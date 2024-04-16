Homemade Apple Pie recipe, Best Apple Pie | Jenny Can Cook (2024)

Homemade Apple Pie

There is no butter at all in this delicious pie bursting with apples. Use a deep dish 9-inch pan and a metal or foil pie ring is advisable. ALWAYS AERATE YOUR FLOUR BEFORE MEASURING - Jenny Jones

Prep Time: 45 minutes

Cook Time: 50 minutes

Total Time: 1 hour, 35 minutes

Makes: 8 to 10 servings

Ingredients:

    Crust:

  • 2 1/2 cups all purpose flour (aerate before measuring)
  • 2 Tablespoons sugar
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt

  • 1/2 cup milk (low fat or whole milk)
  • 1/2 cup vegetable oil (I use avocado oil)

    • Filling:

  • 3/4 cup sugar
  • 3 Tablespoons all-purpose flour or Minute Tapioca
  • 1/4 teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1/8 teaspoon nutmeg
  • 3 pounds apples, cut into 3/4-inch thick slices (9-10 cups) – I use Granny Smith
  • [a Tablespoon of milk + a Tablespoon of sugar for topping]

Instructions:

    Crust:

  1. Preheat oven to 400° F.
  2. Combine flour, sugar, and salt in a bowl.
  3. Stir in milk & oil all at once and combine using a fork. Shape into a ball by hand.
  4. Divide dough in two. Shape each into a 5-inch disc. Wrap one in wax paper.
  5. Roll the other half between floured wax paper into a 12-inch circle and place into the ungreased pie pan. Patch where needed, trim edges, and add leftover dough to the other half.
  6. Refrigerate both while you prepare filling. (Do not put the other half of the dough inside the pie pan)

    7. Filling:

  7. Combine sugar, flour or tapioca, and spices in a large bowl.
  8. Peel, quarter & core apples. Cut into 3/4-inch slices.
  9. Stir apples into the sugar mixture and place in prepared pie pan.
  10. Roll top pastry between floured wax paper and place on top. Trim or flute edges.
  11. Brush top with milk & sprinkle with sugar, avoiding the rim of the pastry.
  12. Poke about 12 slits in the top using a sharp knife to release steam. Place on baking sheet in case of spills.
  13. Cover the rim with a pie ring or foil. Bake for 50-55 minutes until crust is golden. Cool completely (about 3 hours).

Homemade Apple Pie

  1. DebM

    October 13, 2023 at 9:25 am

    I absolutely love, love, love this recipe. Had to increase the amount of flour for the crust to make it easier to manage. The appleness really shines here. I had some filling left, so made an apple crisp (or anything else you desire).

  2. Judy

    July 21, 2022 at 10:54 am

    Can I use extra virgin olive oil in the crust?

    • Jenny Can Cook

      July 22, 2022 at 12:12 pm

      I suspect that the flavor will be too strong.

    • Pie Zapf

      May 26, 2022 at 9:23 pm

      This pie 🥧 always turns out great as do her other recipes. The only recipe that I didn’t like was her sugar free waffle 🧇. Was very tasteless. Her ribs turn out great. The key is to let them marinate.for a couple of days. Not easy to put pie 🥧 dough into pie tin unless you’re an expert. But, still excellent recipe.

      • Amie

        September 28, 2022 at 12:01 pm

        Funding it hard to roll and place pie dough in the pan
        Use parchment paper instead of wax paper and flour. . To much worked in flour wrecks the crust makes it too crumbly.2 pieces of parchment top and bottom works like a charm . Once rolled out just remove top paper. Lift bottom parchment and dough place in pie plate and peel the last piece of parchment off.

      • Athan

        May 15, 2022 at 12:23 pm

        It’s the first apple pie I’ve ever made! I used 1/4 cup of sugar and added in 3/4 cup of raisins and 1/2 cup of walnuts. It turned out great!

      • MJ

        April 26, 2022 at 5:26 pm

        Made your pie today. Looked good and taste good. I have an electric stove. 400 decrees was Browning too fast, so lowered to 375. I think my crust was too thick. It came out hard. Next time I will roll it thinner and add a little less flour. I never was good at making crusts!

        • Pie

          May 26, 2022 at 9:25 pm

          Practice makes perfect and you’re right. Roll it out a little thinner. You’ll be surprised how good that it’ll turn out.

