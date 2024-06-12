Homemade Fig Bars Recipe (Gluten-Free!) - Maebells (2024)

By Annie Holmes Published in Dessert
You will love these healthier Fig Bars for a sweet treat. The bars feature an almond flour crust, sweet fig filling, and a crumble topping!
Raise your hand if you are excited for fig season! I am! Actually, figs are pretty difficult to find in our area, so when I spotted them last week I scooped them up. I loved Fig Newtons as a kid and wanted to create some kind of lower carb treat that featured that sweet caramely, fig flavor. These healthy fig bars totally fit the bill.
Actually, Mr. Maebell was not enthusiastic at all when he saw the chopped up figs. It was a dessert he wasn’t interested in having. And I get it, figs look pretty weird. But when they were baking and the air was full of that sweet brown sugar aroma, he was on board.
Figs are a fruit that have a delicious sweet flavor. They can be eaten with or without the peel. For a fruit, they are relatively low in carbs and have a good dose of fiber. This makes the net carbs lower than most.
Figs pair really well with cheese for a sweet and savory combo. You may have seen them on beautiful cheeseboards with honey and crackers or on a pizza with prosciutto and gorgonzola. They are one of the rare fruits that work beautifully in desserts and also on savory, salty dishes.
While these bars do have that delicious flavor of a Fig Newton cookie, these are way better. They feature a shortbread-like cookie crust that is soft and buttery. The filling is just figs and brown sugar (or Swerve brown sugar for a lower carb version). The topping is an oatmeal crumble sprinkled with pecans. The layers are rich and perfectly complement one another.
Ingredients in Homemade Fig Bars
To make these homemade Fig Newton bars, I used:
- Butter
- Almond flour
- Brown sugar
- Fresh figs
- Old-fashioned oats
- Pecans
- Cinnamon
- Salt
How to Make Fig Bars
- First, you’ll need to make the crust.In a small mixing bowl, combine the crust ingredients until a soft dough forms
- Press into an 8×8-inch foil-lined pan and bake for 6 minutes.
- Then, move onto the fig filling. Place the chopped figs and brown sugar in a small saucepan over medium high heat, stirring and breaking up the figs.
- As soon as the mixture begins to simmer, reduce the heat to low and stir occasionally. Remove from heat when the figs are completely broken up and the mixture resembles jam of fruit spread.
- Last but not least, the crumble topping. In a blender or food processor, combine all of the crumble topping ingredients and pulse until coarsely blended.
- Spread the fig mixture over the pre-baked crust and top with the crumble topping. Bake until done.
Can I Double This Recipe?
Yes! You can double the ingredients list and bake the bars in a 9×13-inch baking dish.
Can I Make This Recipe Low-Carb?
Yes! Use brown sugar swerve instead of regular brown sugar.
Tips for Making Homemade Fig Bars
- If you can’t find fresh figs where you live, substitute the homemade fig filling with store-bought fig jam.
- For gluten-free fig bars, use certified gluten-free old-fashioned oats.
- These homemade fig bars are especially delicious warm with a scoop of ice cream.
Homemade Fig Bars
Annie Holmes
Prep Time 30 minutes mins
Cook Time 31 minutes mins
Total Time 1 hour hr 1 minute min
Course Dessert
Cuisine American
Servings 9
Calories 265 kcal
Ingredients
For the crust:
- 4 tablespoons butter melted
- 1/2 cup almond flour
- 1/4 cup brown sugar
For the Filling
- 7 fresh figs quartered
- 1/3 cup brown sugar
For the Crumble Topping:
- 1/3 cup gluten-free old-fashioned oats
- 1/3 cup almond flour
- 1/3 cup pecans
- 1/3 cup brown sugar
- 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
- 2 tablespoons butter
- pinch of salt
Instructions
Make the crust:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.
Line an 8x8-inch baking pan with aluminum foil, lightly spray with baking spray and set aside.
In a small mixing bowl combine the crust ingredients: melted butter, brown sugar and almond flour until a soft dough forms.
Press into the foil lined pan and bake for 6 minutes, crust should be set but not cooked all the way through.
Make the filling:
Place the chopped figs and brown sugar in a small saucepan over medium high heat, stirring and breaking up the figs.
As soon as the mixture begins to simmer reduce the heat to low and stir occasionally. Remove from heat when the figs are completely broken up and the mixture resembles jam of fruit spread. (about 20 minutes).
Remove from heat and allow to cool a few minutes.
Make the crumble topping:
In a blender or food processor combine all of the crumble topping ingredients and pulse until coarsely blended.
Assemble the bars:
Spread the fig mixture over the pre-baked crust and top with the crumble topping.
Bake 20-25 minutes.
Video
Notes
Brown sugar alternative: You may use swerve brown sugar instead for a lower carb option.
Nutrition
Serving: 1sliceCalories: 265kcalCarbohydrates: 25.3gProtein: 3gFat: 16gSaturated Fat: 6gPolyunsaturated Fat: 9gCholesterol: 20mgSodium: 81mgFiber: 3gSugar: 25g
