Homemade Barbeque Sauce Recipe - Jenny Jones | Jenny Can Cook (2024)

Quick & Easy Barbeque Sauce
It doesn’t get much easier than this. The beauty of this recipe is it’s very flexible: more of this – less of that – no problem. Add cayenne or Tabasco if you like but I like it just this way, not too hot, sweet, and sticky. I’ve never found a bottled sauce this good! - Jenny Jones
Prep Time: 5 minutes
Cook Time: 25 minutes
Total Time: 30 minutes
Makes: 1 cup
Ingredients:
- 2 teaspoons olive oil
- 1/2 cup onion, finely diced
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- 1/2 cup cider vinegar
- 1/2 cup water
- 1/2 cup ketchup
- 1/2 cup brown sugar
- 2 Tablespoons molasses
- 2 Tablespoons spicy mustard (I use Guldens' Spicy Brown Mustard)
- 1 Tablespoon Worcestershire Sauce
- 2 teaspoons chili powder (NOT powdered chili pepper)
Instructions:
- Heat oil in a saucepan over medium-high heat and sauté onion & garlic for 2 minutes until golden brown.
- Add everything else and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and cook uncovered, stirring occasionally, for about 25 minutes. Sauce with thicken as it cools.
Notes: This is NOT a spicy, hot sauce. International cooks, please note: Use chili powder, NOT POWDERED CHILI PEPPER, which is extremely hot. For more on this recipe in my blog click here.
Tracie C
July 9, 2023 at 7:16 pm
Thank you Jenny..these ribs look delicious..There was a woman that looked a lot like you who had there on tv show way back in the 80s..I can’t wait to make this..Ty 💖
Liz
June 10, 2023 at 5:37 pm
Hi Jenny,
Your sauce and rub sound good, but I will be adding liquid smoke and I am cooking 20 lbs of ribs, any advice???
Liz
Angel
April 15, 2023 at 9:35 am
Love you jenny! Glad you found something new to do. missed you! I am trying the sauce this afternoon
Jeremiah Roberson
July 2, 2022 at 3:56 pm
I wish you would make a short video making this sauce.
Charlotte
February 18, 2022 at 2:39 pm
Love this sauce. i don’t buy barbecue sauce anymore. I just whip this up fresh everytime i make ribs or pulled pork or chicken wings. I’m lazy so i don’t use onions, and i opt for garlic powder. other than that i follow everything else. oh and i use grainy dijon mustard. takes the sauce to a whole new level. i’m off to make a double batch for 5 lbs of pulled pork!
Jeannine
September 3, 2022 at 3:04 pm
If not using the fresh onion and garlic do you leave out the oil too?
Char
November 20, 2023 at 11:29 am
I actually do stir in a couple tsp of oil, just ads a bit of richness.
Samantha little
December 16, 2021 at 2:52 am
Jenny I always loved your show, and miss it but this sauce is one of the best I’ve ever had, you have the perfect name jennycancook. That’s sure true
Francisco
September 27, 2021 at 9:34 am
I finally found your BBQ sauce recipe. I clicked on the link, and took me to this page, but I couldn’t find anything, than I clicked on search, and found it. It’s really great. Love it, and love the way you do your videos.
Michael
August 14, 2021 at 2:15 pm
Hi Jenny! It’s Michael & Marciano from Nova Scotia. Just simmering my 11th batch of your BBQ Sauce and the house smells absolutely delicious!
Your recipes are THE best on the internet. You’ve taught me so much and I have had a better time through this ongoing Pandemic because of you!
Respect & Love to you. Hope you and yours stay healthy and happy!
Michael
Letha
June 7, 2021 at 7:58 pm
Hands down, BEST BBQ sauce ever! Made ribs with this sauce and store bought. Store bought sat there and were hardly touched, your BBQ sauce ribs were devoured almost instantly.
Char
April 27, 2021 at 4:14 am
If you are looking to make this sauce thicker mix 2 tablespoons of cornstarch with 2 tablespoons of water and while your sauce is heating just stir this in and let it simmer for a bit and it will thicken.