        • Ann suson

          January 31, 2022 at 9:10 pm

          Oil crust recipe

          • Ann suson

            January 31, 2022 at 10:23 pm

            I have not made the apple pie yet I will write a comment after I make the pie .i wanted an oil crust recipe and thank you very much.

          • Raul

            December 21, 2021 at 12:38 pm

            I’ve made this pie for 3 holidays because my fam keeps requesting it’s delicious and so simple

          • Bee Kellish

            November 22, 2021 at 2:43 pm

            Hi Jenny!
            Just pulled the apple pie I made following your video out of the oven! Looks and smells so good! Loved your video too! Thank you

          • Vanessa

            October 5, 2021 at 10:08 am

            Jenny,

            Started making the crust for this recipe and it doesn’t seem to be enough to easily make both crusts. I was looking at the recipe for your pumpkin pie recipe so I’m thinking should I just double the crust from the pumpkin pie recipe?

          • Sue

            September 28, 2021 at 2:54 pm

            Hello – Apple pie recipe lists vegetable oil and in brackets that you use avocado oil, the video shows light olive oil being used. Which would be the best choice for optimum flakiness? Please don’t say any of the three!!!

            P.s. No idea how but I accidentally stumbled upon your website and I am so glad I did!

            Thank you.

            • Jenny Can Cook

              September 29, 2021 at 8:51 am

              As far as I know, the type of oil does not affect the flakiness of the crust but the mildest flavor oil is the best choice. Extra light olive oil is risky because some brands may still taste like olive oil. Canola oil is flavorless but not all brands of avocado oil are flavorless. That’s why I show the products I use in the blog. I hope this is helpful.

            • jody

              June 30, 2021 at 1:15 pm

              love this recipe! i used the crust to make my own pie and it turned out AMAZING. love how its healthier than using butter and that I can make it vegan! thank you so much for sharing!

            • Pie

              March 27, 2021 at 5:37 pm

              Everything that I have made so far has been phenomenal.l made your beef stew and I left everything in it. I used chuck roast instead of stew meat. My friends said that they loved it.

            • Lynn

              March 3, 2021 at 7:09 am

              Your apple pie recipe very easy, delicious and the crust so flaky. I have never had a recipe of yours go wrong. I made your no knead bread in my dutch oven last week. Now that was spectacular!
              Stay safe, healthy and keep cooking.

            • Muriel

              January 31, 2021 at 9:56 am

              One recipe says use olive oil, the other says vegetable oil. Which is the best?

              • Pie

                June 8, 2021 at 12:56 pm

                Olive oil works just as well as vegetable oil and is much better for you. I used avocado oil and that was great too.

              • Maricarmen

                December 3, 2020 at 7:19 pm

                Will it be possible to use a different kind of apples ? or does it have to be the green apples; it looks so delicious thank you for sharing your recipe ???

                • Pie

                  June 8, 2021 at 1:00 pm

                  Yes, I used Honey Crisp apples and it turned out great. My friends Loved it.

                • Ashley

                  November 26, 2020 at 7:31 pm

                  Incredibly delicious apple pie, Jenny! I can’t believe this pie is accidentally vegan as well. Many recipes I looked up used vegan butter, and I really wanted to find one that’s made with oil. I love how simple, quick, and vegan-friendly this recipe is. Happy thanksgiving!

                  • Ashley

                    November 26, 2020 at 7:35 pm

                    Oops, I just remembered this recipe had milk, but it’s easily adaptable to vegans 🙂 I just used soy milk instead of regular milk to make it dairy-free. Thanks again Jenny!

                  • Susan

                    October 31, 2020 at 10:07 am

                    My all time favourite pie. Hubby peels, I slice up. Wonderfully easy, no fail recipe. If you like it sweeter, add more sugar! Fall in Ontario, well you recall that Jenny, I’m sure! So brisk, so colourful! My favourite time of year!
                    Stay healthy and safe from Ontario! ??????

                  • Nichole

                    October 31, 2020 at 8:33 am

                    Excited to try. Swapping out milk for oat milk to make it dairy free!

                    • Ashley

                      November 26, 2020 at 7:33 pm

                      Great idea! I used soy milk and the pie came out delicious!

