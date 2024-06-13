Homemade Elderberry Syrup Recipe - The House & Homestead (2024)

Table of Contents
What are elderberries? Are elderberries toxic? Medicinal benefits of elderberries Is elderberry syrup safe for kids? Fresh vs. dried elderberries (and where to buy elderberries) How to make homemade elderberry syrup My favourite elderberry syrup recipe How to use elderberry syrup Homemade Elderberry Syrup Recipe Ingredients Instructions Related Posts: FAQs

Jump to Recipe

* This article contains affiliate links. For more information, please read my Affiliate Disclosure.

Homemade Elderberry Syrup Recipe - The House & Homestead (1)Elderberry syrup has gained popularity in recent years as a natural but powerful herbal remedy, particularly for treating colds and flu. After all, elderberries are packed with immune-boosting vitamins and antioxidants, and scientific study after scientific study has shown the efficacy of elderberries when it comes to easing cold and flu symptoms.

But there’s also some important safety information you should know about using elderberries and elderberry syrup,so before you skip to the bottom of this post to get my recipe for homemade elderberry syrup, I encourage you to take a moment to read through the following info. and brush up on your elderberry knowledge first.

Disclaimer: I am not a certified herbalist or health care practitioner. This information is for educational and entertainment purposes only, and you should always speak with your doctor or health care provider before using herbal remedies as part of your healthcare routine. Just because something is natural does not automatically make it safe, and there may be ingredients in the recipe I’m about to share with you that can interfere with certain medications and medical conditions. Always use good judgment and speak with your doctor before using medicinal herbs. You can read my full disclaimer here.

What are elderberries?

Elderberries are the fruit (berries) of the Sambucus tree/shrub. There are two types of edible elderberry plants: Sambucus nigra (European elderberry) and Sambucus canadensis (North American elderberry).

Both of these varieties produce black elderberries, which are both edible and medicinal. There are also red elderberries (Sambucus racemosa) but these red elderberries are poisonous and should never be consumed.

The Sambucus (Elder) plants first produce elderflowers in the spring. These tiny, delicate white flowers grow in clusters and are also edible. In the summer, the elderflowers die and leave behind small black elderberries.

While these black elderberries are both edible and medicinal, they must be cooked first as raw elderberries contain toxins, including glycosides that can cause a buildup of cyanide in the body.

Related: A Peek Inside My Natural Medicine Cabinet

See Also
Red Currant Cordial Recipe - How to make Syrup [no cooking!]Purslane Recipes: 45 Things To Do With Fresh Purslane | Chocolate & ZucchiniFigFest and Ten 5-Minute Fig RecipesMarion’s Best Lemon Chicken recipe | Marion's Kitchen

Are elderberries toxic?

If eaten raw, elderberries can cause nausea, vomiting and diarrhea, which is probably the last thing you want at any time really, but especially if you’re already feeling sick.

Once cooked, however, elderberries are perfectly edible and still retain all of their medicinal properties.

Homemade Elderberry Syrup Recipe - The House & Homestead (2)

Medicinal benefits of elderberries

Elderberries are high in antioxidants, vitamins A and C, as well as antiviral and anti-inflammatory compounds.

Elderberries -and elderberry syrup in particular- are best known for their ability to help boost immunity and ease cold and flu symptoms such as fever, headaches, muscle pain, sore throat and nasal congestion. Lesser known medicinal benefits include elderberries’ ability to help ease constipation (presumably due to their high fibre content), lower blood pressure, soothe inflammatory skin conditions, including acne, and reduce wrinkles.

Related: How to Make Traditional Fire Cider

Is elderberry syrup safe for kids?

Yes. Elderberry syrup is generally considered safe for children over the age of one. Raw honey can cause infant botulism in very young children so this syrup should not be given to children under the age of one.

Fresh vs. dried elderberries (and where to buy elderberries)

You can use fresh or dried elderberries to make elderberry syrup. If you’re growing your own elderberries then by all means use the fresh berries to make your elderberry syrup! Or you can dry them in a dehydrator or oven and then use the dried berries. However if you’re not growing your own elderberries, then you best option is to purchase dried elderberries and use those to make your syrup.