Betty
May 10, 2023 at 2:14 pm
Thanks for the tip! I’ve made this recipe a million times (tasty) and will try this next time. Seems like too much water will all the vinegar. I have put in half the water without any change to the taste of the recipe but still not thicker no matter what I do.
Jenny Can Cook
May 11, 2023 at 9:39 am
Cooking any sauce longer will automatically thicken it.
Jerry
March 26, 2021 at 12:29 pm
Does anyone know if I could substitute onion flakes for the finely choppy onion? My kids will not eat it otherwise.
And, if so, would I still use 1/2 cup?
Mary H
April 11, 2021 at 12:33 pm
I have used onion powder and it is delicious both ways. I used about a Tablespoon.
Michael
August 14, 2021 at 2:18 pm
Dried anything, including onions is more concentrated than fresh. I recommend 3 level Tablespoons if using flakes.
pjr
March 13, 2021 at 8:21 am
Hi Jenny, I want to thank you for this recipe, I’ve been making this for a couple of years now, it’s so simple and quick. The only time I ever had a problem was when I used organic apple cider vinegar, it was waay too strong, Lesson learned, now I just buy the cheap store brand, works great. However, I just tried another recipe proclaiming to be the best ever, yuck!! what a waste of time and ingredients, I promise to never stray again!! I now keep a mason jar of your sauce in my fridge all summer long, and to anyone wondering about freezing this sauce, I’ve done this many times with no problem.
Eva
February 22, 2021 at 8:15 am
Is there anything I can use other than the molasses, can’t find molasses at my grocery store. Wondering if the sauce would be just as good without it…
Matt Jefferson
March 9, 2021 at 2:16 pm
After I saw your coment I treid using honey and dark corn syrup. The honey worked the best but gave off a sweeter smell on the barbque sauce.(It was a bit runny too but no difference when cooking with it.)
Tabitha
March 13, 2021 at 4:19 am
You can use dark brown sugar instead of brown sugar, that had molasses in it, the dark brown.
Michael
August 14, 2021 at 2:20 pm
Sauce is absolutely fine without molasses.
Wayne C
November 12, 2023 at 7:03 am
The first time I made this sauce I didn’t have molasses, so I substituted maple syrup. Everyone loved it and wanted a do over. Tonight I’ll be trying it with molasses. Thank you for the recipe. It’s a keeper!
Kat
How long will bbq sauce last in fridge ?
How long will bbq sauce last in fridge ?
Dave S
June 6, 2021 at 5:45 pm
Made a batch and it was in the fridge for a month. Used it on some chicken and I think it just gets better with a little age!
Marina B
February 7, 2021 at 6:47 am
I absolutely LOVE these ribs, sauce and dry rub!!! I was always scared to make ribs but this is sooo easy and delicious. I’m just wondering how to thicken the bbq sauce even further.. I’ve follows the recipe word for word but I still find that it’s a bit liquidy..
Any suggestions?!
Jenny Can Cook
February 7, 2021 at 8:02 am
Just cook it longer (uncovered). Any sauce will thicken the longer it cooks.
Marina B
May 28, 2021 at 5:48 pm
Thank you Jenny…. It did thicken a bit more but either way the flavour speaks for itself!!! Thank you again for all the delicious recipes you share and allow us to enjoy as well!!!!
Michael
August 14, 2021 at 2:24 pm
To thicken, simply simmer longer. I leave mine on low for 4 hours while ribs are in oven on 200 same length of time.
Robin
January 11, 2021 at 3:02 pm
Jenny,
I love this recipe! I have made it several times using both your rub and sauce. They are the best! Highly recommend this recipe. I do make double the amount of rub and have it on hand in case I need a little more in the moment.
Love, love, this rub recipe!
Lynne Medel
December 24, 2020 at 1:59 pm
I feel sad that i put powdered chili I thought it would be the same with the chili powder 😞 I hope it will still taste good,i’m still on baking it
Dayana
November 26, 2020 at 12:04 pm
What can I add so it tastes more like bbq less like ketchup
Bobbyg
December 20, 2020 at 1:29 am
Sounds like you like the taste of store bought bbq sauce, so just stick with that.
MARY
October 11, 2020 at 3:55 pm
Jenny,
Chile Powder is pure chili
Chili Powder is a mixed blend of spices.