                    • Susy

                      October 18, 2020 at 5:15 am

                      Hi Jenny, hope all is well. I made your lovely apple pie twice now and it didn’t turn out as I wanted, and both times for different reasons. First time my apples turned into apple sauce and crust was a little burned, but the rest of pie was good (maybe wrong kinds of apples or my hole on the top of pie was not big enough for steam). Second time my crust completed dried up and raised away from the apples(was this because I didn’t press the top of my dough enough onto the apples?) and way to much liquid inside the pie. please help me figure out why these things happen. Thank you Jenny, God bless and happy Halloween ? to come

                    • Paul

                      October 16, 2020 at 12:05 pm

                      Yes, I think it would work with a cobbler

                    • Patti

                      September 17, 2020 at 3:34 pm

                      Hi Jenny,
                      I recently discovered your youtube videoes. I made your cinnamon rolls. They were easy to make and so yummy!
                      My question is can I freeze a raw apple pie using this pie and crust recipe?
                      Thanks.

                      • Mimi

                        October 3, 2020 at 7:13 pm

                        I believe it would be better to cook the pie and then freeze it. I don’t think the apples would do well if you froze them without cooking them.

                      • Mary

                        August 24, 2020 at 7:56 am

                        Hi Jenny love all your recipes especially Apple Pie. Can I make the crust a day before?

                      • Lynda

                        August 23, 2020 at 11:30 am

                        Hi Jenny, I see you used light olive oil. Can you use regular olive oil, or might that be too heavy with a different effect on the pastry/outcome?

                        • Lynda

                          August 23, 2020 at 11:32 am

                          Re using regular olive oil instead of light olive oil… If anyone might know, feel free to answer. Thanks…

                        • Jenny Can Cook

                          August 23, 2020 at 12:25 pm

                          I think the strong flavor of regular olive oil would permeate the pie.

                        • Bing

                          June 14, 2020 at 10:33 am

                          Hi Jenny my husband found this recipe and have been making it since the shut down. It’s the only crust that doesn’t give me heart burn. I tried it today for the first time( I am not competing with hubby) it was not as intimidating as I thought it was going to be. So going forward this is my pie crust. Thank you so much.

                        • Betty Stone

                          June 12, 2020 at 11:40 am

                          Hi Jenny – love your recipes, I have watched all your videos and have made many of them. Just made your pie crust recipe BUT only needed half as making a single crust recipe. What do i do with the other half – keep in the fridge or freeze, will probably not be using it for about 1-2 weeks. Rhubarb custard pie still in oven, really wanted a healthy pie crust so here’s hoping. Thanks be

                          • Betty Stone

                            June 12, 2020 at 5:26 pm

                            OMG this recipe for pie crust is so awesome – soooooo easy to make and rolling it out between wax paper is the best thing since sliced bread. I only wish I had this recipe 50 years ago. I will never buy frozen pie shells again. Thanks Jenny for all your excellent recipes, they are so easy and healthy and uses stuff we have in the kitchen. Keep up the good work!!!

                          • Helen M.

                            October 7, 2020 at 11:51 pm

                            Hi Betty. Jenny has a really good Chicken pot pie recipe and she makes a single crust to go on the top. You could look it up and use those measurements.

                          • Sylvia

                            November 1, 2020 at 8:34 am

                            I too love this pie crust and what I did was split the recipe in half. Turned out great!

                          • LJ

                            June 8, 2020 at 3:31 am

                            Hi Jenny,
                            I love that your rolling pin coordinates with your blouse! So cute! Your pie looks delish, and I love that your videos look so easy and fun and also, your voice is soothing to listen to. Great job! I always loved you in your talk show and love you creating your recipes even more. You look lovely by the way! Thank you so much for sharing. <3

                          • Marilyn Johnson

                            May 29, 2020 at 6:41 am

                            Love your cooking segments and the way you make cooking look easy.
                            I made your apple pie after watching on you tube. Was so anxious to sample it, but was so disappointed with the outcome. Although the crust was nice and brown, the apples were still very crunchy. Wondered why you chunk the apples instead of slicing thin. I will not discard the recipe, but will slice apples thin next time.

                            • Jenny Can Cook

                              May 29, 2020 at 10:14 am

                              I shouldn’t have used the word chop. I actually slice the apple quarters but I have reduced the thickness of my slices from 1-inch to 3/4 inch because in my last pie, the apples were also too firm so this time I used a ruler and can confirm that 3/4-inch slices always work for me, but “whatever way you slice it” any apple pie is a good apple pie. ?

                              • Don

                                November 21, 2020 at 5:44 pm

                                I find that cooking the apples with all the ingredients before putting them in the crust makes them tender and illiminates the crust from rising away from the apples.

