Homemade Amaretto Recipe (2024)

If you love the classic almond liqueur Amaretto, then you will swoon over this Homemade Amaretto Recipe. It’s quick & easy to make & is a great holiday gift!

For many years I have shared recipes for homemade liqueur here. It’s something my mother-in-law used to do when the hubs was a kid, make homemade booze.

So to carry on her legacy we have been creating our own through the years & this space has been a wonderful place to share all those. I’m so honored that so many come to try them out & love them as much as we do.

Because we are now into the holiday season I thought I would share with you the perfect seasonal recipe, homemade amaretto. This classic almond liqueur is a must in any home bar.

Homemade Amaretto

You won’t believe how easy this is to make. Just a handful of ingredients & about 30 minutes (that includes cooling time) & you have the perfect gift for neighbors & friends.

I love making double batches so I have enough to not only give away to a bunch of people, but I can stock up my bar for the season. You know the holidays are when we go through this one the most. But it’s great for baking too. I can’t wait to share those recipes with you here soon.

Amaretto Recipe

Here are some commonly asked questions

What is the best way to store homemade amaretto?

Once you have transferred the final liquor into the bottles continue to store in a cool, dark place like a cabinet or pantry. This will help prolong the life of this recipe.

Homemade Amaretto- quick, easy & perfect for the holidays.

HOW DO YOU MAKE Homemade Amaretto?

Combine the water & sugars in a medium saucepan & bring to a boil. Continue cooking until the sugars are completely dissolved. Remove from the heat & allow to cool for at least 15 minutes. Once cooled, stir in the vodka & extracts. Pour into desired gift bottles or mason jars & label with the date. Store in a cool dry place.

I need a gluten-free choice, because of my dietary restrictions. Could I use white rum instead?

From what I could find in my research, Yes, pure, distilled liquor, even if made from wheat, barley, or rye, is considered gluten-free. Most liquors are safe for people with celiac disease because of the distillation process.

However, look out for hidden gluten in liquors that add flavorings or other additives after distillation. There is also a risk for gluten cross-contamination in facilities that process products containing wheat, barley, or rye.

Gluten-free liquors (after distillation) include: Bourbon, Whiskey/Whisky, Tequila, Gin, Vodka, Rum, Cognac, Brandy, Absinthe, Mezcal, Scotch, Vermouth. To be safe – try New Amsterdam Gluten Free Vodka.

How long is the shelf life after it is completed, and does it need refrigerating.

No refrigerating needed. It should last up to 6 months if stored correctly.

I am a vendor at a farmers market. Could I sell this at the market?

You would have to check your local laws. From my understanding, it is still only legal for personal consumption even though you aren’t actually creating/fermenting alcohol, just flavoring it. However, each jurisdiction has its own rules for even that. I am not in a position to give legal advice.

To make Homemade Amaretto Recipe you will need…

water

granulated sugar

light brown sugar

vodka

almond extract

vanilla extract

almond liqueur

amaretto liqueur

½ cup granulated sugar

¼ cup packed light brown sugar

1 cup vodka

1 tbsp almond extract

2 tsp vanilla extract Instructions Combine the water & sugars in a medium saucepan & bring to a boil.

Continue cooking until the sugars are completely dissolved.

Remove from the heat & allow to cool for at least 15 minutes.

Once cooled, stir in the vodka & extracts.

Pour into desired gift bottles or mason jars & label with the date.