NancyJ
September 16, 2020 at 7:41 am
Dear Jenny I just wanted to take a minute and thank you for this amazing recipe. I have been married for 30 years and have three grown children and believe it or not I have never made ribs. Someone gifted us three racks of beautiful baby back ribs and after countless videos I have chosen this one to use. Your steps are very simple and easy to follow especially for a novice like myself. Just wanted to say how much I appreciated your sharing it with us.
David
September 2, 2020 at 12:12 pm
If you wanted it less ‘sticky’, what would you leave out? Thanks,
Rachel L
September 6, 2020 at 2:58 pm
Probably the brown sugar or molasses, but I don’t know if you can have true BBQ sauce without both. Maybe reduce the amount?
Stella Phillips
August 21, 2020 at 10:27 am
I made this sauce on 8/2/20. Let me tell you, it is better than any sauce, stickier and thicker than any store bought sauces I have ever used. I used No Salt ketchup because my husband is on a low sodium diet! He loved it so much he used it on multiple foods not just the ribs! I also made your ribs and rub. I am not into ribs but my husband could not get enough of this stuff! Thank you for sharing!
Marie
September 5, 2020 at 9:15 am
How long did it take for the sauce to thicken? Mine has been cooling for about 2 hours but is still very thin!
Kyle
September 19, 2020 at 4:18 pm
I cooked it down on low heat so it reduces and thickens. I also used only 1/3 the chili powder.
Chaya M.
June 16, 2020 at 7:30 am
Hello Jenny,
I can’t wait to try this recipe. I will be making this for Fathers day. I’m sure my family will love it. One of the best things in life is gathering around a table with good food and good company! Even more so rare now than ever.
Glenda M
June 19, 2020 at 9:15 am
I had to reply to your comment. We are making this recipe for Father’s Day as well, it is my second time making it and it is delicious! My son who thinks he is a (self proclaimed) rib expert said it was the best sauce he has had. You will not be disappointed!
Tracy
June 12, 2020 at 4:55 pm
THANK YOU JENNY!!
I love your videos!! Don’t change a thing, they are super funny
and most importantly your cooking recipes are Fantastic!
Ribs are almost done! Last side is down!
I want to see all your spatula collection someday, you are sooo fun. 🙂
Love ya!
Kely Simas
June 1, 2020 at 8:02 pm
Is it possible to freeze the barbecue sauce to use it on future!? 🙂
Brad Daquila
July 4, 2020 at 3:18 pm
Hey long time cook/chef owner of two restaurants in seattle back in the 80s. As a general rule a sauce with alot of vinegar will keep for quite awhile, but yes you can freeze just about anything. I make huge batches of homemade mozzarella cheese and freeze it for months. Same with tomato sauce from garden tomatoes etc.
Lyoni
May 22, 2020 at 7:30 pm
I had ribs in the oven and realized I had no barbecue sauce, so, to google I went. I found this recipe, and after lots of searching, I found pretty much everything I needed in your ingredients list. I was thrilled. Even more so when we ate the ribs, they were delicious. Compliments from the whole family. Thank you so much for posting this, I see that it is your hobby, and it is lovely of you to share your hobby with those of us at home. 🙂
ATLFran
May 29, 2020 at 1:49 pm
Oh Lyoni, you are in for a treat…Jenny’s recipes are great, and if you have the opportunity, watch her vidos on Jenny Can Cook. They are delightful.
JSmith
May 16, 2020 at 6:03 am
Hi Jenny, made your BBQ sauce yesterday to use on chicken breast we’ll be grilling today. I accidentally left out the chili powder yesterday and realized it this morning. I’m in the process of reheating the BBQ sauce with the addition of the 2 teaspoons chili powder in your recipe, and it’s so good! I just wanted you to know that we loved the sauce Even without The chili powder! My husband called it a sweet and sour BBQ sauce and we both agreed it’d make a wonderful sweet and sour chicken dish using pineapple and ginger. Or, as we intended, on grilled chicken. Thank you from the great state of Louisiana
T star
April 18, 2020 at 7:37 pm
Everyone enjoyed the ribs. I made your classic BBQ sauce and a second spicy version.
