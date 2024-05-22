Herby Bread-and-Butter Stuffing for Two Recipe (2024)

Stuffing is often THE most traditional part of the Thanksgiving meal. This is a good recipe, but I would need to use a good sourdough wheat or levain bread. I would sauté 1/2 C diced celery with the shallots, followed by a quick sauté of 1 C sliced mushrooms. So feel free to add the ingredients or spices and herbs that will bring back your fondest memory of a Thanksgiving stuffing.To all those who will point out that this is “dressing” not “stuffing,” remember, “you say tomato, I say tomahto!”