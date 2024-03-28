Homemade Chocolate Frosting Recipe (2024)

Ever wanted to know how to make your own chocolate frosting?

Note: This post may contain affiliate links. Simply put, if you click on a link and make a purchase, I may make a small commission, at no extra cost to you.

Ever wanted to try your very ownchocolate icing recipe?

You’re not alone. Learning how to make chocolate frosting is something so many of us want to do. I used to be the one going to Pinterest to try to figure it out, but then when the time comes….well, life gets busy! Let’s face it: how often do you go to look things up on Pinterest just to run to the store and grab the fastest thing off the shelf?

I want to make sure we stop that today! Learning how to make your own chocolate frosting is so much easier than you think!

Why should you keep a chocolate icing recipe handy instead of simply buying a jar from the store?

I think that chocolate frosting is just as important to making a delicious cake as the cake recipe itself.

Actually, I may even say that a chocolate frosting recipe ismoreimportant than the cake recipe.

That’s right!

We often try to find the perfect cake recipe, just to put store-made icing on the cake. But if you want to really wow people at a birthday or another party, it’s the frosting or icing that will grab their attention!

(Trust me. As amazing as this small chocolate cake recipe is, people always want to know about the frosting!)

Is learning how to make your own chocolate frosting actually easy?

You bet it is! I’m definitely not for false advertising. How many times do we go to Pinterest to try to look up “easy ________ recipes”, just for there to be complicated ingredients that we have to go on some crazy scavenger hunt at the store to find?! (Or we used to before Amazon. Now I just use Amazon Prime to go on my crazy scavenger hunts, LOL!)

But when I say that this is one of the easiest chocolate frosting recipes to make, I mean it. It usually only takes me about 10 minutes to whip this incredible chocolate icing together.

On top of that, the chocolate frosting flavor is beyond excellent. The texture is smooth and soft. It melts in your mouth in the most incredible way.

Just be warned: everyone and their neighbor is going to ask you for this recipe.

Rich chocolate frosting (Homemade!)

Just how much frosting does this chocolate frosting recipe make?

This recipe we have here is designed to make two cups of frosting. I love the recipe this way because it is just enough to frost a 13×9 inch cake.

Of course, you can always cut this recipe in half if you are making a 9-inch cake. Win-win situation!

One thing to note though:

If you decide to make a layer cake, I would recommend to either make one and a half batches or to double the recipe. You want enough chocolate frosting to frost the inside layer, the sides, and the top.

The secret ingredient to this chocolate icing recipe…

There is one secret ingredient to the recipe.

Okay, it is not secret at all, but the secretive part is it is what makes the flavor richer than any other chocolate frosting you have had in the past!

This is the ingredient that will make people wonder:What is different about this recipe compared to other chocolate frosting recipes?

To add the special touch to this recipe, you want to make sure to find really good unsweetened cocoa when making the chocolate frosting. (Click that cocoa link if you want to avoid that in-the-store scavenger hunt we were just talking about! Again, I want to make this as easy as possible for you!)

You want the chocolate flavor to be rich and amazing. Homemade Chocolate Frosting has the richest chocolate flavor!

Anything else I need to know about this recipe before I begin?

Nope! It’s literally that easy. Unless you need to know the obvious: the chocolate frosting literally glides across the surface of the cake. You’re going to be obsessed with this recipe- you’ll never want to go back!

You are going to love how simple this chocolate frosting is to make. Why buy prepackaged when you can make homemade? You will be the hit of any party and will be able to surprise people when you are able to tell them that the chocolate frosting was made from scratch. Make sure you pin below for later so you can share it with anyone who asks how your chocolate frosting was so delicious. Enjoy!

How can you say no to such delicious looking chocolate frosting?!

PIN IT FOR LATER

If you looking for more delicious homemade chocolate recipes from Bunny’s Warm Oven try one of these !

Chocolate Bottom Banana Cake...Oatmeal Cinnamon Chocolate Chip Bars…Homemade Chocolate Cake with Peanut Butter Frosting…Orange Milk Chocolate Cupcakes...Almond Joy Chocolate Torte

Print Recipe Pin Recipe Rate this Recipe 4.86 from 263 votes Homemade Chocolate Frosting Homemade Chocolate Frosting is luscious It has a rich chocolate flavor, and a soft texture. You're going to love how easy it is to make. Prep Time15 minutes mins Course: Dessert Cuisine: American Keyword: #chocolate frosting, #homemadechocolatefrosting, #icing Author: Mary Malone Ingredients 1/3 cup butter

2/3 cup cocoa

2 - 2/3 cups powdered sugar

1/3 cup milk

1 Teaspoon vanilla Instructions Melt the butter in a small sauce pan over low heat. Add the cocoa, stir until the mixture is smooth and thick. Remove the pan from the heat and place the cocoa mixture into a medium size bowl. Let it cool slightly.

Add the milk and vanilla alternately with the powdered sugar to the bowl and beat with an electric mixer or whisk until you have the spreading consistency you desire. Video Did you make this recipe?I'd love to see your pictures on Instagram! Mention @bunnyswarmoven or tag #bunnyswarmoven! See Also Indian Fry Bread Recipe

Looking for more frosting recipes? Try these from other bloggers.Vanilla Bean Cream Cheese Frosting Recipe….White Chocolate Cream Cheese Buttercream

Check out all of my favorite kitchen items here!

Pin Share Tweet Share

Related