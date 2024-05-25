Homemade Fig Newtons Recipe (2024)

This website uses affiliate links which may earn commission for purchases made at no additional cost to you.

These easy Homemade Fig Newtons have a jammy fig center enveloped by a slightly sweet, soft cookie. Every bite takes us right back to our childhood! Yep, these are pretty much perfect cookies.

Homemade Fig Newton Cookies

There are certain cookies that instantly take me back to my childhood—Dunkaroos, Famous Amos, animal crackers. Lunches where you’d eagerly open up your brown paper bag to see what Mom packed for dessert. Afternoons coming home from school when you’d reach into the snack drawer for a treat.

Though I’d like to believe all cookies were created equal, there was one that always stood out for me. A cookie that I couldn’t get enough of.Fig Newtons.

What are Fig Newtons?

If you haven’t had a Fig Newton yet, I want to start off by expressing my deepest condolences. Fig Newtons are an iconic packaged cookie with a jammy fig center enveloped by a slightly sweet, soft cookie. The crunch of the fig seeds as you bite in. The slight citrus tang you get in each and every mouthful. Yep, they’re pretty much perfect.

So in making my own homemade Fig Newtons, I channeled my inner child and tastedevery step of the way, and wound up with a pretty damn good recipe. The cookies have the same shape and texture as the real thing, and the fig tastes spot on thanks to some fresh orange zest and a hint of cinnamon.

Plus, nearly everyone that sees them will be instantly transported to their childhood, making the sharing of these cookies extra special!

Also, dipping these in milk is not optional 😉

Fig Newton Ingredients

If you’re ready to get to fig newton making then you’re going to need to stock up on the following ingredients:

Butter: any unsalted butter will do, just make sure to fully soften your butter to room temperature

any unsalted butter will do, just make sure to fully soften your butter to room temperature Brown Sugar: Brown sugar will help to deepen the flavor of these

Brown sugar will help to deepen the flavor of these Eggs: Use large eggs at room temperature! This will ensure that the eggs incorporate seamlessly into the room temperature butter.

Use large eggs at room temperature! This will ensure that the eggs incorporate seamlessly into the room temperature butter. Vanilla: High quality vanilla is seriously a game changer. It will really elevate your baked goods to the next level and give these fig newtons the perfect flavor profile.

High quality vanilla is seriously a game changer. It will really elevate your baked goods to the next level and give these fig newtons the perfect flavor profile. Flour: We used a mixture of all purpose and whole wheat pastry flour to give these homemade fig newtons a hearty chew.

We used a mixture of all purpose and whole wheat pastry flour to give these homemade fig newtons a hearty chew. Cinnamon: Cinnamon gives these fig newtons a warm, cozy spice. Don’t leave it out!

Cinnamon gives these fig newtons a warm, cozy spice. Don’t leave it out! Baking Soda: Baking soda gives just the amount of rise for these soft and tender cookies.

Baking soda gives just the amount of rise for these soft and tender cookies. Figs: Uh duh! Black mission figs will form the chewy, figgy center of these homemade cookies.

Uh duh! Black mission figs will form the chewy, figgy center of these homemade cookies. Oranges: You’ll use both orange zest and orange juice in this recipe for a zesty, juice punch to round out the flavor profile.

You’ll use both orange zest and orange juice in this recipe for a zesty, juice punch to round out the flavor profile. Honey:Nothing wrong with a little honey 🙂 The honey will sweeten and bind the fig layer together for a sweet, chewy finish.

Tips for Making Homemade Fig Newtons

The individual parts of this homemade Fig Newton recipe are fairly straightforward. Make a batch of cookie dough and refrigerate it for at least an hour. Make the fig filling and blend it up a food processor until it’s the right consistency. Easy, right?Right!

But once you’ve prepped the cookie dough and the spiced fig filling, you have to assemble the cookies. This is the part that requires a little extra brain power. To make these cookies, you’ll first need to roll out the cookie dough into a large rectangle. Then, cut the rectangle into three large strips.