I put the extra sauce in the refrigerator. How long will it keep?
Andrea Murphy
April 12, 2020 at 10:25 am
Hi Jenny grew up watching you as a teenager, my daughter and myself was watching your cooking video and I said to her this lady’s. smile looks so familiar. of course I googled you and bam. There you are Jenny Jones show. love love love you. on the menu is your beef rib recipe and bbq sauce. only thing missing I. the sauce was molasses but I’m not going outside.. thank you for being apart of a new Easter tradition. ????
LYNDA Silverman
April 10, 2020 at 12:56 pm
I put a little liquid smoke in the barbeque sauce… Delicious hint of smoke. Ribs are in the oven now. I’ll let you know how they turned out. Thank you.
nick raspa
March 6, 2020 at 2:34 am
the only thing i added was apple sauce or sometimes spicy jelly jams with all the other ingredients thanks recipes are delicious
Michael
August 14, 2021 at 2:31 pm
Absolutely love your idea of Apple Sauce! Trying it today!
Thanks, from Nova Scotia, Canada 🇨🇦
Michael
Kevin
February 3, 2020 at 4:11 am
Wow. Superbowl menu was great. Ribs were the star of the show. The sauce thickened up perfectly. That flavor is spectacular. The cider vinegar helps with the heat. Definitely will make these again.
Karen
January 15, 2020 at 5:56 am
Hi. I made recipe exactly as stated but mine never thickened. Suggestions?
The flavor is amazing and I definitely want to use it again!! Sooooo yummy!!!
Jenny Can Cook
January 15, 2020 at 8:54 pm
I’ve made this sauce many times and if you follow the recipe exactly with no changes, and cook it for the recommended time it will thicken. Sometimes people don’t realize that a small (or accidental) change in a recipe can make a big difference in the result so try it again and double-check every ingredient as you go. It will turn out as shown.
Karen
January 20, 2020 at 2:13 pm
Okay! Trying again today! Thx!!
Renee
November 12, 2019 at 8:50 am
I tried these last night and they were SOOOOOO awesome, way better than any ribs we’ve eaten in restaurants !!
Lynda
October 14, 2019 at 11:26 am
Dear Jenny:
I was searching for and Barbeque Ribs recipe and I came across your YouTube video. I kept thinking that you looked so familiar and then I remembered your talk show. I love the step by step process that you shared. I made your recipes four times now, Rub and Barbeque Sauce. Wow, the taste and fall off the bone tenderness is so delicious.
I did use Sir Kensington Spicy Brown Mustard instead of the dry powdered mustard and minced garlic rather than the garlic powder. The Rub still applies well with extra care to spread it on the ribs, rather than dipping in the dry mix.
Thank you for sharing your awesome recipes. Wishing you Blessing & Health. Ms. Lynda
Rallo
September 29, 2019 at 3:54 pm
We loved the outcome though added extra fresh pepper for more kick. Thank you ?
Carol
August 29, 2019 at 12:25 pm
I remember watching your shows back in the 90s and I just came across one of your Jenny can Cook You Tube episodes. …I just love watching you….I have the Rib recipee in the oven right now…can’t wait…..I’ve made them before and they are good…..???
Carol
August 25, 2019 at 8:34 am
All I can say is you are my go to,Your recipes are amazing!
Thank you so much ?
Sally Scherer
August 21, 2019 at 10:47 am
Thank you so much for your recipe for Ribs and Barbecue Sauce!! Now that I know how to make Ribs in the oven, and have a recipe for homemade Barbecue sauce I can take the package of Ribs out of the freezer!!! Can’t wait to make them!
Hopefully the heat and humidity will be out of here by tomorrow morning!?
Thank you so much for Sharing!!
Have a Blessed week Jenny!
linda
June 28, 2019 at 8:53 am
Thank you for this recipe as well as ribs and rub ,it took me way back to early 60*s ! My mom made a pot of ribs and sauce,she would make it once in awhile but through life changes she forgot recipe and we would try to figure out but never did! Until last night made your recipe,so again thank you very much.Love your videos and will try other recipes.