If using fresh elderberries, use twice as much. For example, this recipe calls for one cup of dried elderberries, so if using fresh elderberries, use two cups instead.

Even if you have to buy some dried elderberries, they go quite a long way and you’ll get quite a few batches of elderberry syrup out of a bag of dried elderberries, so this is still a much cheaper option than buying elderberry syrup from your local pharmacy or health food store.

We planted a couple elderberry bushes in the spring, but they’re going to take a few seasons to get established and start producing enough elderberries for us to harvest. So in the meantime, I use dried elderberries.

In the past I’ve used Starwest Botanicals brand dried elderberries and I’ve been very happy with them. However lately I’ve been using dried elderberries from Farmhouse Teas (which is also where I get my herbal tea blends for flavouring my kombucha).

Farmhouse Teas also caries an Herbal Elderberry Syrup Kit, which is an herbal blend that includes all organic ingredients including dried elderberries, orange peel, rose hips, astragalus, echinacea, cinnamon, ginger, and cloves. I’ve used this kit to make my own elderberry syrup before and it’s a pretty strong contender with the recipe I’m sharing with you here!

Whether you opt for making your own elderberry syrup using this recipe or would prefer a ready-made kit, Farmhouse Teas is currently having a buy one get one at 20% off sale on all of their dried elderberry products from now through Saturday (September 10th, 2022). This discount also applies to the Dump & Go Mix Trio, which includes their elderberry syrup kit, as well as a dry fire cider kit and wild cherry bark syrup kit.

Right now you can buy one and get one for 20% off, plus get free shipping on all orders over $59 in the U.S. Get your elderberries here and save!

Homemade Elderberry Syrup Recipe - The House & Homestead (3)

How to make homemade elderberry syrup

By making your own elderberry syrup, you’ll not only save money (have you seen how expensive bottles of elderberry syrup are at the store?), you’ll also get to customize your elderberry syrup by adding in a variety of other medicinal (and delicious) herbs and spices.

To make a basic elderberry syrup all you need to do is add one cup of elderberries and four cups of water to a saucepan and bring to a boil. Once boiling, reduce to medium heat and simmer until the liquid has reduced by about half (roughly 25 to 30 minutes).

Strain out the elderberries, reserving the liquid and mix in one cup of raw, unpasteurized honey. Transfer to a bottle (I use these amber glass bottles, but a Mason jar or other glass bottle will work too) and store in the fridge for up to 6 months.

However the recipe I’m about to share with you also calls for cinnamon, cloves, ginger and lemon, all of which have medicinal properties of their own. But you can choose to omit one or all of these additional ingredients if you like. Or you can add in other medicinal herbs like rosemary or thyme. Customize away

My favourite elderberry syrup recipe

This is my favourite recipe for homemade elderberry syrup. It begins and ends with the basics (elderberries and raw, unpasteurized honey), but I also add cinnamon, ginger, lemon peel and cloves.

Not only does this syrup taste amazing, the added ingredients possess potent medicinal properties of their own.

Cinnamon: Cinnamon is anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial and high in antioxidants.

Ginger: Ginger is antiviral, antibacterial, antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory, as well as being a potent antioxidant. Ginger is also well known for its ability to ease nausea and soothe upset stomachs.

Cloves: Cloves are antiseptic, antiviral, antimicrobial and anti- inflammatory, and are known for their ability to help ease sore throats.

Lemon peel: Antimicrobial. antifungal, high in antioxidants and vitamin C.

Unpasteurized Honey: Antibacterial, antifungal, high in antioxidants and helps to ease inflammation and sooth sore throats.

Add all of the powerhouse ingredients along with the elderberries and you’ve got a powerful herbal medicine that tastes good enough to pour over pancakes in the morning;)

Related: Homemade Vitamin C Powder

How to use elderberry syrup

Finally, you should probably know how to use your elderberry syrup once you’ve made it.

Preventative use: Due to its immune boosting properties, elderberry syrup is most effective when taken regularly as a preventative measure Take one to two teaspoons daily.

