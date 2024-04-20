Homemade Copycat Texas Roadhouse Butter (Online Recipe) - The Food Hussy (2024)

· FoodHussy · 6 Comments
Copycat Texas Roadhouse butter is easy to make at home! If you love Texas Roadhouse bread you’re going to love this fabulous homemade copycat recipefor their sweet butter. It’s a delicious treaton your favorite bread.
I didn’t realize how much I enjoyed this cinnamon honey butter recipe until I made it at home! Once I had a little dish of it on my counter – I was using it left and right! It was great on veggies (like sweet potatoes), pancakes, french toast, dinner rolls, waffles, muffinsand toast!
What is Roadhouse Cinnamon Butter made of?
The ingredients are super simple and you likely already have them on hand:
- butter – I like to use salted butter and when the butter is the feature -tastedoes matter – so don’t use the cheapest butter! Land O’Lakes or better!
- cinnamon – I prefer Saigon Cinnamon – I think it has the best flavor in dishes
- powdered sugar
- honey – Did you know using local honey (from your own area) can help bolster your immune system? Something about the bees and the pollen – I’m still learning but I love this!
How do you make Cinnamon Butter?
It’s very easy to make – the longest part of the job is just letting the butter soften!
- Soften the butter – let the room do the work for you! Be sure to let it soften at room temperature. Do NOT use the microwave! It will liquify. Patience is a virtue with this one.
- Once softened, mix butter, cinnamon, powdered sugar and honey in a large bowl.
- Using a rubber spatula or a hand mixer – mix and mash all the ingredients together
- Spoon into an air tight container or you can spoon it onto plastic wrap and roll into a log. Then you can twist the ends and store in the refrigerator.
FAQs
Does Texas Roadhouse cinnamon butterneed to be refrigerated? Does honey butter go bad?
You can leave it out for 3-5 days. This will ensure it stays soft and spreadable. If you’re not going to use it up by then – place the extra in container and pop it in thefridge until ready to use.
How do you store Texas Roadhouse Honey Butter?
Store it in an airtight container.
What’s the best butter to use in Roadhouse Butter?
Be sure to use a high quality salted butter – I prefer Land o’Lakes!
Is thisTexas Roadhouse cinnamon butter recipe gluten-free?
It can be but not always. The butter and honey are safe – but it depends on the powdered sugar and cinnamon you use. Be sure to check the labels if you’re gluten-sensitive.
Is Texas Roadhouse butter keto-friendly?
Nope. Not in the slightest! It’s got honey and powdered sugar.
Can you freeze cinnamon honey butter?
Yes! Make this up ahead of time and make a log of it and wrap in plastic wrap and then put in a freezer safe container.
What to serve with Texas Roadhouse Butter?
Well – obviously the rolls are the best! And you can use it on banana bread, bagels, muffinsand more! Here are some other dishes that go great with this Texas Roadhouse butter recipe:
- Texas Roadhouse Steak Seasoning
- Smoked Green Beans with Bacon
- Air Fryer French Toast
- Copycat Ruby Slipper Buttermilk Biscuits
- Ocean Spray Cranberry Bread
Homemade Copycat Texas Roadhouse Butter (Online Recipe)
Copycat Texas Roadhouse butteris easy to make at home! If you love Texas Roadhouse bread you’re going to love this fabulous homemadecopycat recipefor theirsweet butter. It’s a delicioustreaton your favorite bread.
4.61 from 43 votes
Print Recipe Pin Recipe
Prep Time 5 minutes mins
Total Time 5 minutes mins
Course Side
Cuisine American
Servings 24 1/2 tbsp
Calories 60 kcal
Ingredients
- 1.5 sticks salted butter at room temperature
- 1/4 cup powdered sugar
- 1.5 tbsp honey
- 1 tsp cinnamon
Instructions
Soften the butter – let the room do the work for you! Be sure to let it soften at room temperature. Do NOT use the microwave! It will liquify. Patience is a virtue with this one.
Once softened, mix butter, cinnamon, powdered sugar and honey in a large bowl.
Using a rubber spatula or electric mixer – mix and mash all the ingredients together
Spoon into an air tight container or you can spoon it onto plastic wrap and roll into a log. Then you can twist the ends and store in the refrigerator.
Notes
Does Texas Roadhouse butter have to be refrigerated?
You can leave it out for 3-5 days. This will ensure it stays soft and spreadable. If you’re not going to use it up by then – place the extra in container and refrigerate until ready to use.
How do you store Texas Roadhouse Honey Butter?
Store it in an air-tight container.
What’s the best butter to use in Roadhouse Butter?
Be sure to use a high quality salted butter – I prefer Land o’Lakes!
Is Texas Roadhouse butter gluten-free?
It can be but not always. The butter and honey are safe – but it depends on the powdered sugar and cinnamon you use. Be sure to check the labels if you’re gluten-sensitive.
Is Texas Roadhouse butter keto-friendly?
Nope. Not in the slightest! It’s got honey and powdered sugar.
Can you freeze cinnamon honey butter?
Yes! Make this up ahead of time and make a log of it and wrap in plastic wrap and then put in a freezer safe container.
Nutrition
Serving: 0.5tbspCalories: 60kcalCarbohydrates: 2.4gProtein: 0.1gFat: 5.7gSaturated Fat: 3.6gCholesterol: 15mgSodium: 41mgPotassium: 3mgFiber: 0.1gSugar: 2.3gCalcium: 3mg
Keyword butter, copycat, texas roadhouse
Tried this recipe?Let us know how it was!
Reader Interactions
Comments
Beth says
Yummy! My daughter and husband love Texas Roadhouse’s butter! So excited to make a copycat recipe of it! Saved to my bookmarks to have on hand!
Mahy says
I am so glad that I’ve stumbled upon this recipe. It is just what I have been looking for – PERFECT!
Shadi Hasanzadenemati says
Oh wow, this looks so delicious. My family is going to devour it!
Shadi Hasanzadenemati says
I was looking for a recipe like this, thank you for sharing!
Diana Reis says
Such a treat to have at home. My kids love this on toast!
