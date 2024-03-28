Homemade Eggnog Recipe and Video (2024)

Home » Recipes

Published: | Updated: | By Ashlee

Jump to Recipe

I’m not a fan of Christmas showing up in stores in like AUGUST… with one exception… Eggnog. When we were living in Japan 11 years ago I’d find myself craving food I couldn’t get over there. THAT’S when I started cooking and baking from scratch, making things I missed. Eggnog was one of them. And while I’ll still by a container of my favorite brand in a pinch, I usually just make it!

Homemade Eggnog Recipe and Video (1)

It’s great to make it for a few reasons 1. super easy, and I always have milk, eggs and cream around. 2. you can control how much cream to milk you add to the recipe so you can personalize it! (my husband “waters” down store bought eggnog but not this!) 3. it impresses people 😉 I admit I like making food that surprises people! 4. you can now enjoy it WHENEVER you crave it and not just during the holidays!

So I usually make a double batch and it never lasts long! It’s perfect for taking to holiday parties, adding to holiday meals (This recipe is also in my Thanksgiving e-cookbook) AND I think Santa would skip my house if I didn’t leave out a giant mug of this eggnog for him!

Homemade Eggnog Recipe and Video (2)

Serve as it is, or top with fresh whipped cream and a dash of nutmeg for color! But you know me, I’ll add fresh whipped cream to anything I think I can get away with! My husband thinks it’s excessive… spoilsport.

ANYWAY what is YOUR favorite holiday treat? What would you most crave if you were living overseas or what can you simply not live without this time of year!

Homemade Eggnog Recipe and Video (3)

Homemade Eggnog Recipe and Video (4)

Homemade Eggnog Recipe and Video

homemade eggnog is one of the most delicious and easy holiday recipes you can make!

4.14 from 38 votes

Print Pin Rate

Prep Time: 10 minutes minutes

Cook Time: 10 minutes minutes

chill time: 2 hours hours

Total Time: 2 hours hours 20 minutes minutes

Servings: 12 servings

Calories: 292kcal

Author: Ashlee Marie

Ingredients

  • 2/3 C granulated sugar
  • 6 egg yolks
  • pinch of salt
  • 4 C whole milk
  • 2 C heavy whipping cream
  • 6 Tbsp granulated sugar
  • 6 egg whites
  • 1 tsp nutmeg
  • 2 tsp vanilla optional

US CustomaryMetric

Instructions

Video

Nutrition

Calories: 292kcal | Carbohydrates: 22g | Protein: 6g | Fat: 19g | Saturated Fat: 11g | Cholesterol: 160mg | Sodium: 79mg | Potassium: 171mg | Fiber: 0g | Sugar: 21g | Vitamin A: 845IU | Vitamin C: 0.2mg | Calcium: 130mg | Iron: 0.3mg

Did you make this recipe?Mention @ashleemariecakes or tag #makesomeawesome and I’ll share your image in my Instagram stories!

Homemade Eggnog Recipe and Video (5)

Related Posts:

  • Eggnog Cheesecake Recipe
  • Eggnog French Toast with Eggnog Syrup
  • Green Tomatillo Chicken Tamales Recipe

Homemade Eggnog Recipe and Video (9)

About Ashlee

With the right tips and tricks, I believe YOU can make, bake, or create anything. This is what I love to do - make some awesome, teach you how, and give you that boost of culinary confidence you need to rock your own kitchen! Read more...

Homemade Eggnog Recipe and Video (10)

youtubefacebookinstagramtwitterpinterestemailrss

Reader Interactions

Comments

    Leave a Reply

  1. Rebeca

    Hi, I don’t drink alcohol, but in my family some people like it. I was wondering if I use rum when do I add it? Thanks!! BTW will try to make the eggnog tomorrow without alcohol.

    Reply

    • Ashlee Marie

      no clue – I don’t drink. a google search says rum is traditional so yes? don’t know how much though.

  2. Megan

    Okay so we are constantly buying these over priced quart size jugs of egg nog and I finally decided to make my own, came across this recipe and Omg so easy and perfect! My husband was impressed, he loves eggnog! I love it in my coffee
    Thanks so much for this recipe!

    Reply

    • Ashlee Marie

      you are so welcome!

  3. Alison

    I have lived in the UK for nearly 30 years and egg nog is certainly a foreign concept here. I have occasionally bought a UHT carton which I used for egg nog latte (made it last longer), but it just doesn’t compare to home made. Thank you for sharing this recipe. I plan to have a bottle each of hard & soft egg nog in my fridge. Let’s see which one lasts longer 😊

    Reply

    • Ashlee Marie

      so glad you are enjoying it!