Curative use: If you’ve come down with a cold or flu, increase dosage up to 4 tablespoons per day until symptoms subside.

Culinary uses: You can also use elderberry syrup in place of other types of fruit or maple syrup and pour over pancakes, waffles or ice cream, or add to soda water for a refreshing drink!

Homemade Elderberry Syrup Recipe - The House & Homestead (4)

Homemade Elderberry Syrup Recipe

Yield: Approx. 3 cups

Cook Time: 30 minutes

Total Time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

  • 1 cup dried elderberries (or 2 cups fresh elderberries, washed and stems removed)
  • 4 cups water
  • 1 cup raw unpasteurized honey
  • 2 whole cinnamon sticks
  • 2 Tbsp. freshly grated/chopped ginger
  • 1 tsp. whole cloves
  • 1 tsp. grated lemon peel

Instructions

  1. Add elderberries, cinnamon, ginger, cloves, lemon peel and water to a saucepan. Bring to a boil, then reduce to medium heat and simmer until the liquid has reduced by about half (approx. 25-30 minutes).
  2. Remove from heat and let steep for another 5 minutes or so. Then strain out the solids and reserve the liquid.
  3. Add the honey to the liquid and stir until dissolved. Transfer to a bottle or jar (a Mason jar works well) and store in the fridge for up to 6 months.

Wishing you homemade, homegrown, homestead happiness 🙂

Homemade Elderberry Syrup Recipe - The House & Homestead (5)

Related Posts:

  • How to Use Yarrow Medicinally
  • How to Make Traditional Fire Cider At Home
  • Essential Oil Rollerballs for Spring and Summer
  • How to Get Started With Essential Oils

Homemade Elderberry Syrup Recipe - The House & Homestead (2024)

FAQs

How much homemade elderberry syrup should I take daily? ›

Preventative Use: Take 1 teaspoon daily during the cold and flu season. During Illness: Increase to 1 teaspoon 3 times a day at the onset of symptoms.

View More
Who should not take elderberry syrup? ›

Elderberry appears to have few side effects when used properly for short periods of time (up to 5 days). Pregnant and breastfeeding women should not take elderberry. If you have an autoimmune disease, such as rheumatoid arthritis or lupus, ask your doctor before taking elderberry, as it may stimulate the immune system.

Get More Info Here
Is it OK to take elderberry syrup everyday? ›

Elderberry syrups and supplements made from reputable companies can be taken daily, even multiples times daily. Elderberry products, like Sambucol Black Elderberry Syrup and Sambucol Black Elderberry Gummies, are made from elderberry fruits. That means you're taking in a highly concentrated source of fruit.

Discover More Details
How long to cook elderberries to remove toxins? ›

To neutralize toxins, specifically cyanide-inducing glycosides, heat treatment is a must. Boiling elderberries for at least 30 minutes is the go-to method. This ensures the destruction of harmful compounds. Steaming or baking can also do the trick, as long as the berries reach a high enough temperature.

View Details
What is the best time of day to take elderberry syrup? ›

Although there is no specific time of day to take elderberry, you'll maximize its benefits by using it consistently on a regular basis. You can choose whether to use it morning, afternoon or evening. It may be best to use elderberry for short periods of time to support healthy immune function, and then take a break.

Discover More Details
What happens if you take too much elderberry syrup? ›

Elderberry syrup, gummies, and juice are made from processed berries, which remove the poisonous compounds to make them safe to digest. The common side effects of taking raw elderberry plant products, such as fruit, flower, leaves, bark, or root include: Stomach problems. Nausea and vomiting.

Learn More
What not to mix with elderberry? ›

What other drugs will affect elderberry?
  • medicine to prevent organ transplant rejection;
  • medicine to treat multiple sclerosis;
  • medicine to treat psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, or other autoimmune disorders;
  • medicine to treat ulcerative colitis or Crohn's disease; or.
  • steroid medicine.
Feb 22, 2024

Keep Reading
Is elderberry bad for kidneys? ›

Cardiovascular disease risk biomarkers and liver and kidney function are not altered in postmenopausal women after ingesting an elderberry extract rich in anthocyanins for 12 weeks.

