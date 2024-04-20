Homemade Copycat Texas Roadhouse Butter (Online Recipe) - The Food Hussy (2024)

Jump to Recipe Pin Share Tweet Share

Copycat Texas Roadhouse butter is easy to make at home! If you love Texas Roadhouse bread you’re going to love this fabulous homemade copycat recipefor their sweet butter. It’s a delicious treaton your favorite bread.

I didn’t realize how much I enjoyed this cinnamon honey butter recipe until I made it at home! Once I had a little dish of it on my counter – I was using it left and right! It was great on veggies (like sweet potatoes), pancakes, french toast, dinner rolls, waffles, muffinsand toast!

What is Roadhouse Cinnamon Butter made of?

The ingredients are super simple and you likely already have them on hand:

butter – I like to use salted butter and when the butter is the feature -tastedoes matter – so don’t use the cheapest butter! Land O’Lakes or better!

cinnamon – I prefer Saigon Cinnamon – I think it has the best flavor in dishes

powdered sugar

honey – Did you know using local honey (from your own area) can help bolster your immune system? Something about the bees and the pollen – I’m still learning but I love this!

How do you make Cinnamon Butter?

It’s very easy to make – the longest part of the job is just letting the butter soften!

Soften the butter – let the room do the work for you! Be sure to let it soften at room temperature. Do NOT use the microwave! It will liquify. Patience is a virtue with this one. Once softened, mix butter, cinnamon, powdered sugar and honey in a large bowl. Using a rubber spatula or a hand mixer – mix and mash all the ingredients together Spoon into an air tight container or you can spoon it onto plastic wrap and roll into a log. Then you can twist the ends and store in the refrigerator.

FAQs

Does Texas Roadhouse cinnamon butterneed to be refrigerated? Does honey butter go bad? You can leave it out for 3-5 days. This will ensure it stays soft and spreadable. If you're not going to use it up by then – place the extra in container and pop it in thefridge until ready to use. How do you store Texas Roadhouse Honey Butter? Store it in an airtight container. What's the best butter to use in Roadhouse Butter? Be sure to use a high quality salted butter – I prefer Land o'Lakes! Is thisTexas Roadhouse cinnamon butter recipe gluten-free? It can be but not always. The butter and honey are safe – but it depends on the powdered sugar and cinnamon you use. Be sure to check the labels if you're gluten-sensitive. Is Texas Roadhouse butter keto-friendly? Nope. Not in the slightest! It's got honey and powdered sugar. Can you freeze cinnamon honey butter? Yes! Make this up ahead of time and make a log of it and wrap in plastic wrap and then put in a freezer safe container.

What to serve with Texas Roadhouse Butter?

Well – obviously the rolls are the best! And you can use it on banana bread, bagels, muffinsand more! Here are some other dishes that go great with this Texas Roadhouse butter recipe:

Texas Roadhouse Steak Seasoning



Smoked Green Beans with Bacon

Air Fryer French Toast

Copycat Ruby Slipper Buttermilk Biscuits

Ocean Spray Cranberry Bread

Homemade Copycat Texas Roadhouse Butter (Online Recipe) Copycat Texas Roadhouse butteris easy to make at home! If you love Texas Roadhouse bread you're going to love this fabulous homemadecopycat recipefor theirsweet butter. It's a delicioustreaton your favorite bread. Equipment Small Batter Bowl with Lid

Silicone spatula

Glass jar with clamping lid

Silicone spatula

Glass jar with clamping lid Ingredients 1.5 sticks salted butter at room temperature

1/4 cup powdered sugar

1.5 tbsp honey

1 tsp cinnamon Instructions Soften the butter – let the room do the work for you! Be sure to let it soften at room temperature. Do NOT use the microwave! It will liquify. Patience is a virtue with this one.

Once softened, mix butter, cinnamon, powdered sugar and honey in a large bowl.

Using a rubber spatula or electric mixer – mix and mash all the ingredients together

Spoon into an air tight container or you can spoon it onto plastic wrap and roll into a log. Then you can twist the ends and store in the refrigerator. Nutrition Serving: 0.5tbspCalories: 60kcalCarbohydrates: 2.4gProtein: 0.1gFat: 5.7gSaturated Fat: 3.6gCholesterol: 15mgSodium: 41mgPotassium: 3mgFiber: 0.1gSugar: 2.3gCalcium: 3mg Keyword butter, copycat, texas roadhouse