                              • BW

                                May 26, 2020 at 5:12 pm

                                Hi Jenny, I stumbled across your recipes and have become a baking addict. The breads were awesome////// doughnuts well……..to die for and the apple pie the best I have ever made. That crust was so good. Question: in the past I have always added lemon juice to the apples but with your recipe it was not included/////any reason why you don’ add it? Just curious. Keep those recipes coming I am so hooked. Oh I made the stuffed cabbage also yummly!

                              • Joan (from Campbell River, BC

                                May 26, 2020 at 3:55 pm

                                Jenny, you are a life saver…your no knead bread is to die for! I can’t wait to take it out of the oven, slather a thick slice with butter mm..mm. I brushed the top with a little butter and it softened it making it easier to slice, because I didn’t want to wait. I told my niece Jean (in the UK) and she found you on YouTube, and so now she (also in isolation) is giving it a try. Thank you Jenny.

                              • Richard Folts

                                May 22, 2020 at 4:53 am

                                I made this pie yesterday and when we cut into it four hours later the apples were still hard what did I do wrong?

                                • Leslie A Yoder

                                  May 22, 2020 at 8:30 pm

                                  This happened to me 2 weeks when I made 2 apple pies for my neighborhood fire station. I think the apple were not soft due to large chunks. Yesterday I made an apple pie and cut the apple into thin slices. Not paper thin but about but thin. Apples were great but my crust was horrible.

                                • Jenny Can Cook

                                  May 24, 2020 at 4:59 pm

                                  It’s so odd because I’ve made this pie so many times with no issues but I had the same problem last time. (could it be the season and the apples are extra hard?) So I made one today and cut the slices a little smaller (3/4-inch) and it was perfect. I adjusted the printable recipe because undercooked apples are not acceptable and this seems to have fixed it.

                                • Celita Welsch

                                  May 20, 2020 at 6:42 am

                                  So nice and it looks so yummy!

                                • Lisa Nielsen

                                  May 3, 2020 at 3:32 pm

                                  Thank you Ms. Jenny! Just made my first apple pie from scratch thanks to your great recipe. I’ve always served store bought pies or used pre-made crusts. Never again. This apple pie is absolutely delicious. Crust is flakey with great flavor. I’ve already shared the recipe with my sister and brought a fresh slice of apple piece over to my neighbor to enjoy. Only thing I changed was I doubled the cinnamon spice since I love cinnamon.

                                • Ria0751

                                  April 30, 2020 at 4:52 pm

                                  The pie crust was tough and not flaky.

                                  • Selene

                                    May 9, 2020 at 12:38 am

                                    Hello,
                                    The crust was tough from my experience as well. Instead I used 2 tablespoons of butter and about a little less than a 1/4 of extra light olive oil. Butter allows the crust to soften and become flaky while the olive oil still keeps it a little more healthy. If you don’t care about being healthy you could just use all butter and no olive oil. Make sure to pulse the cold butter with some of the flour in a blender for 2 seconds. This allows the butter to spread evenly and make the crust flakier.

                                    • Selene

                                      May 9, 2020 at 12:44 am

                                      Another tip: I added an egg yoke to the milk. It helps add fat into the crust and make it more flavorful.

                                    • Nancy Baker

                                      April 19, 2020 at 8:13 pm

                                      Every time I watch you bake it is a totally enjoyable experience. Your sense of humour and casual, easy way of showing us what to do makes it so much fun to watch that I can’t wait to get baking! I noticed you baked the apple pie near the bottom of the oven. Why is the oven level where you bake a recipe never mentioned? It’s not in any recipes that I’ve ever made..except for the recipes from my mother and my sister!

                                      • Jenny Can Cook

                                        April 19, 2020 at 8:22 pm

                                        From my experience it’s always the center rack unless otherwise specified. My apple pie bakes on the center rack. If it looks low maybe it’s because it’s a large oven.

                                        • Nancy Baker

                                          May 12, 2020 at 8:25 pm

                                          Thanks a lot for your reply. Keep on making it fun to bake!!

                                        • Lisa Newman

                                          April 16, 2020 at 7:57 am

                                          Jenny,

                                          You are amazing! Thank you for sharing your talented gifts. I enjoy watching all of your videos. I love your cute sense of humor. Best of luck to you and may you stay healthy and keep posting your wonderful easy to follow recipes!!