Once you’ve cut the cookie dough, fill a plastic bag with the fig filling. Snip off one edge of the bag and pipe a thick line of filling into the center of each cookie dough strip. Then you simply have to fold the dough over the filling (be careful!) and seal the edges as best you can.

The filled cookie dough logs get baked as is, and then you need to cut the logs into Fig Newton-sized cookies once they come out of the oven. The whole process goes by surprisingly quickly and is really easy! As long as your cookie dough logs are sealed properly you should have no problems making these homemade Fig Newtons.

How to Store Fig Newtons

These cookies keep well in a sealed container on your countertop for up to a week. You can also store them in a freezer bag for up to 3 months!

Print

Homemade Fig Newtons Recipe 5 Stars4 Stars3 Stars2 Stars1 Star4.7 from 6 reviews These easy Homemade Fig Newtons have a jammy fig center enveloped by a slightly sweet, soft cookie. Every bite takes us right back to our childhood! Print It Author: Sarah Crawford

Prep Time: 1 hour 30 minutes

Cook Time: 20 minutes

Total Time: 1 hour 50 minutes

Yield: 20 cookies

Category: Cookies

Method: Oven

Cuisine: American

Prep Time: 1 hour 30 minutes

Cook Time: 20 minutes

Total Time: 1 hour 50 minutes

Yield: 20 cookies

Category: Cookies

Method: Oven

Cuisine: American Author: Sarah Crawford

Prep Time: 1 hour 30 minutes

Cook Time: 20 minutes

Total Time: 1 hour 50 minutes

Yield: 20 cookies

Category: Cookies

Method: Oven

Cuisine: American Units: Ingredients For the cookie dough 1/2 cup unsalted butter, softened

unsalted butter, softened 1/2 cup light brown sugar

light brown sugar 1 large egg, room temperature

large egg, room temperature 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

vanilla extract zest of 1/4 orange

orange 1 cup all purpose flour

all purpose flour 1/2 cup whole wheat pastry flour

whole wheat pastry flour 1/4 teaspoon cinnamon

cinnamon 1/4 teaspoon baking soda

baking soda 1/2 teaspoon salt For the fig filling 9 oz dried black mission figs

dried black mission figs 1/2 cup water

water juice of 1/2 orange

orange zest of 1/2 orange

orange 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

cinnamon 1/2 teaspoon salt

salt 1 tablespoon honey Instructions In a large bowl, cream the butter and sugar until light and fluffy, about 3 minutes. Beat in the egg, vanilla extract, and orange zest. In a separate bowl, combine the flour, whole wheat pastry flour, cinnamon, baking soda, and salt. Sift the dry ingredients over the wet, then mix until just combined. Scoop the dough into a ball and cover with plastic wrap. Chill for at least 1 hour, or up to 1 day. To make the fig filling, place all ingredients except for the honey into a small saucepan and cook over low heat for 10 minutes, until the liquids have evaporated and the figs begin to plump up. Remove from heat and allow to cool for a few minutes. Then, place all ingredients in a food processor, drizzle in honey, and pulse until a thick paste is formed. Remove paste from food processor, then place in a large ziplock bag. Preheat oven to 325°F. Line a large baking tray with a silicon mat or parchment paper. Set aside. On a floured surface, roll the chilled dough into a 10″ x14″ rectangle, using a knife or pizza cutter to cut even edges. Cut the dough lengthwise into three 3.5″x14″ strips. Cut a 3/4 inch tip into the corner of your ziplock bag and squeeze the paste down the middle of each strip of dough. Then carefully fold each edge of dough on top of the fig paste, making a log, sealing the edges as best you can. Roll each log slightly to bond the dough together, then place seam side down onto your baking tray. Bake for 20 minutes at 325°F, then turn on the broiler for 1 minute to slightly brown the tops of the cookies. Remove from oven and cut each log into 2″ cookies. Devour!