Learn More Now
Are there negative side effects of elderberry? ›

Elderberry is possibly unsafe when uncooked leaves, stems, or fruit are consumed. The elderberry plant contains a chemical that produces cyanide in the leaves or other plant parts and in the unripe green fruit. This can cause nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea, or more serious side effects if consumed in large quantities.

Show Me More
What is the best form of elderberry to take? ›

However, studies have shown that elderberry syrup is the most effective form of elderberry supplement for immune support.

Learn More Now

Is homemade elderberry syrup safe? ›

Elderberries can be toxic when eaten raw but are safe to eat when cooked. The standard preparation method of boiling them down to make a “syrup” or “gummy” makes them safe to eat (figure 1).

Learn More
Does elderberry syrup need to be refrigerated? ›

We get asked all the time, “Do I need to refrigerate my syrup?” And the answer is YES! Most of the store-bought elderberry syrups out there are packed with preservatives, which is why they can last in the medicine cabinet for so long. Most preservatives are sugar laden and unhealthy for our bodies.

Read More
Does boiling elderberries destroy vitamin C? ›

Elderberries contain vitamin C, but much of it is destroyed by heat. Adding lemon juice provides an additional vitamin C boost to the syrup.

Discover More
How do you remove cyanide from elderberries? ›

The most crucial process in removing cyanide from elderberries is cooking. The heat breaks down the harmful glycoside compounds, lowering the cyanide levels to a safe quantity. Remember, caution must be exercised with elderberries always.

Get More Info
Why do you have to boil elderberries? ›

Some varieties of elderberries can be toxic when eaten raw – the best way to avoid this is to make sure you always cook your elderberries well first. There are recipes that use raw elderberries but these are best avoided.

View More
Is homemade elderberry syrup good for you? ›

Elderberry syrup is known as a powerful cold preventative and remedy. Just one cup of berries contains about 58% of the recommended daily value of vitamin C. It's also a great source of antioxidants — which may protect your cells from damage and help prevent heart disease and cancer.

Discover More Details
Should you take elderberry syrup in the morning or at night? ›

Elderberry can generally be consumed at any time of day—in the morning, at night, or in between. Since it's a food itself, you could take Elderberry on an empty stomach if it seems to work for you. It can also be taken with food.

Read On
What is the healthiest way to consume elderberry? ›

Elderberry pie, elderberry syrup, elderberry jam—the sweet taste and even sweeter health benefits of this tiny fruit come in many forms. The most popular way to use fresh elderberries is to cook them into a syrup or extract used to support your immune system.

Learn More Now
Top Articles
Quién es Luis Abinader, el presidente de República Dominicana que logra una reelección inusual para América Latina y al que sus críticos llamaban “tayota” - BBC News Mundo
Fotos y videos del momento preciso de la explosión de un grifo en VMT que dejó un muerto y 40 heridos
KENTUCKY AIRBORNE CHAPTER 82ND Airborne Division ... - [PDF Document]
NVIDIA Brings AI Assistants to Life With GeForce RTX AI PCs
From the harsh forest, to a calming garden - Chapter 3 - Ackarcue
Things to Do First - Red Dead Redemption 2 Guide - IGN
Apply Walmart Com
Defined Fitness Hours
Latest Posts
4K Explained: Native Vs simulated » Big Picture People
Types of Access Control - Rule-Based vs Role-Based & More - 2024 Guide
Article information

Author: Velia Krajcik

Last Updated:

Views: 5623

Rating: 4.3 / 5 (54 voted)

Reviews: 85% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Velia Krajcik

Birthday: 1996-07-27

Address: 520 Balistreri Mount, South Armand, OR 60528

Phone: +466880739437

Job: Future Retail Associate

Hobby: Polo, Scouting, Worldbuilding, Cosplaying, Photography, Rowing, Nordic skating

Introduction: My name is Velia Krajcik, I am a handsome, clean, lucky, gleaming, magnificent, proud, glorious person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.