                                          Sincerely, Lisa

                                          • Craig M. Thompson

                                            April 19, 2020 at 1:08 am

                                            What she said?? …
                                            Your awesome ?

                                          • Jag Mandaher

                                            April 12, 2020 at 5:12 pm

                                            Amazing! Changed the sugar amounts to 1/4 cup brown sugar and 1/4 white sugar and a little more cinnamon! Amazing just make sure you don’t eat all of it at once ?

                                          • Kathy G

                                            April 12, 2020 at 12:24 pm

                                            This is the EASIEST & BEST pie I have ever made! Jenny …thank you for giving us simple to follow and fool proof recipes with list ingredients already at home!

                                          • patricia pomponio

                                            April 10, 2020 at 11:50 am

                                            i love to look at your videos you are so pleasant on top of your recipes being fantastic!!! thank you !! please make more especially at this time of crisis .. what else to do…. 🙂

                                          • ron winney

                                            March 30, 2020 at 1:32 pm

                                            Apple pie for breakfast— I like the way you think.
                                            Thanks for all your tips

                                          • Marian young

                                            March 24, 2020 at 3:35 pm

                                            You are awesome . Love the way you make recipes healthy & simple. I want to taste what you make every time you make something. My pleasure is cooking.

                                          • Mary Kadingo

                                            March 23, 2020 at 9:51 am

                                            Need Apple Pie recipe looks so good and easy

                                            • Jenny Can Cook

                                              March 23, 2020 at 10:32 am

                                              The recipe is above.

                                            • Mary Kadingo

                                              March 23, 2020 at 9:47 am

                                              Need Apple Pie receipt

                                            • Janene B

                                              March 21, 2020 at 9:21 am

                                              I made this pie yesterday. Filling was good but crust was very tough. ???

                                              • Clara

                                                April 9, 2020 at 8:23 am

                                                No need to reply, Jenny.

                                                My experience with this recipe as written and my opinion is that the hydration in the recipe is too low, need one more tablespoon of oil AND milk. OR, add a beaten egg.

                                                I, also, aerated the flour before measuring BUT, the dough WAS TOUGH, and hard to handle.

                                                Hope this helps someone else trying this for the first time.

                                              • Jenny Can Cook

                                                April 9, 2020 at 9:18 am

                                                I suggest that you make sure to aerate your flour before measuring; otherwise, you could be using too much flour. I make this pie crust often and it’s never dry for me. You can see a short 1-minute video on how to aerate flour in my blog. https://www.jennycancook.com/how-to-aerate-flour/

                                              • Sue

                                                February 17, 2020 at 9:10 am

                                                Your recipe inspired me.
                                                I am gf / vegan (used my own flour blend and coconut milk).
                                                Used 1/2 of your recipe.
                                                Rolled out dough on my counter top using parchment paper. Placed shredded apples, sweetener, cinnamon & crushed walnuts on top. Rolled up the dough so it looks strudel like. Never took it off parchment paper. Slipped it on cookie sheet, baked at 400 for 30 min in convection oven. Was excellent! Thank you!

                                              • Marguerite

                                                February 15, 2020 at 5:35 am

                                                Jenny, thank you for all of those healthy
                                                with healthy ingredients. I enjoy watching you preparing and explaining them the easiest way possible. I am very confident to use your recipes and to have the best result always. I am amazed by you and you are wonderful. Most of the dishes I wanted to know how to perfectly prepare them I got them now from you. Thank you

                                              • Kate M.

                                                February 13, 2020 at 8:22 am

                                                I like pies but not good with crusts so ì prefer crisps, cobblers, & grunts. Do you have any on your YouTube site ?

                                                • Jenny Can Cook

                                                  February 13, 2020 at 7:55 pm

                                                  I only have an apple crisp on this website, but no video.

                                                • Marina

                                                  February 8, 2020 at 4:28 pm

                                                  Hi Jenny!
                                                  The pie LOOKED lovely but I don’t know where I went wrong? My husband is lactose intolerant so I substituted coconut milk in the pie crust recipe. I also used your recommendation for the 3 cup flour version. The crust turned out very hard and the pie itself was very dry. I’m so sad since this is my first try with homemade pie! Any thoughts as to where I went wrong?

                                                • Emilia

                                                  January 29, 2020 at 9:17 am

                                                  hi, Could I use corn starch instead of tapioca?

