Homemade English Toffee Recipe (2024)

English Toffeeis a classic holiday candy that’s buttery, nutty, and rich thanks to a combination of almonds, walnuts, and milk chocolate. Make it in a brownie bite pan to get the cutest toffee bites—perfect for gifting!

I love making candy every holiday to give as gifts and serve to guests. If you’re new to candy, start with our easyrocky road fudge,homemade turtles, andpeanut butter cups.

Why You’ll Love This English Toffee Recipe

Thanks to one of my besties RHONDA (hey girl!), who shared this awesome English toffee recipe with me years ago. It became a tradition for us to have a holiday candy-making day with our oldest daughters, Natasha (on the left) and my daughter Alyssa (on right).

We usually gave the girls the job of rollingPeanut Butter Buckeyesand wrappinghomemade caramels…you know, the “chores”!

Here’s what makes this English toffee one of my favorites:

English toffee is typically made in an 11×7 pan, but a few years ago I found a silicone brownie bite pan and it’s all I use now. No more slicing toffee, just pop the toffee bites out and you’re good to go— easy, neat, perfectly portioned pieces !

! If you like Heath Bars, this homemade English toffee is like that, but so much better than store-bought . It’s rich, buttery, and much more nutty.

. It’s rich, buttery, and much more nutty. Not everyone is a baker! If you struggle to get your Christmas cookies looking just right, switch to candy—it’s a lot easier to make, with fewer details to manage. No more struggling with icing or cookie cutters!

Important Ingredient Notes

Unsalted butter – There are three dominant flavors in English toffee: butter, nuts, and chocolate.Spring for a good butter!

– There are three dominant flavors in English toffee: butter, nuts, and chocolate.Spring for a good butter! Margarine – You may say, “CAN I USE ALL BUTTER?” The answer is yes. However, I find I get reliable results, with no separation of butter and sugar, when I use half margarine. The flavor is still amazing!

– You may say, “CAN I USE ALL BUTTER?” The answer is yes. However, I find I get reliable results, with no separation of butter and sugar, when I use half margarine. The flavor is still amazing! Kosher salt – Salt is important for adding balance to this recipe. If you’d like, you can also sprinkle flaky sea salt on top of the melted chocolate.

– Salt is important for adding balance to this recipe. If you’d like, you can also sprinkle flaky sea salt on top of the melted chocolate. Vanilla extract – Aside from the butter, toffee is also vanilla flavored. Use a high-quality pure vanilla, not imitation. Our homemade vanilla would be perfect.

– Aside from the butter, toffee is also vanilla flavored. Use a high-quality pure vanilla, not imitation. Our would be perfect. Milk chocolate – Again, high-quality is important here!

– Again, high-quality is important here! Nuts – You’ll need both unblanched whole almonds and finely ground walnuts.

How to Make Homemade English Toffee

Prep the Almonds: On a foil lined baking dish or in asilicone brownie bite pan, arrange the almonds in a single layer.

Make the Toffee Mixture:

In a heavy pan, combine the butter,margarine, sugar, salt, and vanilla extract. Cook over medium-high heat and stir constantly with a wooden spoon until the butter melts. Bring mixture to a rolling boil.

Continue boiling and stirring for an additional 5-7 minutes, or until the candy turns the color of almonds (or reaches about 300 degrees, if you have a candy thermometer).

Pour the toffee mixture over the almonds. (If you’re using the brownie bite pan, I use a small metal scoop to get toffee into each bite, working quickly!)

Cool completely.

Finish: Spread the melted chocolate over top of the cooled toffee, then sprinkle with the ground walnuts. Once the chocolate sets, remove from the brownie pan or cut the English toffee into pieces.

Recipe FAQs

Why does my butter separate when making toffee? Using thin lined saucepans can cause butter to separate. A heavy bottomed saucepan can manage the heat better. The second reason may be from heating the butter and margarine too quickly. Keep the pan over medium to medium-high heat. Don’t crank the heat up for the sake of bringing it to a boil faster. See Also French Onion Soup RecipeEasy Lemon Crinkle Cookies RecipeOrange Cookies RecipeVegan Mushroom Wellington Recipe Can I use all butter in toffee? The reason I like to use half butter and half margarine when I make English Toffee is that I find I get more reliable results, without any separation of the butter and sugar. The flavor is still amazing! You can use all butter if you prefer. Why does my chocolate fall off the toffee when I cut it? This is most likely due to excess butter on the toffee surface. Before adding your chocolate, be sure to wipe the top of your toffee with a dry paper towel to absorb any excess butter.

If it still feels a little “greasy”, sprinkle a small amount of cocoa powder or crushed nuts to the top before adding your chocolate. This should help!

