Homemade Eggnog Recipe (2024)

by Beth Pierce

It is that time of the year again, and this luscious Homemade Eggnog Recipe comes together quickly in just a few easy steps and tastes much better than store-bought. We enjoy ours topped with a little whipped cream and a pinch of cinnamon. For entertaining, we make two batches, one alcohol-free and the other spiked with a little bit of brandy or rum. We love to serve this forChristmasEve dinner and at our holiday parties.

Homemade Eggnog Recipe (1)

What is Eggnog?

Eggnog is a creamy milky custard dairy beverage lightly seasoned with nutmeg and sometimes other spices. It is traditionally served around the holiday season chilled and sometimes spiked with a bit of rum, whiskey, bourbon, or brandy.

Why this recipe works!

  • It tastes SO MUCH better than store-bought without all those darn preservatives. There isn’t any boxed or bottled processed smell or taste. Only all-naturalingredientsfor exceptionalflavor.
  • It is so easy to make that even your teenager can handle this. You can also have this fresh creamy treat in just a few simple steps.
  • You can make this eggnog recipe in about the time it takes to drive to the grocery store.
  • With only wholesome natural ingredients, this is one refreshment you can feel good about feeding your family.
Homemade Eggnog Recipe (2)

How to make Homemade Eggnog

Start by heating the milk, cream, nutmeg, cinnamon, and cloves together over medium heat, frequently whisking to prevent anything from burning to the bottom of the pan. Heat the milk mixture until it is hot but not boiling. Meanwhile, in a large bowl, whisk the egg yolks and sugar together, adding the sugar a couple of tablespoons at a time and mixing thoroughly.

Now using a soup ladle, spoon about half a ladle full of the hot milk mixture into the eggs and whisk to combine. Continue adding more and more until most of the milk mixture has been mixed in. Make sure you are whisking thoroughly after each addition. Now, pour the egg mixture back into the pan on the stove with the remaining milk mixture. Then cook until the mixture reaches 160-170 degrees F, whisking constantly. Do not allow the mixture to boil. It will be slightly thick but will thicken more as it cools. Finally, remove from the heat and whisk in the vanilla and alcohol if adding it. Serve with whipped cream and garnish with a sprinkle of cinnamon. Or pour into a sealable pitcher and chillin thefridgefor several hours before serving.

Homemade Eggnog Recipe (3)

Recipe notes and helpful tips

  • Use a candy thermometer to ensure that the final mixture cooks those raw eggs to 160 degrees F.
  • Stir and whisk almost constantly. Keep it going, as you want the egg yolks and sugar incorporated well. You don’t want the milk mixture to burn or scorch to the bottom of the pan, and you don’t want egg pieces floating around in your final creamy custard mixture. Remember that a spoon helps reach the bottom inside corners of the pot, but a whisk helps keep everything combined.
  • Refrigerate in an airtight container for up to 5 days.
  • I like the spices on the light side. However, they can be adjusted to suit your taste.
  • For best results, chill overnight.
  • If spiking, add 2-3 ounces of dark rum, whiskey, bourbon, or brandy. It will hit the spot just right without overwhelming the Eggnog.
Homemade Eggnog Recipe (4)

What type of alcohol goes in Eggnog

Rum, brandy, bourbon, or whiskey can be added to Eggnog. I prefer rum, but I like brandy or whiskey as well. Trust me when I say that. Just a small amount is all you need so it does not overwhelm the Eggnog. I always start with a little bit because you can add more, but you sure can’t take it back.

Homemade Eggnog Recipe (11)

Traditional Eggnog Recipe

A creamy, easy-to-make homemade eggnog with nutmeg, cinnamon, and a pinch of ground cloves. Just as creamy as the store-bought brands without any preservatives or artificial ingredients. Make this holiday treat and impress your family and friends.

5 from 37 votes

Print Pin Rate

Course: beverage

Cuisine: Americen

Prep Time: 5 minutes minutes

Cook Time: 25 minutes minutes

Servings: 6 servings

Calories: 308kcal

Author: Beth Pierce

Ingredients

  • 2 cups whole milk or 2%
  • 1 cup heavy cream
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • pinch of cloves
  • 6 egg yolks room temperature
  • 1/2 cup sugar
  • 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • whipped cream optional
  • extra ground cinnamon or nutmeg optional

Instructions

  • In a medium saucepan over medium/medium-low heat, combine milk, cream, nutmeg, cinnamon, and cloves. Whisk very frequently while bringing the mixture almost to boiling.

  • Meanwhile, in a large bowl, combine egg yolks and sugar. Add sugar 2 tablespoons at a time, whisking thoroughly before adding more.

  • Using a soup ladle, add about 1/3 cup of the hot milk mixture to the egg mixture, whisking thoroughly. Keep adding the hot mixture to the egg mixture, whisking thoroughly between each addition. When most of the milk mixture has been whisked into the egg mixture (about 3/4 of it), add it back to the saucepan.

  • Cook until the mixture reaches 160 degrees F, whisking constantly. Use a spoon to reach those tight edges at the base of the pan. It will be slightly thick but will thicken more as it cools.

  • Remove from the heat and whisk in the vanilla. Serve with whipped cream and a light dusting of cinnamon or nutmeg.

Notes

  • Use a candy thermometer to ensure that the final mixture cooks those raw eggs to 160 degrees F.
  • Stir and whisk almost constantly. Keep it going, as you want the egg yolks and sugar incorporated well. You don't want the milk mixture to burn or scorch to the bottom of the pan, and you don't want egg pieces floating around in your final creamy custard mixture. Remember that a spoon helps reach the bottom inside corners of the pot, but a whisk helps keep everything combined.
  • Refrigerate in an airtight container for up to 5 days.
  • I like the spices on the light side. However, they can be adjusted to suit your taste.
  • For best results, chill overnight.
  • If spiking, add 2-3 ounces of dark rum, whiskey, bourbon, or brandy. It will hit the spot just right without overwhelming the eggnog.

Nutrition

Calories: 308kcal | Carbohydrates: 22g | Protein: 7g | Fat: 22g | Saturated Fat: 12g | Polyunsaturated Fat: 1g | Monounsaturated Fat: 6g | Cholesterol: 249mg | Sodium: 50mg | Potassium: 181mg | Fiber: 0.1g | Sugar: 22g | Vitamin A: 975IU | Vitamin C: 0.2mg | Calcium: 151mg | Iron: 1mg

Nutrition Disclaimer: All nutritional information shared on this site is an approximation. I am not a certified nutritionist and any nutritional information shared on this site should be used as a general guideline.

Homemade Eggnog Recipe (2024)
