Heavenly Air Fryer Fingerling Potatoes - Air Fryer Recipes (2024)

Who doesn’t love crispy Air Fryer Fingerling Potatoes for a snack?

Make these air fryer fingerling potatoes for a change and believe me you’ll fall in love.

Air fryer fingerling potatoes are crispy on the outside and tender on the inside.

They are so addicting you’ll make it often. This fingerling potatoes recipe is insanely easy to make and gets ready in no time. It gets ready in 20 minutes isn’t that amazing?

You can quickly make fingerling potatoes in an air fryer as a simple side dish or an appetizer for a party. Simply serve them with your favorite dipping sauce and enjoy.

You can make different varieties of air fryer fingerling potatoes recipe, just add some grated parmesan cheese and make parmesan fingerling potatoes air fryer, add some herbs such as rosemary and make air fryer fingerling potatoes rosemary.

You can simply owe this recipe and go crazy, try some new flavor with it and share with me too.

Today I’ll be sharing the air fryer fingerling potatoes recipe, some tips, and don’t miss out on the dipping ideas and some interesting questions and answers about the recipe. Let’s dig into the recipe.

What are fingerling potatoes?

Before diving into the recipe, some of you might be thinking about what is fingerling potatoes. Some of you might not have seen them before or have not tried this recipe before.

They are long potatoes, that come in different colors such as yellow, purple, red, and beige.

How to cook fingerling potatoes in air fryer?

Air fryer fingerling potatoes is such an easy recipe. You just need a few ingredients and you’re good to go.

Ingredients for Fingerling Potatoes

1 pound fingerling potatoes

½ teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon paprika powder

1 tablespoon olive oil

½ teaspoon parsley flakes

Salt and pepper to taste

Ingredients for Parmesan Fingerling Potatoes

1 pound fingerling potatoes

Grated Parmesan Cheese

½ teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon paprika powder

1 tablespoon olive oil

½ teaspoon parsley flakes

Salt and pepper to taste

Instruction

Start with washing the fingerling potatoes thoroughly. After you have washed them cut the potatoes in half lengthwise. Transfer the fingerling potatoes to a mixing bowl, add oil, garlic powder, paprika powder, parsley flakes, grated parmesan if making parmesan fingerling potatoes salt, and pepper to taste. Mix them well with a spatula and coat them evenly. Preheat your air fryer at 400F for 5 minutes. Place the well-coated fingerling potatoes in the air fryer basket in a single layer and cook at 400F for 20-25 minutes or cook until crispy. Toss the fingerling potatoes halfway through for the best result. You can add some extra time if you want your fingerling crispy according to your preference. Remove the crispy fingerling potatoes from the air fryer basket. Plate and serve it with your favorite dipping sauce.

Tips for perfect air fryer fingerling potatoes

Cut the fingerling potatoes in similar sizes for the best result (evenly cooked).

Don’t overcrowd the air fryer basket, spread them in a single layer and allow the hot air to circulate in the air fryer basket. If not, your air fryer fingerling potatoes will end up being soggy.

Preheat your air fryer before putting the fingerling potatoes. This will provide your fingerling a hot surface and gives you crunchy fingerling potatoes as a result.

Try and use different colors of fingerling potatoes for the recipe to enhance the look of your dish.

What sauce to serve with air fryer fingerling potatoes?

Dipping sauce for this recipe is completely your choice. Fingerling doesn’t require dips if served as a side dish but if you’re serving your fingerlings as an appetizer or snack you need to have dipping sauce. At least I need mine. You can serve it with your favorite dipping sauce. Here are some dipping sauce ideas if you would like to give it a try with your air fryer fingerling potatoes.

Ketchup

Sour Cream

Homemade BBQ Sauce

Yum Yum Sauce

Mayonnaise

Spicy Sauce

Here are some of the frequently asked questions

Can I use different potatoes to make this recipe?

Yes, you can use any kind of potato you like.

Slice them thin and cook them following the recipe step-by-step as mentioned above. But the cooking time may vary according to the type of potato you use. You can adjust accordingly.

Can you eat skin of fingerling potatoes?

Yes, you can eat the skin of fingerling potatoes. This is the most common question asked about this recipe.

You can even peel off the skin if you desire but I like to keep the skin on because skin gives a different texture to the air fryer fingerling potatoes that I like. And importantly it saves time and I don’t want to waste my time peeling the skin off.

How long to air fry fingerling potatoes?

The best air fryer fingerling potatoes cook time is 20-25 minutes. The cooking time may vary according to the thickness of the potato and sometimes it may vary according to the air fryer brand you use. You can simply adjust your time according to your preference.

Are air fried potatoes healthy?

Yes, air-fryer potatoes are healthy. Cooking in an air fryer requires less oil in comparison to traditional cooking (deep-frying).

Can I reheat fingerling potatoes?

Yes, reheat air fryer fingerling potatoes at 350F for 4-5 minutes or until they are warm enough. They’ll not remain as crunchy as it was before but still taste good.

Course: Side dish, snacks, appetizer

Cuisine: American

Prep Time: 5 minutes

Cook Time: 20 minutes

