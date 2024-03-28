Homemade Eggnog Recipe and Video (2024)

Home » Recipes
Published: | Updated: | By Ashlee
I’m not a fan of Christmas showing up in stores in like AUGUST… with one exception… Eggnog. When we were living in Japan 11 years ago I’d find myself craving food I couldn’t get over there. THAT’S when I started cooking and baking from scratch, making things I missed. Eggnog was one of them. And while I’ll still by a container of my favorite brand in a pinch, I usually just make it!
It’s great to make it for a few reasons 1. super easy, and I always have milk, eggs and cream around. 2. you can control how much cream to milk you add to the recipe so you can personalize it! (my husband “waters” down store bought eggnog but not this!) 3. it impresses people 😉 I admit I like making food that surprises people! 4. you can now enjoy it WHENEVER you crave it and not just during the holidays!
So I usually make a double batch and it never lasts long! It’s perfect for taking to holiday parties, adding to holiday meals (This recipe is also in my Thanksgiving e-cookbook) AND I think Santa would skip my house if I didn’t leave out a giant mug of this eggnog for him!
Serve as it is, or top with fresh whipped cream and a dash of nutmeg for color! But you know me, I’ll add fresh whipped cream to anything I think I can get away with! My husband thinks it’s excessive… spoilsport.
ANYWAY what is YOUR favorite holiday treat? What would you most crave if you were living overseas or what can you simply not live without this time of year!
Homemade Eggnog Recipe and Video
homemade eggnog is one of the most delicious and easy holiday recipes you can make!
4.14 from 38 votes
Prep Time: 10 minutes minutes
Cook Time: 10 minutes minutes
chill time: 2 hours hours
Total Time: 2 hours hours 20 minutes minutes
Servings: 12 servings
Calories: 292kcal
Author: Ashlee Marie
Ingredients
- 2/3 C granulated sugar
- 6 egg yolks
- pinch of salt
- 4 C whole milk
- 2 C heavy whipping cream
- 6 Tbsp granulated sugar
- 6 egg whites
- 1 tsp nutmeg
- 2 tsp vanilla optional
Instructions
in a saucepan heat up the milk, cream until warm
Whisk the sugar, egg yolks and salt together
temper some of the warm liquid into the egg yolks, stirring the entire time
add the mixture back into the saucepan and heat until it reaches 160 degrees F
Take off heat and let cool
Whip the 6 Tbsp sugar and egg whites together until ribbony (just before you reach soft peaks)
Stir the nutmeg and vanilla into the egg mixture
Add the egg whites into the yolk mixture and stir together
keep refrigerated, stir before serving
Calories: 292kcal | Carbohydrates: 22g | Protein: 6g | Fat: 19g | Saturated Fat: 11g | Cholesterol: 160mg | Sodium: 79mg | Potassium: 171mg | Fiber: 0g | Sugar: 21g | Vitamin A: 845IU | Vitamin C: 0.2mg | Calcium: 130mg | Iron: 0.3mg
Rebeca
Hi, I don’t drink alcohol, but in my family some people like it. I was wondering if I use rum when do I add it? Thanks!! BTW will try to make the eggnog tomorrow without alcohol.
Ashlee Marie
no clue – I don’t drink. a google search says rum is traditional so yes? don’t know how much though.
Megan
Okay so we are constantly buying these over priced quart size jugs of egg nog and I finally decided to make my own, came across this recipe and Omg so easy and perfect! My husband was impressed, he loves eggnog! I love it in my coffee
Thanks so much for this recipe!
Ashlee Marie
you are so welcome!
Alison
I have lived in the UK for nearly 30 years and egg nog is certainly a foreign concept here. I have occasionally bought a UHT carton which I used for egg nog latte (made it last longer), but it just doesn’t compare to home made. Thank you for sharing this recipe. I plan to have a bottle each of hard & soft egg nog in my fridge. Let’s see which one lasts longer 😊
Ashlee Marie
so glad you are enjoying it!
TBW
How long does this keep in the fridge?
How long does this keep in the fridge?
Ashlee Marie
4-5 days is what is considered safe – although my kids and I have had it longer and been fine.
Delilah
Do you see a problem adding the egg yolks with the milk &cream? I do that with my cream pies, as that’s how I was taught.
Ashlee Marie
you want to heat the eggs up slowly by tempering them so you don’t get scrambled eggs, it’s safer this way
carmne
Ash,
Tx for the recipe. I see you live in Utah and have at least been to Japan but was startled when I heard you say “aeighggs” (with a long “Ā”) instead of “eggs”. I’m from Rhode Island and thought only Rhode Islander say “Aighgggs”.
Cheers,
Carmine
Ashlee Marie
no ones ever told me i say eggs wrong
Barry
Living in Turkey, eggnog is nowhere to be found. So I found your recipe and I’m on batch number 2. Have to say, it’s fantastic. Straight up or a touch of amaretto. Tastes like Christmas
Ashlee Marie
mmmm I love amaretto flavoring that sounds great!
Kari
Do you have another eggnog recipe that does not need cooked?
nope – you would’t want to eat raw eggs. You need to cook the eggs.
Michiell
Can I use half and half instead of cream?
Reply
Ashlee Marie
only if you substitute out the milk as well – 4 cups half and half and 2 cups milk would be the substitution amt
Momoko Seshita
I a Japanese who grew up in the US and am now living in Japan. I teach English to adults and children and was looking for a good “Eggnog” recipe to use to make it for my studets….. and I found YOURS!!!
The “Eggnog” looks delicious and your youtube video was lots of fun to watch!!!
I’m going to go out now to buy the necessary ingredients and will try making this tonight!!!
Thank you for sharing your recipe!!!
Ashlee Marie
That’s actually when I started making eggnog – when I was living in Japan! hopefully your students loved it!
Micheal
I might have overlooked it but, how much does the double recipe yield?
Ashlee Marie
the normal batch makes 12 8oz servings so double would make 24
Kim
Hi Ashlee Marie
I plan on making your recipe however was wondering if I can add cinnamon as well and how much would you suggest?
Ashlee Marie
of course!!!
Andy
I cannot wait to make this for Christmas, hopefully i will get the chance to do and never buy store bought eggnog again, this i can also make every Christmas as a tradition. Thanks so much for the recipe!
Ashlee Marie
you are so welcome!
Devon Hamilton
Lovely can rum added to it when drinking
Ashlee Marie
I’m so glad you liked it! and yes I don’t drink but you of course can add run to it!
Sue Thomas
Do you need to add all of the warm milk and cream to the egg yolk mixture before putting the egg yolk mixture back the pan? I noticed you only tempered a cup or so ful
Ashlee Marie
just enough to heat up the egg mixture – you don’t have to add it all
