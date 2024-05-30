Here are Our Top 15 Recipes of 2018 (2024)

Our readers are a discerning crew of skilled home cooks. So when we realized which recipes you were clicking and cooking over and over again, we perked up and paid attention.

It turns out the recipes you love are many of the same ones we do. (Yes, you have great taste!) Without further ado, here they are, from a creamy, old-school chicken piccata to delicious dishes using the newfangled appliances we love, likeInstant Pots and air fryers.

1. Chicken Piccata with Artichokes

Chicken piccatais one of those dishes we sometimes forget to keep in regular rotation despite how easy it is. All you need to make this dreamboat are 40 minutes and a craving for capers, white wine, artichoke hearts and butter. It’s a snap to make on a weeknight, and was our #1 most-popular recipe in 2018.

2. Instant Pot Chicken Noodle Soup

Have you madechicken noodle soupin your Instant Pot yet? No? What’s the holdup? Those who love their electric pressure cookers know it’s a real knockout when it comes to building broths that taste like they took days to simmer. (Think: restaurant-worthy quality in about an hour.) Searing the chicken using the pot’s sauté function adds an extra layer of lip-smacking tastiness to this easy soup.

3. Buttermilk-Brined Turkey

Poultry brined in buttermilk is having its zeitgeisty moment in the sun, and why not? It’s so wonderful. Buttermilk adds lusciousness to nearly everything it touches. Turkey is no exception. Ourrecipe is simple, straightforward, and easy to execute whether or not it’s Thanksgiving.

4. Instant Pot Chicken in Lemon-Basil Sauce

There’s a special allure to weeknight-friendly chicken dishes. This Instant Pot lemon-butterchicken recipefits the bill, and then some. Do all the cooking right in the pressure cooker, from searing to building a quick sauce just before serving. It’s a lovely reminder of how good butter, chicken and basil can be together.

5. Crispy Roasted Potatoes with Rosemary

Let there always bepotatoeson the supper table. (If not tonight, tomorrow is fine.) Buttery and flecked with rosemary, these creamy discs of potato are as tasty as they are pretty. Pro tip: A mandoline makes the prep work even easier.

6. Air-Fried Cauliflower Bites

Roasting and frying cauliflower are delicious ways to prepare it, but they require time and tend to make a mess. Not so with these lovely, bouquet-esquecauliflower bites.An air fryer takes the mystique out of the whole process, and they’re ready in less than 20 minutes.

7. Instant Pot Ropa Vieja

Ropa viejais one of Cuba’s great culinary gifts to the world. The traditional slow-cooked beef gets a makeover thanks to the electric pressure cooker. All the warming spices (oregano, cumin, paprika, bay leaf) you know and love are present. But you can make this in an hour and half versus 4 to 5 hours.

8. Air-Fried Spiced Chickpeas

If you’ve ever had a bowl of warm, spicy chickpeas plunked in front of you at a bar or restaurant as you wait for your entrée, you know how good they can be. (Sometimes they’re good enough that you lose your appetite for that entrée.) Thesespiced chickpeascome together quickly in an air fryer, and need only smoked paprika, cumin, salt, olive oil and cayenne to be just divine.

9. Instant Pot Thai Chicken Noodle Bowls

Gingery, citrusy Thai chickennoodle bowlscome together beautifully in an Instant Pot. The classic Thai trio of lime juice, fish sauce and brown sugar shines in a sauce spiked with creamy peanut butter, fresh ginger, soy sauce and chile paste. Start the marinade the night before, and dinner is on the table in minutes.

10. Gaji Korean Fried Chicken

We can’t blame readers for getting excited about this super-simpleKorean fried chickenrecipe. It’s the brainchild of talented San Francisco chef Dennis Lee of Nami Gaji. We’ve broken down the elements, made them available online, and the result is the easiest fried chicken recipe around.

11. Cheeseburger with Secret Sauce

If you had the option of using a James Beard Award-winning chef’scheeseburger recipe,wouldn’t you give it a whirl? Superstar Michael Mina shared both his killer recipe and his secret sauce with us. Top the patty with his signature tomato spread, arugula and Monterey Jack cheese, and you’ve got a burger that tastes as good as this one looks.

12. Instant Pot Blueberry-Pecan Cheesecake

When the Instant Pot first arrived on the culinary scene (to much acclaim), it was the fact that you could make perfectcheesecakein it that stunned many of us. Our test kitchen cooks are nuts for this lusciously tender blueberry-pecan cheesecake, and it seems home cooks are, too.

13. Fresh Spaghetti with Lemon and Parmesan

The key to a standout pasta dish? More often than not, it’s lemon. Fresh homemadespaghettiis garlicky and nutty (thanks to Parmesan), and benefits enormously from a sauce made simply from lemon juice, zest, and the pasta cooking water. Ready in half an hour, it’s perhaps the ideal weeknight meal.

14. Acai Bowl with Berries and Coconut

In 2018, Americans loved theiracai bowls,and our site was no exception. This particularly charming rendition mingles acai puree, maple syrup and almond milk to delightful effect. Top with the fresh fruit of your choice, plus coconut, and don’t forget to Instagram it before digging in.

15. Baked Strawberry-Almond Oatmeal

If you’re looking to get 2019 off to a healthful start, we’re not sure we can think of a better way than thisstrawberry-almond oatmealrecipe. As pretty as a picture, it comes together in a snap in a hot oven. (Pro tip: Thanks to those strawberries, kids tend to like this one, too. No wonder it’s one of your favorite recipes.)