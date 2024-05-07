Homemade Chocolate Syrup Recipe + Video (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. Please read our Disclosure Policy.

Once you make this Hershey ChocolateRecipe you’ll NEVER waste money on the store-bought stuff again. This is a great Homemade Chocolate Syrup Recipe that is ideal for substituting in any of your recipes or drinks!

What is the difference between chocolate sauce and chocolate syrup?

The difference between chocolate sauce and chocolate syrup is the ingredients. With chocolate syrup is made from water, cocoa powder, and cane sugar. While chocolate sauce is made from bittersweet chocolate or baking cocoa, butter, sugar, and cream. It is thicker and has a richer flavor.

What Can Be Made from Chocolate Syrup?

I use chocolate syrup in many of my recipes and as toppers for many desserts.Chocolate Syrup can be used to make chocolate milk.

Can you add Hershey Chocolate Syrup to coffee?

Adding a little bit of chocolate syrup to your coffee is a delicious idea. Start with a small amount and then increase it until you have the amount you want. Here are3 Ways to Make Cold Brew Coffee + VIDEO.

How long does homemade chocolate sauce last?

This homemade chocolate syrup recipe will last up to a month in your refrigerator. However, we can never keep it around for that long.

Variations to Hershey Chocolate Syrup

While there are not many ways to change this recipe you can:

Extracts: I use vanilla in my chocolate syrup recipe but you can add mint or orange or almost any kind of extract you like. This will give you different flavors to your chocolate syrup.

Hershey Chocolate Syrup Recipe

This recipe makes enough to fill a quart mason jar. If you don’t want to make that much simply cut the recipe in half. By cutting the recipe in half it will fill a pint mason jar. I find the best deals on Amazon.com and place a large order twice a year.

Watch me make it live below…

Ingredients for Hershey Chocolate Syrup Recipe

Water

Cane Sugar

Salt

Cocoa Powder

Vanilla

HOW TO MAKE HOMEMADE CHOCOLATE SYRUP RECIPE

Like shown in photo #1, gather your ingredients. Then place water, sugar, and salt in a saucepan to bring to a boil.

Be sure to continue to stir so the sugar dissolves.Heat up and bring to a boil for 2-3 minutes.Remove from heat.Let cool for 15 minutes before adding in cocoa. Adding the cocoa while the simple syrup mixture is still warm will remove the benefits. Stir well and then add the vanilla mixing again.Pour into a 1-pint mason jar and refrigerate for up to two months.