, like olive oil, nuts and seeds, and avocado, eat fatty fish more often, increase intake of whole grains and other high fiber carbohydrate foods, and eat more fruits and veggies."

The following heart-healthy recipes cover everything from fish-forward dishes to colorful vegetable combinations. And the best part is that you you don't have to be a pro in the kitchen to indulge in these heart-friendly meals.

Advertisem*nt - Continue Reading Below

1

Sheet Pan Chickpea Chicken

Heart-Healthy Recipes That Can Be On the Table in Under 30 Minutes (2)

This recipe has chickpeas and sweet peppers which are packed with heart-healthy protein and vitamins. And it can all be cooked on one sheet which means fewer dishes and less fuss.

Get the Sheet Pan Chickpea Chicken recipe.

Shop Baking Sheet

Advertisem*nt - Continue Reading Below

2

Oven-Roasted Salmon with Charred Lemon Vinaigrette

Heart-Healthy Recipes That Can Be On the Table in Under 30 Minutes (3)

Salmon is known for being light and heart healthy, but this recipe does not skimp out on big bold flavors.

Get the Oven-Roasted Salmon with Charred Lemon Vinaigrette recipe.

Advertisem*nt - Continue Reading Below

3

Chicken Kebabs

Heart-Healthy Recipes That Can Be On the Table in Under 30 Minutes (4)

Chicken has fewer saturated fats than red meats, which is why it's a healthier choice of meat for your heart health. These simple chicken kebabs can be thrown on the grill and whipped up in a jiffy.

Get the Chicken Kebabs recipe.

Shop Kebob Skewers

Advertisem*nt - Continue Reading Below

4

Shrimp Scampi with Zoodles

Heart-Healthy Recipes That Can Be On the Table in Under 30 Minutes (5)

Loaded with lean protein from the shrimp and green veggies from the zoodles, this dish is as tasty as it is healthy.

Get the Shrimp Scampi with Zoodles recipe.

Advertisem*nt - Continue Reading Below

5

Morning Burritos With Salsa Verde

These burritos get plenty of protein from the refried beans and eggs, which will help you feel satisfied till lunch.

Get the Morning Burritos With Salsa Verde recipe.

Advertisem*nt - Continue Reading Below

6

Hot Honey-Roasted Salmon and Radishes

Heart-Healthy Recipes That Can Be On the Table in Under 30 Minutes (7)

Salmon is a great part of a healthy diet for a variety of reasons. Not only is it high in protein, vitamins and minerals, but it also has omega-3 fatty acids that are known for being "brain food."

Get the Hot Honey-Roasted Salmon and Radishes recipe.

Advertisem*nt - Continue Reading Below

7

Cauliflower Fried Rice

Heart-Healthy Recipes That Can Be On the Table in Under 30 Minutes (8)

Ditch white rice for this low-carb veggie option that's tastier than takeout. Plus, it's less than 300 calories.

Get the Cauliflower Fried Rice recipe.

Shop Chili Garlic Sauce

Advertisem*nt - Continue Reading Below

8

Apricot-Glazed Chicken and Corn

Heart-Healthy Recipes That Can Be On the Table in Under 30 Minutes (10)

This zesty chicken dish only takes half an hour to make and its sweet and spicy goodness will quickly make it a family favorite.

Get the Apricot-Glazed Chicken and Corn recipe.

Advertisem*nt - Continue Reading Below

9

Grilled Fish Tacos

Heart-Healthy Recipes That Can Be On the Table in Under 30 Minutes (11)

Swap ground beef for fish to make this heart-healthy. Plus, the pineapples give this taco recipe a little something sweet.

Get the Grilled Fish Tacos recipe.

Advertisem*nt - Continue Reading Below

10

Fish Chowder Sheet Pan Bake

The bacon and potato mixture gives this fresh, heart-healthy cod dish additional smoky flavor.

Get the Fish Chowder Sheet Pan Bake recipe.

Advertisem*nt - Continue Reading Below

11

Turkey Burgers and Slaw with Sweet Potato Chips

Heart-Healthy Recipes That Can Be On the Table in Under 30 Minutes (15)

Packed with good-for-you spices, these turkey patties, topped with a sweet and crunchy apple and cabbage slaw, are a healthy alternative to red meat.

Get the Turkey Burgers and Slaw with Sweet Potato Chips recipe.

