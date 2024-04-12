Homemade Donut Recipes - The Best Blog Recipes (2024)

Table of Contents [su_highlight]Homemade Donut Recipes[/su_highlight] 1. Vegan Banana Chocolate Donuts 2. Old Fashioned Sour Cream Donuts 3. Cinnamon Caramel Amish Donuts 4. Cinnamon Bun Style Baked Donut 5. Low Carb Samoa Donuts 6. Baked Lemon Blueberry Donuts 7. Baked Snickerdoodle Donuts 8. Mint Chocolate Chip Donuts 9. Mini Baked Cider Doughnuts 10. Pumpkin Coffee Cake Donuts 11. Chocolate Sprinkle Donuts with Vanilla Glaze 12. Birthday Cake Baked Donuts 13. Paleo Pumpkin Spice Donuts with Maple Frosting 14. Maple Pecan Baked Donuts 16. Baked Vanilla Donuts 17. Double Chocolate Doughnuts 18. Old Fashioned Buttermilk Donuts 19. Easy Strawberry Shortcake Donuts 20. Old Fashioned Donuts 21. Krispy Kreme Glazed Doughnuts Copycat 22. Baked Chocolate Donuts with Peanut Butter Frosting 23. Pineapple Upside Down Donuts 24. Sourdough Donuts 25. Puff Pastry Donuts 26. Baked Red Velvet Donuts 27. Coffee Cake Donuts 28. Gluten Free Banana Donuts 29. Strawberry Coffee Cake Donuts 30. Pumpkin Spice Donuts 31. Texas Almond Sheet Cake Donuts 32. Baked Chocolate Espresso Donuts 33. Chocolate Cake Donuts with Nutella Glaze 34. Salted Caramel Glazed Pumpkin Donuts 35. Glazed Donuts 36. Chocolate Chip Doughnuts 37. Baked S'mores Donuts 38. Chocolate Blackout Doughnuts 39. EASY 15 MINUTE MAPLE BARS

You will never want store bought donuts again after you try The Best Homemade Donut Recipes! The sweet simplicity and flavor of these donuts will have you craving the recipes for years to come!

Homemade Donut Recipes

Few things are better than a sweet, moist, and delicious homemade donut. You will seriously be in love with these to die for donut recipes the moment you taste them! I sure was!

I was always someone who bought their donuts at the store, but that was before I learned how easy and how much better donuts are when you make them at home. There really is no comparison.

1. Vegan Banana Chocolate Donuts

From Simply Quinoa :: Click HERE for the RECIPEThese vegan banana chocolate donuts are made entirely in the blender for a super fluffy texture and easy cleanup! Also gluten-free and high in protein!

2. Old Fashioned Sour Cream Donuts

From Tastes Better From Scratch :: Click HERE for the RECIPEOld fashioned sour cream donuts are perfectly soft and sweet. While I can’t argue that donuts are the healthiest things, I do believe that anything you make at home is healthier than the equivalent that what you would buy at the store!

3. Cinnamon Caramel Amish Donuts

From Dessert For Two :: Click HERE for the RECIPECinnamon caramel Amish donuts, AKA the best donuts I’ve ever had in my LIFE.

4. Cinnamon Bun Style Baked Donut

From Homemade Hooplah :: Click HERE for the RECIPECinnamon Bun Style Baked Donuts covered in cinnamon glaze, cinnamon crumbles, and vanilla frosting. Get the best of both sweet breakfasts in one!

5. Low Carb Samoa Donuts

From All Day I Dream About Food :: Click HERE for the RECIPELove Girl Scout cookies? You will adore these low carb Samoa donuts, topped with sugar-free coconut caramel and chocolate.

6. Baked Lemon Blueberry Donuts

From The Recipe Rebel :: Click HERE for the RECIPEThese Baked Lemon Blueberry Donuts are fluffy, packed with citrus flavor and bursting with blueberries and covered in a tangy glaze! Baked donuts are the perfect healthy breakfast or snack.

7. Baked Snickerdoodle Donuts

From Sugar Spun Run :: Click HERE for the RECIPEBaked Snickerdoodle Donuts made with cream of tartar (for that signature Snickerdoodle flavor) then brushed with butter and dunked in cinnamon sugar.

