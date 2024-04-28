Holiday Keto Eggnog Fudge Recipe - Stylish Cravings (2024)

Disclosure: As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases. This post may contain affiliate links. We may receive a small commission at no cost to you when you make a purchase using our links.

20K Shares

This rich keto eggnog fudge recipe is so indulgent that you will feel like you are cheating! won’t believe it, but there is only 1 net carb in each serving of this fudge. This is a treat that you can actually enjoy more than one piece of.

Similar Keto Eggnog Recipes: Keto Eggnog Chaffles,Low Carb No Bake Eggnog Cheesecake Bars, Easy Low- Carb Eggnog

No-Bake Keto Fudge

Not only is this fudge super low in carbs, but you don’t have to bake it either! I love how easy this is to make. All you have to do is mix all the ingredients in a bowl until they are creamy and then freeze. Talk about amazing!

There are only 5 ingredients (and 1 optional one). This is what you will need from the store before you make it (full amounts are in the recipe card at the bottom of this post):

Cream Cheese (1 package)

Butter (unsalted)

Swerve confectioner’s sugar substitute

Vanilla extract

Nutmeg

Rum extract is optional. I think it gives it a better flavor, so I always use it.

Best Keto Fudge

When you want something sweet to munch on during the holidays, this recipe is perfect. Even though this is one of the easiest recipes I have ever made, I still have a few tips I wanted to share with you.

Don’t Forget To Grease The Pan

Before you place the soft fudge batter in the loaf pan, grease the pan really well. If you don’t, it will stick to the pan as it freezes. I used coconut oil to grease my pan. You can use whatever keto oil that you prefer.

Optional Toppings

This tastes amazing all on its own, but there are some ways that you can make it even more festive too if you want. Remember that each topping you add will increase the net carbs – this is important if you are tracking your macros.

Try some of these delicious topping ideas:

Cinnamon

Sugar-free chocolate drizzle

Crushed sugar-free peppermints

Sugar-free chocolate shavings

How To Store Keto Eggnog Fudge

Since the recipe calls for it to be frozen before it’s ready to eat, you can store it long-term in the freezer too. In fact, if you keep it sealed tightly in a bag or with a lid, it will stay fresh in the freezer for up to 3 months.

If you have leftovers, you should store them in the refrigerator or the freezer. Store them in the refrigerator in a sealed container or zippered plastic bag. It will last about a week in the refrigerator.

This is not shelf-stable. It’s made with cream cheese – do not leave it out for longer than an hour.

Keto Christmas Treats

Make enough to share! Kids will enjoy eating them too. As soon as you sit down with a few bites of fudge, your kids will see it and want some too. I don’t blame them! This is a delicious low carb treat, they will love it!

This is also the perfect low-carb food gift. Even if the people in your circle aren’t on the keto or low-carb diet, they will love how this tastes (especially if you add the crushed peppermint on top). Slice it and store it in a metal cookie tin. Since this isn’t shelf-stable, you’ll have to remind the person receiving it that they need to refrigerate it.

Low-Carb Christmas Eggnog Fudge

I gotta come clean here. I called it eggnog fudge because it tastes just like eggnog. It has all the classic eggnog flavors – nutmeg, vanilla, and rum extract – in the form of a chewy fudge. But, there isn’t actually any eggnog in it. This is good news if you are allergic to eggs! This is the perfect way to enjoy the flavors of eggnog without having to actually eat or drink the stuff.

Keto Eggnog Fudge

Here is the entire list of ingredients to make this festive fudge! Exact measurements can be found below in the printable recipes card!

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 0 minutes

Servings: 12

Net Carbs: 1 net carb per serving

Ingredients:

Cream cheese softened

Butter unsalted and softened

Swerve confectioners sugar substitute

Vanilla extract

Nutmeg

Rum extract to taste (optional)

Instructions:

1. Combine all of the ingredients together in a mixing bowl. If you do not wish to have rum flavoring, that can simply be left out.

2.Blend on high until smooth and creamy.



2. Place the batter into an even layer in a well greased loaf pan, and freeze to set for at least 2 hours before slicing and serving.

Pin for later!

Follow me on Pinterest!

Print Keto Eggnog Fudge This keto eggnog fudge has all the classic flavors of eggnog in a chewy low-carb fudge. CourseDessert Keywordketo eggnog fudge Prep Time 10 minutes Freezing Time 2 hours Total Time 2 hours 10 minutes Servings 12 Calories 100 kcal Ingredients 8 ounces cream cheese softened

8 tbsp butter unsalted, softened

1/4 cup Swerve confectioner's sugar substitute

2 tsp Vanilla extract

1/4 tsp Nutmeg

1/4 tsp Rum extract (optional) Instructions Combine all of the ingredients together in a mixing bowl and blend on high until smooth and creamy. If you do not wish to have rum flavoring, that can simply be left out. Place the batter into an even layer in a well greased loaf pan, and freeze to set for at least 2 hours before slicing and serving. Recipe Notes Calories:100

Net Carbs: 1 Net Carbs The nutritional information for this recipe is calculated as a courtesy and is an approximate only. I cannot guarantee the accuracy of the nutritional information for any recipes on this site.

More Eggnog Recipe Ideas

If you enjoyed this eggnog fudge recipe, then you will love these low carb treats too. Try these favorites next!

No Bake Keto Pecan Pie Bars

Keto Gingerbread Donuts