Rob
June 24, 2019 at 9:35 pm
Can I use honey instead of molasses?
Ray
August 21, 2019 at 6:51 pm
You could, but every time I’ve left this out it seems to be missing something. It’s also what gives it that beautiful brown color and rich flavor.
JimmyMac
November 6, 2018 at 2:31 pm
Jenny, your recipe is uncomplicated…the ribs came out great, I didn’t use your BBQ sauce…too late on Election night. Gonna munch & watch politics. Thanks
Beth L Bilous
September 10, 2018 at 12:10 pm
Im making the ribs with the rub and bbq sauce, but i am cooking them on the grill instead. My family insisted with some hickory wood chips. Sauce cooking away, will report back as to how my babybacks came out.
Mary
May 23, 2019 at 8:34 pm
HI Beth so how did they turn out?
Mediumeddie
August 31, 2018 at 10:05 am
This is forever more my go to perfect bbq sauce! Shame it took me 65 years to find it. It’s delicious!
Georgina
August 28, 2018 at 10:41 am
For the first time in my 69 years, I have made the most delicious ribs in my life, homemade from the rub to the BBQ Souce which both have become staple for chicken and ribs, of course. And so simple that to me it’s the true Art of Cooking. (I make your no-knead 5 minute bread since 5 mos ago – to die for as well) you’ve changed my family’s life and mine forever. THANKS
Jeanne
August 21, 2018 at 5:41 am
Love the sauce. Do you know if it can be made in larger amounts and then canned? It would make for great gifts. Thanks
Stephen
August 10, 2018 at 1:08 pm
Do you use the light or dark brown sugar, or does it matter? The ribs look amazing btw!!!
Thanks
Stephen
Jenny Can Cook
August 10, 2018 at 3:37 pm
I use light brown sugar.
Judy
August 1, 2018 at 7:19 pm
I used both the rub and made BBQ sauce! Loved it! My husband tried the sauce on his chicken and loved it. I will never use anything else.
Thank you Jenny
Marg
April 11, 2018 at 3:07 pm
Where do you get the Spicey Mustard.. or what can I substitute for it .. can’t find it on Canadian shelves!!
No amateur mom
April 11, 2018 at 3:12 pm
You can use any spicy mustard, Jenny used Guldens Brown, I used a Swedish one that was slightly less spicy, turns out perfect either way, thanks Jenny!!???
Marg
May 30, 2018 at 2:51 pm
Found Spicey mustard at Walmart.. it’s just not brown
Al
July 30, 2019 at 6:05 pm
I just put mustard and hot sauce mixed it together and Booom
Spicy mustard ???
Julia
February 4, 2018 at 2:57 pm
Making them now for super bowl! The BBQ sauce smells like balsamic is that ok? I also used shallots instead of an onion
Karen
December 21, 2017 at 6:24 pm
These are the best. Better than anything in a restaurant.
Karen
December 21, 2017 at 6:24 pm
These are the best. Better than anything in a restaurant.lO
David Delve
December 1, 2017 at 2:23 pm
Made your Rub and Ribs are in the oven. BBQ sauce simmers on the stove top. Father inlaw will be here for supper…. keep you posted… oh picked up a bottle of Amarone della valpolicella for myself
CarynM
November 5, 2017 at 5:32 pm
Made this twice. The first time with your ribs recipe and then just because I was making something that needed sauce. LOVE! My whole family loves it! I will never use store bought BBQ. The ribs are amazing too. Thank you!
Tammy Grindle
August 26, 2017 at 11:00 am
Thank you so much for your amazing BBQ sauce , I made the recipe and my party animals loved it , I had to make another batch Everyone was asking (63 guest) about the sauce. And I was proud to say
Jenny Can Cook my other recipes I’ve tried and served well I’d say found it online but that’s if anyone ask But yours I was proud of. Thanks from all of us. GA.party Animals
Midge
August 22, 2017 at 11:35 am
I love your no knead simply wonderful bread and so does everyone that I share it with…and I make it much more often than I should.