8. Mint Chocolate Chip Donuts

From Dessert For Two :: Click HERE for the RECIPEHow cute are these Mint Chocolate Chip Donuts?

9. Mini Baked Cider Doughnuts

From Our Table For Seven :: Click HERE for the RECIPEThese Mini Baked Cider Doughnuts are pretty simple to make and taste delicious. A great sweet flavor with a buttery, cinnamon topping. From this recipe, you get quite a few doughnuts. I made 24 mini doughnuts and 12 regular size doughnuts..so, lots of doughnuts to pig out on.

10. Pumpkin Coffee Cake Donuts

From Delightful E Made :: Click HERE for the RECIPENeed an excuse to do some fall baking? These Pumpkin Coffee Cake Donuts are the perfect recipe to indulge your pumpkin spice cravings. Baked, not fried, these donuts are topped with a cinnamon streusel and lightly glazed to perfection!

11. Chocolate Sprinkle Donuts with Vanilla Glaze

From A Latte Food :: Click HERE for the RECIPEThese Chocolate Sprinkle Donuts with Vanilla Glaze are perfect for Valentine’s Day, breakfast, and dessert!

12. Birthday Cake Baked Donuts

From Self Proclaimed Foodie :: Click HERE for the RECIPEThese Birthday cake Baked Donuts will put a smile on anyone’s face! Light and fluffy buttermilk donuts are filled with sprinkles. The baked donuts are then dipped in a warm glaze and topped with more sprinkles! Make them for breakfast or dessert!

13. Paleo Pumpkin Spice Donuts with Maple Frosting

From A Saucy Kitchen :: Click HERE for the RECIPEPaleo Pumpkin Spice Donuts with Maple Frosting– in case you need a little motivation to get up in the morning!

14. Maple Pecan Baked Donuts

From Foodness Gracious :: CLick HERE For the RECIPEMaple Pecan Baked Donuts are to die for!The frosting needs its own podium. Powdered sugar is mixed with vanilla, milk and maple syrup.

16. Baked Vanilla Donuts

From Deliciously Sprinkled :: Click HERE for the RECIPEThese Baked Vanilla Donuts are the easiest, most delicious donuts you can make at home.

17. Double Chocolate Doughnuts

From Just So Tasty :: Click HERE for the RECIPESuper moist & fudgy, this easy recipe for baked Double Chocolate doughnuts with chocolate glaze is a chocolate lover’s dream! These double chocolate donuts are way better than the ones from the bakery, and there’s no deep frying.

18. Old Fashioned Buttermilk Donuts

From Barbara Bakes :: Click HERE for the RECIPEOld Fashioned Buttermilk Donuts are plain cake donuts with a simple glaze, but they’re scored to create more surface area so that when they’re fried they get extra crispy and extra delicious on the outside.

19. Easy Strawberry Shortcake Donuts

From The Novice Chef :: Click HERE for the RECIPEEasy Strawberry ShortcakeDonuts come together super quick since they use canned biscuits! And I know you might think that sounds crazy, but I swear they make awesome donuts and you don’t have to wait for dough to rise.

20. Old Fashioned Donuts

From Like Mother Like Daughter :: Click HERE for the RECIPEOld Fashioned Donuts have a soft and cake like center, crunchy exterior and taste just like your favorite Old Fashioned Donuts from a bakery!

21. Krispy Kreme Glazed Doughnuts Copycat

From Dinner Then Dessert :: Click HERE for the RECIPEThe Original Krispy Kreme Glazed Doughnuts Copycat! Now you can make them at home and eat them fresh!

22. Baked Chocolate Donuts with Peanut Butter Frosting

From Baked By and Introvert :: Click HERE for the RECIPEThese Baked Chocolate Donuts with Peanut Butter Frosting will take you back to your childhood when things were simpler. They are a reminder of just how tasty breakfast can be. This chocolate donut recipe will give you the best baked donuts you’ve ever had. The recipe walks you through how to make donuts from scratch that are perfectly soft, chocolaty, and not overly sweet. These donuts are great for breakfast, brunch or snack any time of day!

23. Pineapple Upside Down Donuts

From Tornadough Alli :: Click HERE for the RECIPEHow amazing do these Pineapple Upside Down Donuts look?

