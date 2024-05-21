Homemade fish & chips | Jamie Oliver recipes (2024)

The cost per serving below is generated by Whisk.com and is based on costs in individual supermarkets. For more information about how we calculate costs per serving read our FAQS

Would you rather see the UK version? Would you rather see the US version? Would you rather see the Australian version? Would you rather see the German version? Would you rather see the Dutch version? Você prefere ver a versão em português? Close

How to make the most of your oven

FAQs

Whisk the flour, beer and baking powder together until nice and shiny – the texture should be like semi-whipped double cream (i.e. it should stick to whatever you're coating). Dust each fish fillet in a little of the extra flour, then dip into the batter and allow any excess to drip off.

Use the freshest fish—When making this classic version, be sure to use the freshest cod, pollock, or haddock that you can find for the best results. Frozen fish is also fine, but make sure it is thoroughly defrosted and dried with paper towels first.

Crispy Cod.



Explore all of our delicious favorites, from cod with a perfect golden crisp to dirty chips with truffle and parmesan. Be warned, extreme hunger and cravings may ensue.

This fish and chips recipe calls for cod, which is the most traditional choice because of its mild flavor and tender texture. Other popular options include haddock and pollock.