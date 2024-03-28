Homemade Eggnog Recipe and Video (2024)

Jump to Recipe

I’m not a fan of Christmas showing up in stores in like AUGUST… with one exception… Eggnog. When we were living in Japan 11 years ago I’d find myself craving food I couldn’t get over there. THAT’S when I started cooking and baking from scratch, making things I missed. Eggnog was one of them. And while I’ll still by a container of my favorite brand in a pinch, I usually just make it!

It’s great to make it for a few reasons 1. super easy, and I always have milk, eggs and cream around. 2. you can control how much cream to milk you add to the recipe so you can personalize it! (my husband “waters” down store bought eggnog but not this!) 3. it impresses people 😉 I admit I like making food that surprises people! 4. you can now enjoy it WHENEVER you crave it and not just during the holidays!

So I usually make a double batch and it never lasts long! It’s perfect for taking to holiday parties, adding to holiday meals (This recipe is also in my Thanksgiving e-cookbook) AND I think Santa would skip my house if I didn’t leave out a giant mug of this eggnog for him!

Serve as it is, or top with fresh whipped cream and a dash of nutmeg for color! But you know me, I’ll add fresh whipped cream to anything I think I can get away with! My husband thinks it’s excessive… spoilsport.

ANYWAY what is YOUR favorite holiday treat? What would you most crave if you were living overseas or what can you simply not live without this time of year!

Homemade Eggnog Recipe and Video homemade eggnog is one of the most delicious and easy holiday recipes you can make! 4.14 from 38 votes Print Pin Rate Prep Time: 10 minutes minutes Cook Time: 10 minutes minutes chill time: 2 hours hours Total Time: 2 hours hours 20 minutes minutes Servings: 12 servings Calories: 292kcal Author: Ashlee Marie Ingredients 2/3 C granulated sugar

6 egg yolks

pinch of salt

4 C whole milk

2 C heavy whipping cream

6 Tbsp granulated sugar

6 egg whites

1 tsp nutmeg

2 tsp vanilla optional US Customary – Metric Instructions in a saucepan heat up the milk, cream until warm

Whisk the sugar, egg yolks and salt together

temper some of the warm liquid into the egg yolks, stirring the entire time

add the mixture back into the saucepan and heat until it reaches 160 degrees F

Take off heat and let cool

Whip the 6 Tbsp sugar and egg whites together until ribbony (just before you reach soft peaks)

Stir the nutmeg and vanilla into the egg mixture

Add the egg whites into the yolk mixture and stir together

Nutrition Calories: 292kcal | Carbohydrates: 22g | Protein: 6g | Fat: 19g | Saturated Fat: 11g | Cholesterol: 160mg | Sodium: 79mg | Potassium: 171mg | Fiber: 0g | Sugar: 21g | Vitamin A: 845IU | Vitamin C: 0.2mg | Calcium: 130mg | Iron: 0.3mg