Homemade Barbeque Sauce Recipe - Jenny Jones | Jenny Can Cook (2024)

Quick & Easy Barbeque Sauce

It doesn’t get much easier than this. The beauty of this recipe is it’s very flexible: more of this – less of that – no problem. Add cayenne or Tabasco if you like but I like it just this way, not too hot, sweet, and sticky. I’ve never found a bottled sauce this good! - Jenny Jones

Prep Time: 5 minutes Cook Time: 25 minutes Total Time: 30 minutes Makes: 1 cup

Ingredients:

2 teaspoons olive oil

1/2 cup onion, finely diced

1 clove garlic, minced





1/2 cup cider vinegar

1/2 cup water

1/2 cup ketchup

1/2 cup brown sugar

2 Tablespoons molasses

2 Tablespoons spicy mustard (I use Guldens' Spicy Brown Mustard)

1 Tablespoon Worcestershire Sauce

2 teaspoons chili powder (NOT powdered chili pepper)



Instructions:

Heat oil in a saucepan over medium-high heat and sauté onion & garlic for 2 minutes until golden brown. Add everything else and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and cook uncovered, stirring occasionally, for about 25 minutes. Sauce with thicken as it cools.

Notes: This is NOT a spicy, hot sauce. International cooks, please note: Use chili powder, NOT POWDERED CHILI PEPPER, which is extremely hot. For more on this recipe in my blog click here.