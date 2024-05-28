Homemade Fortune Cookies Recipe (Video) (2024)

By Brandy

Make your own fortune cookies at home. The best part is that you can customize the fortunes inside. Bonus: homemade fortune cookies taste better than store bought cookies! This post contains affiliate links.

Make a batch of our fortune cookies and serve with one of our homemade Chinese food recipes! We have recipes for chicken chow mein, egg rolls and more!

Watch our step by step video!

We first started making our own fortune cookies in 2010. I made about a dozen batches that year and gave them as gifts to the kids’ teachers, and we (of course) enjoyed a few batches for ourselves. We also made ice cream bowls out of the fortune cookie batter and they were SO good! The kids gobbled them right up. I love almond extract which is why I think I love this recipe so much. It has the perfect amount. These cookies are crispy, sweet, and have a wonderfully light texture.

Tips for Baking Fortune Cookies

  1. You can use baking sheets lined in silpat, parchment paper or non stick baking sheets. We’ve found the easiest method is to LIGHTLY spray non stick cooking spray onto a baking sheet. Don’t use too much spray or your cookies will lose their shape, but a light coating helps them come right off.
  2. Only bake 2-3 cookies at a time. You have to work while the cookies are hot, and they cool down pretty quickly. So only bake 2-3 cookies at a time. While you are forming them into shapes you can have another sheet of cookies baking in the oven.
  3. Check the cookies at 5 minutes. If the edges are golden, they are just about done. You can see the color you are looking for in my photos. Darker on the edges, lighter inside. If your cookies are too dark they will crumble instead of bending into the correct shape.
  4. Fortune cookies are crunchy on day 1, but might soften slightly on day 2. You can crisp them up again by heating in the oven at 200 degrees for a few minutes.
  5. Check out our video to help you learn how to fold a fortune cookie. It’s pretty simple!

We’ve made these about a dozen times over the years and they are always a hit. My favorite is when the kids write their own fortunes inside and give them as Valentine’s Day gifts to their teachers. Their cute handwriting really sets them apart. If you’d like to take these up a notch, try dipping them in white chocolate!

Homemade Fortune Cookies

Homemade Fortune Cookies

Make your own fortune cookies at home. The best part is that you can customize the fortunes inside. Bonus: homemade fortune cookies taste better than store bought cookies!

Prep Time: 2 minutes

Cook Time: 5 minutes

Total Time: 7 minutes

Servings: 10 cookies

Calories: 25kcal

Ingredients

  • 2 egg whites
  • 1/2 cup flour
  • 1/2 cup sugar
  • 2 Tbsp. water
  • 1 teaspoon almond extract

Instructions

  • Set oven to 400F degrees.

  • Beat egg whites until frothy peaks form.

  • Add flour, sugar, and almond extract.

  • Whisk until completely incorporated.

  • Stir in water.

  • LIGHTLY spray a baking sheet with non stick cooking spray.

  • Pour a small amount (1T.) onto baking sheet. Spread into a 4" or 5" circle.

  • Make 2 -3 circles per baking sheet. Baking in small batches helps ensure that you can shape the cookies before they harden and cool.

  • Bake for 5 minutes, or until edges start to brown.

  • Working fast, quickly remove one cookie from the baking sheet and place a paper fortune across the center. Bring two sides of the cookie together (to form a semi circle) then bend the cookie (on the fold) over the edge of a cup to create the fortune cookie shape.

  • I like using a small ramekin to form the cookie, then I place the cookie inside the ramekin while it cools.

  • Repeat for remaining cookies.

Nutrition

Calories: 25kcal

Brandy

Welcome! I'm Brandy, mother to 5 darling kiddos and a cute black lab named Toby. My husband is in the Coast Guard so we've lived all over the place, turning each house into a home. I love baking, sewing, making cute things with my kids, and sharing what I've learned with all of you!

Reader Interactions

Comments

  1. Homemade Fortune Cookies Recipe (Video) (10)JHill says

    So cute! I am going to bookmark this one because we are going to do a yummy Chinese meal on V-day since it’s also Chinese New Year’s. Thanks for the idea!