24. Sourdough Donuts

From Baking Sense :: Click HERE for the RECIPEThese are true Sourdough Donuts, made without any commercial yeast. A slow fermentation gives these donuts a spectacular flavor and texture. They’re like no donuts you’ve ever tasted.

25. Puff Pastry Donuts

From Dessert For Two :: CLick HERE for the RECIPEPuff pastry is the buttery rich little dough that bakes up shiny and golden brown, it fries up puffy and light, and it shatters at the touch of a fork when you devour it. If I had to live the rest of my life with only one dough, puff pastry would be my choice because of these Puff Pasty Donuts!

26. Baked Red Velvet Donuts

From Homemade Hooplah :: Click HERE for the RECIPE Super moist and spongy baked donuts in classic red velvet flavor topped with powdered sugar or classic vanilla icing. Need I say more? You need these Baked Red Velvet Donuts!

27. Coffee Cake Donuts

From Chef In Training :: Click HERE for the RECIPEAs soon as they came out of the oven, I drizzled each donut with a good amount of glaze and dug right in. I just couldn’t help myself. Coffee Cake Donuts are to die for!

28. Gluten Free Banana Donuts

From Simply Quinoa :: Click HERE for the RECIPEIf you're a fan of baked donuts like we are, these Gluten Free Banana Donuts are pure perfection. They're light, fluffy and tender with a delicate cake texture and a subtle banana flavor. And bonus they're made in a blender!

29. Strawberry Coffee Cake Donuts

From Delightful E Made :: Click HERE for the RECIPEHave you ever tried baking donuts? If not, now is the time to start. These Strawberry Coffee Cake Donuts are loaded with fresh, chopped strawberries, topped with coffee cake streusel and drizzled with glaze. Breakfast treats have never been more pretty or tasty as these!

30. Pumpkin Spice Donuts

From Real Housemoms :: Click HERE for the RECIPESoft and fluffy Pumpkin Spice Donuts covered in a buttery, seasonally spiced glaze frosting! Theae donuts are baked, not fried, for a slightly lighter breakfast treat!

31. Texas Almond Sheet Cake Donuts

From Tornadough Alli :: Click HERE for the RECIPEThese Texas Almond Sheet Cake Donuts are my new best friends. Almond cake donuts dipped and dripped in the iconic Texas Sheet Cake icing only it’s almond flavored and topped off with slivered almonds.

32. Baked Chocolate Espresso Donuts

From A Latte Food :: CLick HERE for the RECIPEBaked Chocolate Espresso Donuts are amazing! You can have your morning cup of coffee and eat it too!

33. Chocolate Cake Donuts with Nutella Glaze

From Homemade Hooplah :: Click HERE for the RECIPEBaked and fluffy chocolate cake donuts that are coated with a rich Nutella glaze. A perfect treat for breakfast or dessert! Try these Chocolate Cake Donuts with Nutella Glaze.

34. Salted Caramel Glazed Pumpkin Donuts

From Diethood :: Click HERE for the RECIPESalted Caramel-Glazed Pumpkin Donuts – Baked Pumpkin Donuts dipped in Salted Caramel Sauce. Yeah… there’s a lot going on. BUT, it’s soooo worth it.

35. Glazed Donuts

From Baking A Moment :: Click HERE for the RECIPEGlazed Donuts: simple, old fashioned and so good with your morning coffee! You won’t believe how quick and easy these are to make.

36. Chocolate Chip Doughnuts

From Just So Tasty :: Click HERE for the RECIPEChocolate Chip Doughnuts with Chocolate Glaze. Because with chocolate chips & baked cake doughnuts – you can’t go wrong!

37. Baked S'mores Donuts

From Real Housemoms :: Click HERE for the RECIPEBaked S’mores Donuts are a collision of two of my favorite summer favorite must haves: s’mores & donuts. A baked graham cracker donut, a gooey marshmallow center, dipped in chocolate and dusted with graham cracker crumbs.

38. Chocolate Blackout Doughnuts

From Sugar Hero :: Click HERE for the RECIPEIf you love chocolate, you will love these Chocolate Blackout Doughnuts!

39. EASY 15 MINUTE MAPLE BARS

From Butter with a Side of Bread :: Click HERE for the FULL RecipeEasy 15 Minute Maple Bars made in minutes with crescent dough & a delicious homemade maple glaze. Never buy store bought again after tasting these warm, fresh maple bars!