Your Fall Off The Bone Ribs are exactly that. I am really picky about BBQ sauce and like very few The recipe you shared with us for the ribs will be the only one I use from now on. It is much like my mother used to make. I asked my granddaughter if she wanted to taste what she thought smelled heavenly. With a giant smile and an empty spoonf she pronounced, “Who needs ribs?” Dinner was a big hit with everyone that evening!!!
THANK YOU FOR SHARING!!!!
Renny
August 18, 2017 at 4:58 pm
This is the second time I made this, but I am not sure why my sauce still end up running any ideas?
Jenny
August 18, 2017 at 7:55 pm
Please list all of the ingredients you are using (be specific) and I will try to help.
Mikey Mike
September 10, 2017 at 7:06 pm
Wow Jenny, you are so helpful 🙂 New to your page and YT channel. Subscribed.
I’m going to try your complete back rib recipe tomorrow.
Cheers,
Renny
December 8, 2017 at 4:32 pm
I made this again last night and it turned out really well. It’s not runny as before. I think the reason why it was runny on those two occasions is because of the ketchup I was using. yeah, the cheap kind, lol.
David
June 15, 2019 at 6:04 am
Maybe you didn’t simmer the sauce down until it was thick enough. I think Jenny says 25 minutes, but depending on your simmer heat it will vary. I suggest you try to cook it down more.
MaryKate
April 26, 2017 at 5:25 pm
On molasses…molasses delivers a deeper flavor than honey. Being diabetic I can’t use either of those and substitute Splenda ‘maple syrup’ and a dash of smoke flavoring.
Diane
August 24, 2017 at 6:10 am
THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR YOUR POST!!! My husband is a diabetic and we are just learning about diabetes, so we don’t know what to substitute for sugar. Thank you for your suggestion so we can make this BBQ without worrying too much about my husband’s blood sugar. Any other substitutions for sugary recipes?
Marie G
May 20, 2020 at 4:51 pm
Sugar Substitutes: Erythritol, Splenda (pure), and Monkfruit. You can purchase them in just about any health food store and larger grocery chains stock them. Great for diabetics.
Melanie
April 14, 2017 at 1:14 pm
This sauce is OFF THE CHAIN! Delicious. I added a couple of dashes of liquid smoke for a mesquite touch.
Betty
February 21, 2017 at 10:52 am
I always have raw honey available, can I use this instead of molasses?
Thanks
Phoodie AL
February 22, 2017 at 10:25 am
My guess is that these two ingredients, being so dissimilar in color, flavor and sweetness, would significantly alter the final taste of the sauce, beyond what Jenny’s recipe delivers.
That’s not to say it would not suffice in a barbeque sauce- only different.
Go ahead and try it…if it fills the bill for you, what’s not to like?… 🙂
Angelina
January 20, 2017 at 1:57 pm
I have had the opportunity to try several of your receipts and WOW are they ever fantastic, just filled with so much flavor and love.
I did see someone complain that you don’t respond as fast as they would like you to on comments..Big SHAME on them. I could not even imagine how long this must take you., and if a person spends the time to browse the comments they can usually find an answer to their questions.Do not shut your site down…please it is well appreciated and those who do not see that, should go else where. Big Hugs and a Big Thanks for sharing this with all of us…
Lisa
November 20, 2016 at 3:37 pm
Love your recipes. Hope to see more.
Thank you for sharing.
Delbert Simmons
November 1, 2016 at 7:13 pm
Made this BBQ sauce and it was wonderful taste,and favor on it’s own.I baked chicken and spread on it was delicious dinner.Thankyou for the pat’s on the back,and making me dinner Hero for a night.
Terrie
October 23, 2016 at 4:25 am
Hi can I use veal instead of beef or pork ribs to make this recipe?
Thanks
Jenny
October 24, 2016 at 2:39 pm
I’m sorry, I have no way of knowing since I only make it with pork ribs.
Samantha Williams
November 13, 2016 at 1:03 pm
Can you grill with your recipe instead? If so any hints or comments?
SCV
August 31, 2017 at 12:38 pm
Samantha Williams, You must have overlooked it,but it was in the post.. 🙂 You really need to make these they are so good. 🙂
9:Grill: To finish ribs on the grill, remove from the pan and place ribs on the grill (I use a basket over direct but low heat) basting and turning a few times for about 10 minutes.