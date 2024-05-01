Homemade Clif Bars | Vegan, Gluten-Free, Chocolate Chip Recipe (2024)

Jump to Recipe·Print Recipe

Make your own homemade Clif Bars! This gluten-free, soy-free, vegan recipe makes for an easy healthy snack, plus the flavor is easy to customize with different mix-ins oreven a high protein option.

Request for a homemade Clif Bar recipe? I can do that! But I better actually try them first.

Until about 4 days ago I had never hada Clif Bar. I was always more of a Lunabar orLarabar kinda girl. Larabars are still my favorite, but I’m always willing to snack for the sake of recipe research!

To be thorough, I wantedto try every flavor with chocolate chip in the name. So I sampled thechocolate chip and coconut chocolate chip (they were out of chocolate chip peanut). Ido like chocolate and coconut together usually, but not in this form. So I went with just straight chocolate chip for my homemadeClif Bars.

Half a bite into my Clif Bar sampling sesh I already completely understandthe appeal of these things. They are chewy and crunchy and chocolatey in all the right places.

My tastebuds loved them. My stomach did NOT! I’ve had issues with soy in the past, but I never imagined these things would give me such an immediate reaction. My stomach hurt for about 2 hours afterwards. Good thing I can make them at home andsoy-free because I will probably not be chowing down on the store-bought kindagainfor a while.

About these HomemadeClif Bars

– They are gluten-free and vegan of course.

– They arelow fatand nut-free with no nut butters or oils needed. I used extra date paste to take care of all the binding.

– They containoat bran for more fiber. If you don’t have it or don’t care to use it, sub oat flour instead.

– Since Clif Bars are meant to be a protein bar, I added someplant-based protein powder. I went with my favorite brand, Kachava. You can use any unflavored or vanilla vegan protein powder, or leave it out and substitute with oat flour instead.

– Or you could make them peanut butter chocolate chip by using powdered peanut butter in place of the protein powder. It will add protein and delicious PB flavor!

– Crunchy bits are a must, so I used brown rice crisp cereal to recreate that texture. Puffed rice cereal will not work as well as the crispy kind.

– They are SWEET! Dates + coconut nectar makes these quite sweet, but I was trying to stay as true to Clif Bar flavor as possible and the first ingredients is a sweetener.

– They are delicious!





Now I’ve DIYed them, it’s your turn. And if you do, post a pic on Instagram with #feastingonfruit so I can see those chocolate chip snack bar beauties!

Print

DIY Chocolate Chip Clif Bars ★★★★★4.5 from 8 reviews Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 20 minutes

Total Time: 35 minutes

Yield: 8 bars 1 x

Category: snack

Method: baking

Cuisine: american Print Recipe Ingredients Scale Wet Ingredients 12 pitted Medjool dates

pitted Medjool dates 1/4 cup water

water 1/3 cup coconut nectar or maple syrup

coconut nectar or maple syrup 1 tbsp molasses

molasses 1 tsp vanilla extract Dry Ingredients 1 cup brown rice crisp cereal

brown rice crisp cereal 1 cup rolled oats

rolled oats 1/4 cup vegan vanilla protein powder (or oat flour if you prefer)

vegan vanilla protein powder (or oat flour if you prefer) 1/4 cup oat bran

oat bran 2 tbsps flax seed meal

tbsps flax seed meal 1/4 cup vegan mini chocolate chips Cook ModePrevent your screen from going dark Instructions Preheat the oven to 300F. Blend all the wet ingredients until smooth. In a large mixing bowl, combine all the dry ingredients. Add the wet to the dry. Mix. Stir in the chocolate chips. Shape the dough into a long log that is about 3 inches wide and about 1/2 inch high. Using a knife or a pastry cutter, divide the log into 8 bars (see video if you are confused). Transfer to a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Bake for 20 mins at 300F. Cool. Keep in an airtight container in the fridge. Nutrition Serving Size: 1 bar

Calories: 275

Sugar: 28g

Fat: 4g

Saturated Fat: 2g

Carbohydrates: 44g

Fiber: 5g

Protein: 7g Keywords: snack, energy bar, protein bar, clif bars, chocolate chip, easy, vegan, gluten-free