    • Ashlee Marie

      4-5 days is what is considered safe – although my kids and I have had it longer and been fine.

  5. Delilah

    Do you see a problem adding the egg yolks with the milk &cream? I do that with my cream pies, as that’s how I was taught.

    Reply

    • Ashlee Marie

      you want to heat the eggs up slowly by tempering them so you don’t get scrambled eggs, it’s safer this way

  6. carmne

    Ash,
    Tx for the recipe. I see you live in Utah and have at least been to Japan but was startled when I heard you say “aeighggs” (with a long “Ā”) instead of “eggs”. I’m from Rhode Island and thought only Rhode Islander say “Aighgggs”.
    Cheers,
    Carmine

    Reply

    • Ashlee Marie

      no ones ever told me i say eggs wrong

  7. Barry

    Homemade Eggnog Recipe and Video (11)
    Living in Turkey, eggnog is nowhere to be found. So I found your recipe and I’m on batch number 2. Have to say, it’s fantastic. Straight up or a touch of amaretto. Tastes like Christmas

    Reply

    • Ashlee Marie

      mmmm I love amaretto flavoring that sounds great!

  8. Kari

    Do you have another eggnog recipe that does not need cooked?

    Reply

    • Ashlee Marie

      nope – you would’t want to eat raw eggs. You need to cook the eggs.

  9. Michiell

    Can I use half and half instead of cream?

    Reply

    • Ashlee Marie

      only if you substitute out the milk as well – 4 cups half and half and 2 cups milk would be the substitution amt

  10. Momoko Seshita

    I a Japanese who grew up in the US and am now living in Japan. I teach English to adults and children and was looking for a good “Eggnog” recipe to use to make it for my studets….. and I found YOURS!!!
    The “Eggnog” looks delicious and your youtube video was lots of fun to watch!!!
    I’m going to go out now to buy the necessary ingredients and will try making this tonight!!!
    Thank you for sharing your recipe!!!

    Reply

    • Ashlee Marie

      That’s actually when I started making eggnog – when I was living in Japan! hopefully your students loved it!

  11. Micheal

    Homemade Eggnog Recipe and Video (12)
    I might have overlooked it but, how much does the double recipe yield?

    Reply

    • Ashlee Marie

      the normal batch makes 12 8oz servings so double would make 24

  12. Kim

    Homemade Eggnog Recipe and Video (13)
    Hi Ashlee Marie
    I plan on making your recipe however was wondering if I can add cinnamon as well and how much would you suggest?

    Reply

    • Ashlee Marie

      of course!!!

  13. Andy

    I cannot wait to make this for Christmas, hopefully i will get the chance to do and never buy store bought eggnog again, this i can also make every Christmas as a tradition. Thanks so much for the recipe!

    Reply

    • Ashlee Marie

      you are so welcome!

  14. Devon Hamilton

    Homemade Eggnog Recipe and Video (14)
    Lovely can rum added to it when drinking

    Reply

    • Ashlee Marie

      I’m so glad you liked it! and yes I don’t drink but you of course can add run to it!

    • Sue Thomas

      Do you need to add all of the warm milk and cream to the egg yolk mixture before putting the egg yolk mixture back the pan? I noticed you only tempered a cup or so ful

    • Ashlee Marie

      just enough to heat up the egg mixture – you don’t have to add it all

« Older Comments

Homemade Eggnog Recipe and Video (2024)
Top Articles
iPhone X Lower Speaker Replacement
Yotam Ottolenghi's recipes for autumn traybakes | Food
Reuben Sandwich Recipe on Marble Rye - Striped Spatula
The Best Green Bean Casserole Recipes to Grace Your Thanksgiving Dinner Table
Latest Posts
21+ Mouthwatering Instant Pot Sous Vide Recipes
ATV Accessories - Lowest Prices, Free Shipping
Article information

Author: Terence Hammes MD

Last Updated:

Views: 6333

Rating: 4.9 / 5 (49 voted)

Reviews: 88% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Terence Hammes MD

Birthday: 1992-04-11

Address: Suite 408 9446 Mercy Mews, West Roxie, CT 04904

Phone: +50312511349175

Job: Product Consulting Liaison

Hobby: Jogging, Motor sports, Nordic skating, Jigsaw puzzles, Bird watching, Nordic skating, Sculpting

Introduction: My name is Terence Hammes MD, I am a inexpensive, energetic, jolly, faithful, cheerful, proud, rich person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.