    Reply

  2. Homemade Fortune Cookies Recipe (Video) (11)Jennifer says

    We did a Chinese New Year Family Home Evening last year with food and games and such and I tried fortune cookies but the paper ended up sticking to the cookie. I’m not sure if it was the recipe or perhaps I didn’t bake it quite long enough. I’ll definitely have to try this recipe and hopefully it works a little better. Thanks for the link!

    Reply

    • Homemade Fortune Cookies Recipe (Video) (12)Gwen says

      I ran into that too the first time I tried this recipe. But I tried reducing the temperature to 375F and baking for 8 minutes and it got more even bake all the way to the center and fixed the sticking issue for me!

      Reply

  3. Homemade Fortune Cookies Recipe (Video) (13)Steph @ somewhatsimple says

    i have been wanting to make these forever now!

    Reply

  4. Homemade Fortune Cookies Recipe (Video) (14)Angie@treasures for tots says

    Delicious!! Yummy!!

    Thank you for sharing at Thursday’s Treasures!

    Come share again this week!

    Reply

  5. Homemade Fortune Cookies Recipe (Video) (15)Kalleen at Second Street says

    Thanks for linking up so many great ideas brandy!

    Reply

  6. Homemade Fortune Cookies Recipe (Video) (16)Leslie Germain says

    Hello Brandy. Thand you for posting this fun idea. I found your blog through a pin for the fortune cookies. I made these for my son’s Ninjago party. Thank you. The party will be featured on my blog tomorrow with a link to your page. If you have a chance, stop by and check it out.
    Leslie
    http://www.thememorynest.blogspot.com

    Reply

  7. Homemade Fortune Cookies Recipe (Video) (17)Kay says

    How long will these stay fresh?

    Reply

    • Homemade Fortune Cookies Recipe (Video) (18)Brandy says

      Because they are homemade, they will start to soften around day 3. Best eaten within a couple of days. If you’re looking for cookies that snap when you break them open they are best fresh.

      Reply

  8. Homemade Fortune Cookies Recipe (Video) (19)Lora says

    Thinking of making these for a wedding as seating cards. We would need a lot of them. Can they be frozen once cooked and shaped? Thanks!

    Reply

    • Homemade Fortune Cookies Recipe (Video) (20)Brandy says

      Hi Lora! How exciting! Honestly, I’m not sure I’d use homemade fortune cookies for a giant crowd. They are fun to make, but time consuming, and after a day, begin to soften a little. I’m just not sure they’d stay crispy after being frozen.

      Reply

  9. Homemade Fortune Cookies Recipe (Video) (21)Jenni says

    Just made these this morning. Yum! And fun! I found that using silicon baking sheets was easiest for getting them off the pan and making them round. For some reason when I sprayed the pan, the shape was weird and they were still hard to get off.

    Reply

    • Homemade Fortune Cookies Recipe (Video) (22)Brandy says

      Yay! They can be a little tricky so I’m glad you found a system that worked best!

      Reply

  10. Homemade Fortune Cookies Recipe (Video) (23)Kelly says

    Hi Brandy,
    I would love to make these but I don’t know how much 1/2 cup is. Could you tell me how much that is in grams? As I am from The Netherlands 🤗
    Thank you!

    Reply

    • Homemade Fortune Cookies Recipe (Video) (24)Brandy says

      65 grams flour
      108 grams sugar

      Reply

  11. Homemade Fortune Cookies Recipe (Video) (25)Nikki says

    Hello!
    I made these for the first time and can’t seem to get the temperature and timing right for my oven. I have tried the 400 degrees for 5 minutes and the 375 degrees for 8 minutes. I have also played around with the timing on both. The issue I am having, is the center part of the cookie is soft and not crunchy like the rest of the cookie. The outside edges are a nice golden brown color and almost to the point of not wanting to cook it longer or it will burn. They look like the cookies in the picture where it shows you what they should look like when you take them out of the oven. Any thoughts? Also, I am spreading the batter very thin so I don’t think that is the issue. Please help!

