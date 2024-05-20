Homemade Apple Spice Recipe - Evolving Table (2024)

You’ll never buy store-bought again once you see how much better this homemade Apple Pie Spice recipe tastes! In less than 5 minutes you can easily mix up cinnamon, nutmeg, cardamom, and other spices, and it lasts for so long in your cabinet. Pull out this DIY blend for delicious and flavorful cakes, muffins, pies, breads, and applesauce all Fall season long.

Homemade Apple Spice Recipe - Evolving Table (1)

Best Apple Spice Recipe

Have you ever been in the midst of making an apple crisp or applesauce muffins only to read the line that calls for…

Apple Pie Spice?!

You rummage around in your cabinet only to find some ground cinnamon, nutmeg, and maybe ginger.

Or maybe you went to the grocery store specifically looking for a jar of apple pie spice and there were none in sight!

No need to worry, my friend.

You can quickly make this spice blend at home with only 5 common spices that caneasily be found at your local grocery store.

Not to mention, when you make your homemade version, it has SO much more flavor than the store bought kind!

What is in Apple Pie Spice?

Apple Pie Spice, sometimes called apple spice, is made primarily of cinnamon and nutmeg with some additional cardamom, ginger, and allspice.It’s used in many apple crisp, apple bread, apple pie, and muffin recipes.

It can be purchased at the grocery store in the spice aisle or mixed together at home.

Homemade Apple Spice Recipe - Evolving Table (2)

Ingredients

The simple ingredients needed to make homemade Apple Pie Spice mix include:

  • Cinnamon.This has a warm and woody, sweet and slightly spicy taste.It makes up a large majority of the blend.Do not substitute this for any of the other spices.
  • Nutmeg.Sweet and nutty, this spice also contributes a lot to the flavor profile.
  • Cardamom.The main differentiating spice when compared to pumpkin pie spice.It has a subtle herby flavor while also being a tad spicy and citrusy.
  • Ginger.A little bit of this tangy and floral ingredient balances out the warmth of the other spices.
  • Allspice.This is optional and is not found in all apple pie spice recipes. It also has a peppery bite, so feel free to leave it out if you want to tone down your mix.

How to Make Apple Pie Spice

These are the steps to follow to make this Apple Pie Spice mix recipe:

Gather the Ingredients

Gather all of the spices you will be using.

Add the ingredients to a small bowl.

You can either prepare it in a separate bowl or mix everything together in the container you’ll be storing the spice mix in.

Homemade Apple Spice Recipe - Evolving Table (3)

Mix it Up

Stirthe spices together until it is well combined.

A whisk works great to make sure everything is dispersed evenly.

Store the apple pie spice in a jar or canister with a tight-fitting lid. You can also use a plastic bag if you prefer. Be sure to keep this blend away from direct heat, like over the stovetop, as this will decrease the potency of the spices.

Use this mix in place of McCormick Apple Pie Spice in your favorite apple dessert recipes!

Homemade Apple Spice Recipe - Evolving Table (4)
Homemade Apple Spice Recipe - Evolving Table (5)

Meal Prep and Storage

  • To Prep-Ahead:You can mix up the spice blend ahead of time and keep it in a cool cabinet for up to 12 months.
  • To Store:It is best to keep homemade spice blends in an airtight container.These4-ounce mason jarsor theseglass spice jars are both good options. Store the container in acool, dry space.A spice cabinet (NOT over the stove!) or a dry pantry both work great.
  • To Freeze:It is best not to freeze spices as the cold increases moisture and ruins their flavor.

FAQs

What can I substitute for Apple Pie Spice?

Pumpkin Pie Spice can be substituted, but be cautious as it will have a more potent clove taste.

Are Pumpkin Pie Spice and Apple Pie Spice the same thing?

Apple pie spice is much like its spice blend cousin, Pumpkin Pie Spice, but they are not identical.Pumpkin pie spice has cloves in it whereas apple spice does not.So make this substitution in recipes with a bit of caution!

Does a homemade spice mix ever go bad?

Homemade seasoning mixes will never go bad, but they will lose their potency over time. Make sure youstore in an airtight containerfor best results.

Homemade Apple Spice Recipe - Evolving Table (6)

Expert Tips and Tricks

  • Adjust the spice. This recipe can be customized to your preference by increasing or decreasing the amount of each ingredient, particularly the allspice and ginger.
  • Seal it tight. Be sure to store this spice mix in an airtight container or bag.
  • Not too hot. If this mix is kept in a very warm area, it can be ruined. Leave the spice blend in a cool, dry place.
  • Get creative. This recipe is delicious in muffins, pies, breads, cookies, French toast, or even oatmeal!
  • In a pinch. If you are in a rush, you can use McCormick’s or another store-bought blend, or combine the spices you have on hand. Don’t leave out the cinnamon, though!

Recipes to Make with Apple Pie Spice

Now that you have this easy homemade spice blend mixed up, it’s time to put it to use! Try it in any of these recipes:

  • Applesauce Muffins
  • Instant Pot Applesauce
  • Apple Cinnamon Overnight Oats
  • The Best Apple Crisp Recipe
  • Apple Pie Bars
  • Healthy Apple Bread Recipe
  • Air Fryer Apple Chips
  • Apple Pie

Apple Spice Recipe

Easily make this homemade Apple Pie Spice Recipe that is SO much better than the store-bought kind with cinnamon, nutmeg, and other Fall spices.

Homemade Apple Spice Recipe - Evolving Table (7)

Yield 4 tablespoons

Prep 5 minutes mins

Total 5 minutes mins

Ingredients

  • 2 Tbsp. cinnamon
  • 1 Tbsp. nutmeg
  • 1 tsp. cardamom
  • ½ tsp. ginger
  • ½ tsp. allspice optional

Instructions

  • Add ingredients to a small bowl and whisk to combine.

  • Use Apple Pie Spice in your favorite applesauce, apple crisp, or in muffins or bread recipes.

  • Store seasoning mix in an airtight jar for up to 1 year.

Notes

Meal Prep and Storage

  • To Prep-Ahead:You can mix up the spice blend ahead of time and keep it in a cool cabinet for up to 12 months.
  • To Store:It is best to keep homemade spice blends in an airtight container.These4-ounce mason jarsor theseglass spice jars are both good options. Store the glass container in acool, dry space.A spice cabinet (NOT over the stove!) or a dry pantry both work great.
  • To Freeze:It is best not to freeze spices as the cold increases moisture and ruins their flavor.

Nutrition

Calories: 44kcal, Carbohydrates: 9g, Protein: 1g, Fat: 2g, Saturated Fat: 1g, Sodium: 2mg, Potassium: 59mg, Fiber: 5g, Sugar: 1g, Vitamin A: 22IU, Vitamin C: 1mg, Calcium: 90mg, Iron: 1mg

Nutrition information is automatically calculated, so should only be used as an approximation.

Homemade Apple Spice Recipe - Evolving Table (12)

Homemade Apple Spice Recipe - Evolving Table (2024)
