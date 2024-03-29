Holiday Gingerbread Waffles Recipe | 31Daily.com (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. Please read ourdisclosure policy.

Festive and robust flavored holiday Gingerbread Waffles are the perfect Christmas morning breakfast. A treat that will live on in the memories of those you love.

The spices of gingerbread are thick in the air when making these waffles. It’s like bringing Christmas to life.

And oh my, are they delicious! Honestly, could gingerbread anything not be delicious?

If you’re a gingerbread fan and want a quick treat, you might want to check out our 2 Minute Gingerbread Cake in a Mug recipe.

How to Serve Gingerbread Waffles

While these gingerbread waffles are no ordinary breakfast, they are incredibly easy to make. In fact, they can even be made ahead. See the notes at the bottom of the recipe card below for make-ahead tips.

I like to serve Gingerbread Waffles with a light dusting of confectioners’ sugar and a pat of butter only. But they are also delicious with sour cream and tart lingonberry preserves. Or any berry preserves you like.

To make them even more perfect, serve them with a dollop of unsweetened whipped cream or crème fraîche. And a sprinkling of ground cinnamon or nutmeg.

Gingerbread’s World Wide History

I often associate gingerbread with Germany, where many of my family lines lead.

But “Gingerbread is claimed to have been brought to Europe in 992 by the Armenian monk Gregory of Nicopolis,” or modern-day Western Greece. He is said to have moved to north-central France where he taught gingerbread baking to French Christians.

Also Known as Gingerbread:

Northern England: “Parkin,” a soft gingerbread cake.

United States: Gingerbread, which is often a gingerbread cake or ginger cake.

Netherlands and Belgium: “peperkoek,” “kruidkoek” or “ontbijtkoek” which is a soft, crumbly gingerbread served at breakfast.

Germany: “Lebkuchen” is a soft form of gingerbread, usually in cookie or biscuit form. The harder form is cut into shapes, decorated and served in Christmas Markets.

Ashkenazi Jewish cuisine: “Honey Cakes” most often eaten at Rosh Hashanah (New Year).

Nordic Countries: the most popular form of ginger confection is the pepperkaker (Norwegian), pepparkakor (Swedish), brunkager (Danish), piparkökur (Icelandic), piparkakut (Finnish) and piparkūkas (Latvian) or piparkoogid (Estonian).

Switzerland: “Biber” a thick rectangular gingerbread cake with a marzipan filling.

Russia: “Pryaniki” is a gingerbread made with rye flour, embossed ornaments, and sweet fillings.

Poland: “Pierniki”

Czech Republic: “Pardubický”

Romania: “Turtă dulce”

Panama: “Yiyinbre”

Gingerbread Waffles Ingredients

Happy Holidays!