                                                  • Babs

                                                    March 19, 2020 at 11:55 pm

                                                    Yes, you can. try to use organic corn starch if you can. 90% of American corn is GMO.
                                                    Good Luck

                                                  • Anita

                                                    January 24, 2020 at 10:00 pm

                                                    Why tapioca for the filling?

                                                  • (MiMi)?

                                                    January 24, 2020 at 2:18 pm

                                                    WOW!! You Blow Me Out Of the Park!!??
                                                    What an Incredible “Fool Proof”
                                                    Recipe for the Crust & Wonderful Apple Pie!! You “NEVER” Cease to AMAZE ME!!!???
                                                    Thank You Jenny for Shari g this Wonderful Recipe!! I Will “Forever Follow You On YT!!”?
                                                    You have the MOST Delicious & Wonderful Recipes!!! What is the Name Of Your Cookbook?? I Am “Singing Your Praises!!”????????????You Are The BEST!!❤️❤️❤️?????❤️❤️Keep Up The “Good Work!!” .. as God has Blest You With the Gift Of Cooking & Humor!! That Blesses Our Lives So Much!!❤️???❤️?????

                                                  • Beverlee Nelson

                                                    January 22, 2020 at 7:46 pm

                                                    To prevent the wax paper from sliding, I sprinkle a VERY little water on the board, mostly around the edges. I’ve also had trouble with paper coming off so I peel off the top sheet, LIGHTLY pat it back on, and turn it over to peel off the bottom and use the “still attached” top sheet to lift the dough to the top of the pie..Wax paper comes off easily.

                                                  • Shari McCartney

                                                    January 10, 2020 at 10:54 pm

                                                    This looks delishious . Your a great cook

                                                  • Paul

                                                    December 23, 2019 at 7:20 pm

                                                    I am a 99 year old cooking for my wife. She had a stroke 2 years ago.
                                                    I love your apple pie recipes, but I might be too weak to roll out the 2.5
                                                    cups of flour, it is so thin it rips too easily. I would like to use 3 cups of flour,what increase of liquid
                                                    would be required to compensate for an extra1/2 cup flour.

                                                    Sorry but I just can not stretch your 2 1\2 cups, without making a mess of the
                                                    crust around the rim? With the excess I could make a little blueberry snack.l’ll
                                                    be one hundred ,on May 12, 2020.

                                                    • Jenny Can Cook

                                                      December 24, 2019 at 8:40 pm

                                                      Hello Paul! What a thrill to know you are baking from scratch, especially apple pie which can be challenging for anyone. I did some math and came up with what I believe will work for you. I suggest using these amounts for the crust:
                                                      3 cups flour
                                                      2 Tablespoons sugar (no change)
                                                      1/2 teaspoon salt (no change)
                                                      2/3 cup milk
                                                      2/3 cup oil
                                                      Once it’s mixed, if it’s a little too soft you can always adjust with a bit more flour. Please let me know how it turns out. I also want to send my thoughts to your wife and I wish you both the best of everything, a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year. I hope to hear from you on your 100th birthday!!! ❤️

                                                      • Evelyn

                                                        January 4, 2020 at 10:11 pm

                                                        I loved your reply to the 94 yr old man about the pie crust…I, too, am using the increase in flour and find it to be much easier for my painful hands…Thanks Jenny. I love going thru all your great videos…Miss U

                                                      • Beverlee Nelson

                                                        January 22, 2020 at 7:49 pm

                                                        How lucky these two have each other!! Wish I still had my partner.

                                                      • Elizabeth

                                                        February 3, 2020 at 7:08 pm

                                                        Hi Jenny
                                                        Made your apple pie recipe. The filling was fine but the crust recipe just was not enough dough to go around my pie plate and to cover it properly.

                                                      • Elizabeth

                                                        February 3, 2020 at 7:14 pm

                                                        Hi Jenny
                                                        Made your apple pie recipe. The filling was fine but the crust recipe just was not enough dough to go around my pie plate and to cover it properly.

                                                      • Rebecca

                                                        February 2, 2020 at 12:14 am

                                                        Happy Birthday! ??????

                                                      • Barbara

                                                        May 12, 2020 at 7:29 pm

                                                        HAPPY BIRTHDAY, PAUL! I, too, am a fan ofJenny’s and was planning to try her apple pie tomorrow. I got readng through all the comments this evening (May 12th) and saw that you turned 100 today! I hope you had a wonderful day. Bless you for baking pies for your wife. You are so lucky to have one another. I hope you are both keeping safe and well during these trying times. God bless you on your 100th birthday!