Shop Instant Read Thermometers

Advertisem*nt - Continue Reading Below

12

Grilled Eggplant Parmesan Pizza

Heart-Healthy Recipes That Can Be On the Table in Under 30 Minutes (17)

Indulge your pizza craving with this delicious and healthy pizza that spotlights grilled eggplant and tomatoes.

Get the Grilled Eggplant Parmesan Pizza recipe.

Advertisem*nt - Continue Reading Below

13

Grilled Squash Garlic Bread

Heart-Healthy Recipes That Can Be On the Table in Under 30 Minutes (18)

If you're craving hearty pizza, satisfy your tastebuds with this fresh veggie version.

Get the Grilled Squash Garlic Bread recipe.

Advertisem*nt - Continue Reading Below

14

Salmon with Creamy Feta Cucumbers

Heart-Healthy Recipes That Can Be On the Table in Under 30 Minutes (20)

The perfectly seasoned salmon and whipped feta that coats the cucumbers will leave your tastebuds singing.

Get the Salmon with Creamy Feta Cucumbers recipe.

Advertisem*nt - Continue Reading Below

15

Pasta With Walnut Pesto and Peas

Heart-Healthy Recipes That Can Be On the Table in Under 30 Minutes (21)

Dry white wine and lemon give this nutty pesto-covered farfalle and peas an added kick. Plus, it has 6 g of fiber per serving.

Get the Pasta With Walnut Pesto and Peas recipe.

Advertisem*nt - Continue Reading Below

16

Tilapia with Tomatoes and Pepper Relish

Heart-Healthy Recipes That Can Be On the Table in Under 30 Minutes (23)

We all know that tilapia is high in protein and good-for-you vitamins, but when it's coated in this spicy pepper relish, all you'll be thinking about is how tasty it is.

Get the Tilapia with Tomatoes and Pepper Relish recipe.

Advertisem*nt - Continue Reading Below

17

Chicken Salad Collard Wrap

Heart-Healthy Recipes That Can Be On the Table in Under 30 Minutes (24)

Ditch the typical processed flour tortilla and use a big collard green leaf for these chicken salad wraps.

Get the Chicken Salad Collard Wrap recipe.

Shop Dijon Mustard

Advertisem*nt - Continue Reading Below

18

Butternut Squash and Turmeric Soup

Heart-Healthy Recipes That Can Be On the Table in Under 30 Minutes (25)

Add turmeric to your traditional butternut squash soup for some heart-healthy benefits. Curcumin, the main antioxidant in turmeric, has anti-inflammatory properties and can reduce oxidation, which may contribute to heart disease.

Get the Butternut Squash and Turmeric Soup recipe.

Shop Sauce Pots

Advertisem*nt - Continue Reading Below

19

Baked Chicken Cutlets with Pineapple Rice

Heart-Healthy Recipes That Can Be On the Table in Under 30 Minutes (27)

Typical chicken gets a boost from Asian-inspired ingredients, like ginger and cilantro. According to a study published in Nutrition, daily ginger consumption was associated with a 13% lower risk of coronary heart disease.

Get the Baked Chicken Cutlets with Pineapple Rice recipe.

Advertisem*nt - Continue Reading Below

20

Pear & Walnut Salad

Heart-Healthy Recipes That Can Be On the Table in Under 30 Minutes (29)

Keep it light with this flavorful salad featuring walnuts, celery, and olive oil. According to Mayo Clinic, walnuts are one of the best nuts for your heart health as they contain high amounts of omega-3 fatty acids and can help lower your cholesterol, improve the health of the lining of your arteries, and reduce your risk of blood clots.

Get the .

Heart-Healthy Recipes That Can Be On the Table in Under 30 Minutes (2024)
Top Articles
Brunswick Stew Recipe
Instant Pot Oreo Cheesecake Recipe – FOOD is Four Letter Word
How to Survive Pizza Night on a Diet
Coast Starlight Train: Rider Guide
Latest Posts
Pink Custard Recipe - 80s School Dinners Recipes
Tim Hortons Chili Recipe (Copycat Version)
Article information

Author: Neely Ledner

Last Updated:

Views: 5825

Rating: 4.1 / 5 (42 voted)

Reviews: 89% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Neely Ledner

Birthday: 1998-06-09

Address: 443 Barrows Terrace, New Jodyberg, CO 57462-5329

Phone: +2433516856029

Job: Central Legal Facilitator

Hobby: Backpacking, Jogging, Magic, Driving, Macrame, Embroidery, Foraging

Introduction: My name is Neely Ledner, I am a bright, determined, beautiful, adventurous, adventurous, spotless, calm person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.