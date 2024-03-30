Homemade Caramels ~ An Easy and Favorite Holiday Candy Recipe (2024)

Published: Dec 8, 2019 · Modified: Jun 10, 2023 by Tasia · This post may contain affiliate links · 43 Comments

An easy and favorite old-fashioned holiday candy. This simple homemade caramels recipe uses only 5 ingredients and creates chewy, buttery, melt-in-your-mouth caramels!

Homemade caramels are a truly indulgent and nostalgic treat. Today we are going to satisfy our candy cravings with caramels made from scratch.

I know making homemade candy seems intimidating. If you can stand at the stove and stir a pot, you are all set to rock this recipe!

My love for caramel runs deep as evidenced here, here and here.

This is a tried and true recipe. I make these caramels at Christmas every year. I only allow myself to make them once a year as they are SO good that I can eat an entire batch all by myself.

You will want to use a quality heavy bottomed saucepan. Cheaper and thinner saucepans won't distribute the heat as evenly and increase the chance of you scorching or burning the candy as it cooks.

A candy thermometer is also highly recommended. The thermometer is your friend in this recipe as it tells you when the candy is ready. I have a no-frills thermometer, but wouldn't mind a digital version. Hint, hint Santa.😉

CAN I MAKE CARAMELS WITHOUT A CANDY THERMOMETER?

Yes, you can use the cold water test if you do not have a candy thermometer. Fill a small cup with cold water. After the caramel has been boiling for 15 minutes or so, drizzle a little caramel into the cold water. You should be able to form the caramel into a ball with your fingers. It should be soft and pliable and a little sticky.

STEP BY STEP PHOTOS OF MAKING HOMEMADE CARAMELS

Start by lining a 9x9 baking pan with parchment paper and greasing the paper with butter. You can also use aluminum foil, but I tend to have the best luck with parchment paper.

Next melt the butter in a heavy bottomed saucepan. Once the butter has melted add the brown sugar and light corn syrup and cook over medium-low heat until the sugar is dissolved. Then add the sweetened condensed milk and stir to combine.

Increase the heat to medium and cook, stirring constantly, until the mixture reaches between 238° and 240° on a candy thermometer. This takes about 20-30 minutes. I typically add the candy thermometer after the mixture has been at a low boil for 8-10 minutes.

Start watching the candy thermometer closely once it reaches 230°. It can quickly move those last few degrees!

The mixture may bubble up slightly as you add the vanilla extract. Be sure to use caution pouring the extremely hot caramels into your prepared baking pan.

Allow the caramels to cool at room temperature for 3-4 hours (or overnight) until cool and set. You do not have to cover them.

HOW TO CUT AND WRAP CARAMELS

Remove the caramels from the pan by lifting out the parchment paper. Use a sharp knife to cut the caramels into your desired size.

I like to cut ten rows and then individually cut each row into 10 or 11 pieces.

To wrap the caramels, either cut wax paper into 4x5 inch rectangles, or use candy wrappers. Place a caramel in the center of the rectangle.

Then wrap the long sides of the paper over the caramel.

Finally, twist both sides of the waxed paper to seal in the caramel.

HOW TO STORE HOMEMADE CARAMELS

Wrapped caramels will stay fresh at room temperature for 1-2 weeks. You can also store them in the refrigerator, but I would allow them to come to room temperature before serving.

To pin this recipe, you can use the button on the recipe card or the share buttons on the side or bottom of the page.