Homemade Copycat Arby's Chicken & Pecan Salad Recipe (2024)

Homemade Copycat Arby’s Chicken & Pecan Salad Recipe tastes just like my favorite menu item at the popular fast food chain. Thebest partis that it has less sodium because you can control the salt!

For this recipe I actually didn’t grill thechicken breast. I baked it in the oven. It was four boneless, skinless chicken breasts that were slathered witholive oil, sprinkled with salt and pepper, and baked for about 40 minutes in a 350° oven.

I had taken the chicken out for dinner, ended up eating something else that night, and needed to cook the chicken so it wouldn’t go to waste. So I decided to make my own version ofArby’s Chicken Salad.

I did, however, come up with the idea for this after I ate anArby’s Pecan Chicken SaladSandwich. To me it tastes just like the stuff I get at thefast food place. When I eat their version I can’t taste that the chicken was grilled.

In an effort to make this as healthy as possible I also used halflight mayonnaiseand half plain yogurt, low fat of course. I try to do that whenever possible and a lot of times I find the tanginess of the yogurt to be a nice addition.

Thiseasy chicken saladhas allsorts of tasty ingredients. The crunch of the celery andapple chunks, the sweetness of thered grapes, the tender and tasty chicken, and the tangy sauce make this delicious and refreshing.

Arby’s Chicken SaladSandwichRecipe Ingredients:

Seerecipe cardfor exact amounts.

Diced Chicken– grilled, baked in the oven, store-boughtrotisserie chicken,leftover chicken, or even canned chicken can be used.

Red Grapes– cut them in half or quarters, depending on the size of the grapes.

Pecans– cut intosmall pieces. You can substitutechopped walnutsif you want.

Creamy Mayonnaise– your favorite brand or Miracle Whip. I am team mayo and Lee is team Miracle Whip so we take turns using both! Fun fact – we use low fat mayo or mayo made witholive oil, but we use regular Miracle Whip. You can useregular mayonnaiseif you want. Or, if you aren’t afan of mayonnaiseyou can use all yogurt, although I haven’t tried this.

Low-fat Yogurt– we do not useGreek yogurtin this because we want a thinner consistency.

How to Make my version ofArby’s Chicken Salad:

Mix the mayonnaise and yogurt in a small bowl. Chop the chicken, grapes, celery, pecans and apples. Add chicken, grapes, apples, celery pecans, and mayonnaise mixture to a large bowl tossing to combine.

That’s it!

How to serve thiscreamy chicken salad:

Make a sandwich. Serve onthick sliced honey wheat bread,submarine bun, orsourdough breadwith a couple of pieces of fresh lettuce. While Arby’s doesn’t add them, you could addred onion oravocado slicesif you want to.

Put a bigcup of chicken saladon abed of lettuce.

Makelettuce wrapsusingRomaine lettuce.

Fill alarge tortillato make wrap.

Tips & Tricks

Make sure you let the grapes dry after washing them. You don’t want your chicken salad to be runny.

Clean the stalks of celery by wiping them with a wet paper towel. This will get any dirt off without making it too wet.

Chop the apples last then quickly toss everything together. Apples brown pretty easy and you don’t want that!

Store in anair-tight containerfor about3-4 days, five tops.

We hope you like thischicken salad recipeas much we do. Thebest partis that you can make it at home because it is aseasonal itemonly available at Arby’s for alimited time.

Mindy Boyd Copycat Arby’sMarket Fresh Grilled Chickenfeatures chicken, grapes,sweet apple, crunchy celery, mayo, yogurt, salt, and pepper. It is healthy and delicious! 5 from 30 votes See Also Easy Spaetzle Recipe: How To Make German Egg Noodles Print Recipe Pin Recipe Save Recipe Prep Time 15 minutes mins Cook Time 0 minutes mins Total Time 15 minutes mins Course Main Course Cuisine American Servings 8 cups approximately Ingredients ▢ 4 cups chicken breast cooked and cut into chunks

▢ 1 cup red grapes halved or quartered, depending on size

▢ 1 cup red apple chopped

▢ 1 cup celery chopped

▢ 1/2 cup pecans chopped

▢ 1/2 cup mayonnaise

▢ 1/2 cup plain lowfat yogurt

▢ salt to taste

▢ pepper to taste I earn a small commission from Instacart for qualifying purchases. Instructions Mix the mayonnaise and yogurt in a small bowl. 1/2 cup mayonnaise, 1/2 cup plain lowfat yogurt

Put the first five ingredients into a large bowl, add mayonnaise mixture, dash of salt and pepper, toss to coat. Add more salt and pepper if necessary. 4 cups chicken breast, 1 cup red grapes, 1 cup red apple, 1 cup celery, 1/2 cup pecans, salt, pepper

Serve on a bed of lettuce or bread with lettuce, if desired. Notes Nutritional value is calculated for 8 one cup servings and is approximate. See in post notes above for valuable information that may help you make this recipe successfully. Bookmark this page to find it quickly when you are ready to make this recipe! Nutrition Facts Calories: 256kcal | Carbohydrates: 8g | Protein: 18g | Fat: 17g | Saturated Fat: 3g | Polyunsaturated Fat: 8g | Monounsaturated Fat: 6g | Trans Fat: 1g | Cholesterol: 55mg | Sodium: 197mg | Potassium: 427mg | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 6g | Vitamin A: 120IU | Vitamin C: 3mg | Calcium: 45mg | Iron: 1mg Tried this recipe?Let us know how it was with a comment below.

