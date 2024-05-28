Homemade Chili Seasoning Recipe Mix - Vegan in the Freezer (2024)

Jump to Recipe -

Homemade Chili Seasoning Mix is so easy. Two tablespoons equal one of those packets you buyat the store. Use it in chilies, tacos, casseroles, bean patty mixes, and more!

I can't remember when there weren't those little packets 'for seasoning everything you can think of' in the grocery store.

I do know there didn't used to be so many of them though.

For sure, I think the first was that little box that holds two packets of onion soup mix.

People didn't buy it for onion soup. They bought it for onion dip.

That was a prerequisite for every single party back then - for everyone. It is still packaged the same today.

Somewhere out there, in geniusland, a wise person thought about making an assorted variety of packets for multiple dishes. The first one was probably for chili and probably by Lawry's.



Table of Contents Ingredients

How to use chili seasoning mix

Instructions Homemade Chili Seasoning Mix View more View less

Ingredients

Ground chili - of your choice.

Cumin - adds more heat but in a subtle manner.

Paprika - is another very flavorful spice that adds depth.

Oregano - is such a mild addition but it really helps meld the ingredients.

Garlic powder - seasoning is a necessity.

Onion powder - finishes off the crazy flavorful mix.

How to use chili seasoning mix

It's not just for chili! Check out these delicious ideas.

Tofu Scramble - sprinkle a little while you cook a nice warm breakfast.

French Fries and even Sweet Potato Fries - air-fry up a batch, but make sure you've added some to the coating.

Michelada - the next time you make this special Bloody Mary, add some seasoning to the salt rim.

- the next time you make this special Bloody Mary, add some seasoning to the salt rim. Broccoli - steam up a batch of florets and toss it in dairy-free butter. Immediately sprinkle in some seasoning.

Almond Mayonnaise - don't forget to add some spicy flavor to the next batch of your homemade cashew or almond spread.

- don't forget to add some spicy flavor to the next batch of your homemade cashew or almond spread. Rice - I kid you not. Add some tomato, pinto beans, and seasoning for a really delicious side dish.

They make a lot of money off of those little packets. And you can make your own.

Instructions

All you do is measure and mix. Pack in an airtight container (a pretty little bottle) and use it whenever you like.

Homemade Taco Seasoning is another one you can make at home that is super easy. It looks like this:

It saves so much money to make your own mixes. The one below is super expensive, but you probably already have all the ingredients in your cupboard.



Does your to-do list get longer every day? Me too!

One thing gets taken off, and another two get added.

One of the things is that I want to do a type of ranch dressing mix next. Something that can stay vegan and still have the tang of ranch.

Something that can be added to lots of recipes just like this one.

But let's get back to this homemade chili seasoning.

Now you can save money by making your own Homemade Chili Seasoning Recipe. It takes no time and you can make enough to last a year.

You might want to make more than you think you need because it works with many recipes. I love to use it in my bean patties.

Use it in chilies, tacos, casseroles, and more!

There is no need to freeze because the chili seasoning will last about a year.

Just pack in an airtight container and keep out of the bright light.

2 tablespoons equal one of those packets you buy at the store.

📋 Recipe