                                                      • Jenny Can Cook

                                                        May 12, 2020 at 8:35 pm

                                                        Happy Birthday, Paul. ❤️ ? ???
                                                        I hope you’ll come and visit again.
                                                        Jenny

                                                      • gj

                                                        May 19, 2020 at 2:59 am

                                                        Happy 100th Birthday, Paul. ??????

                                                      • Diane W.

                                                        December 8, 2019 at 5:32 pm

                                                        Jenny, I made your recipe using your instructions and brought it to our family get together yesterday. It was beautiful to look at and was the best pie I ever tasted. Other family members whole heartedly agreed.

                                                      • Debra Stiltner

                                                        November 24, 2019 at 11:49 am

                                                        Thank you for all your recipes

                                                      • sara

                                                        November 10, 2019 at 4:43 pm

                                                        Simple, easy and always delicious. Baked goods easy and sooo yummy!

                                                      • Doreen

                                                        September 16, 2019 at 7:49 pm

                                                        The pie is delicious. I love how simple the pie crust is to make and a lot healthier for you. I’m just wondering if I can make a bunch of pies and freeze them? I have a large apple tree in my backyard.

                                                        • Quan wynn

                                                          October 4, 2019 at 12:06 am

                                                          Make a couple extra and put in the freezer for a month then see how it goes.

                                                        • mahira bajwa

                                                          September 8, 2019 at 9:55 am

                                                          what’s the average time you would say it has to say before you cut it?
                                                          because i let it sit for about 3 hours and it was still too watery

                                                          • Jenny Can Cook

                                                            September 14, 2019 at 9:55 am

                                                            If it was completely cool I suspect you may have not followed the recipe exactly or your oven temperature was not hot enough.

                                                            • Julia Baldea

                                                              November 24, 2019 at 9:16 pm

                                                              Overripe apples can also release more juices

                                                            • Sam

                                                              September 3, 2019 at 6:50 am

                                                              Can i use this pie crust recipe to make cherry pie?? Do I still need to refrigerate the crust, if I use premade pie ingredients, as in canned cherry pie filling
                                                              Thanks.

                                                              • Dave

                                                                September 5, 2019 at 7:46 pm

                                                                Hi, I’ve used this pie crust recipe for cherry, peach and strawberry and it turns out amazing. Cherry and strawberry were from a can, however the peaches were fresh and I cut and peeled them, tossing them gently in cornstarch and sugar before adding. Good luck 🙂

                                                              • Mary

                                                                August 21, 2020 at 5:52 pm

                                                                Hi Jenny,
                                                                I love cooking but never did well with baking especially if it involved yeast until I found your recipes. They are great and you make it easy. Our favorite is the apple pie. I was wondering could I make the crust the 1or 2 days before?
                                                                Thank you for sharing all your wonderful recipes,
                                                                Stay well,
                                                                Mary

                                                                Nary

                                                              • Samuel D. Osborne

                                                                July 7, 2019 at 10:10 am

                                                                Hi Miss Can Cook,

                                                                I baked a pie with half the ingredients and it kinda cooked it. Today I am trying again, but half the cooking time (still 400 F). Wish me luck.

                                                                Sam the Pizza Man

                                                              • Selina

                                                                March 10, 2019 at 3:36 am

                                                                Hello! You inspired me to make apple pie for the first time. It turned out perfect. But the second time I made it I found that there was a lot of water in the pie once it was fully cooked and out of the oven. I had to drain the liquid from he lie after cutting the first piece. Still tasted amazing but I wonder if you could tell me what is causing this liquid to form and what I can do about it. Thanks !

                                                                • Selina

                                                                  March 10, 2019 at 3:37 am

                                                                  Just to clarify. I had cooked the pie for several hours before I cut into it.

                                                                • Colleen

                                                                  May 17, 2019 at 5:38 pm

                                                                  Selina, it might be the type of apples that you used. Or maybe you forgot the tapioca?

                                                                • Vivian McDaniels

                                                                  March 7, 2019 at 2:34 am

                                                                  It looks so beautiful I can’t wait to try making it ?

                                                                • Addie

                                                                  March 3, 2019 at 2:14 pm

                                                                  Can I use less apples like about three and use a smaller pie dish?