    Reply

    • Homemade Fortune Cookies Recipe (Video) (26)Brandy says

      Hi Nikki! It’s frustrating how things can vary from kitchen to kitchen. What works for mine won’t necessarily work for yours since the cookies are so thin! You might try baking them on parchment paper instead of directly on the pan to see if that extra layer helps them cook more evenly!

      Reply

Leave a Reply

What are the rules of fortune cookies? ›

THE instructions on the red wrapper are very explicit: (1) Open the packaging. (2) Use both hands to break open the fortune cookie. (3) Retrieve and read the fortune. (4) Eat the cookie.

How are traditional fortune cookies made? ›

Answer. The cookies are baked as flat circles. After they are removed from the oven, slips of paper are folded inside while the cookies are still warm and flexible. As the fortune cookies cool, they harden into shape.

How to build fortune cookies? ›

Place a fortune on the cookie (close to the middle) and fold cookie in half around the paper. Place the folded edge over the rim of a measuring cup or coffee mug and pull the pointed edges down, one inside the cup and one outside. Place cookie into a muffin tin or egg carton to hold its shape as it cools.

What gives fortune cookies their taste? ›

In many ways, Chinese restaurants are like pizzerias: you have an expectation of what you'll be getting, and most of the time you get exactly that. The “tea cake” name further reinforces its Japanese roots. There's a unique flavor in fortune cookies, and it's from a combination of vanilla and sesame oil.

Are you supposed to eat the whole fortune cookie before reading the fortune? ›

“Some people read the fortune and then eat the cookie, but I have to eat the whole cookie before I can read the fortune,” Luman said. “It”s just a family superstition. The fortune won”t work unless you do it that way.”

What does it mean if your fortune cookie is empty? ›

The reasoning behind this is that you are now owed a fortune and it will be repaid to you with a good event. The second is that your fortune is a blank slate. You are in control of your own future and are able to take the reins and make what you want to happen, happen.

Are fortune cookies Chinese or Japanese? ›

The latest history of the fortune cookie is that it originated in Japan. A wood block image from 1878 shows what seems to be a Japanese street vendor grilling, fortune cookies. They can still be found in certain districts of Kyoto Japan, but are larger and darker than the fortune cookie we are familiar with.

What do fortune cookies symbolize? ›

In China fortune cookies are referred to in many terms such as “good luck cookie”, “cookie with fortune words” and “good luck biscuit etc. Fortune cookies are a bit different than regular confectionery because they are not just meant for eating but also have significance. They often symbolize luck, fate and wisdom.

How long can you keep homemade fortune cookies? ›

These cookies will get soggy if they aren't stored properly. Make sure you store them in an airtight container at room temperature. They will last 2-3 days stored like this. If you want them to last even longer you can bake the shaped cookies in the oven at 120C/250F for 6-7 minutes.

How unhealthy are fortune cookies? ›

The edible portion of a fortune cookie contains approximately 20 calories in an 8-ounce serving, according to Panda Express. Although the calorie count is not huge, you also forgo consuming a healthy food — fortune cookies offer little to no nutritional value.

What are the numbers on the back of a fortune cookie? ›

Marketing. The message inside may include a list of lucky numbers used by some as lottery numbers; since relatively few distinct messages are printed, in the recorded case where winning numbers happened to be printed, the lottery had an unexpectedly high number of winners sharing a prize.

What is the most expensive fortune cookie? ›

The most money anyone has paid for a fortune cookie is £10,000 ($17,473) at an auction at the Chinese New Year Gala Dinner in aid of Kids at the Banqueting House, Whitehall, London, United Kingdom, on 8 February 2006.

What are you supposed to do with a fortune from a fortune cookie? ›

After reading the fortune, you must not tell anyone your fortune, and then eat your fortune cookie and put paper on fire for it to come true. 7.) If there is no fortune in a fortune cookie, it is a sign that something good will happen to you soon. (Because fortune-cookie-fairy owes you one fortune.)

Can you keep fortune cookies? ›

They are considered a non-perishable food & although some fortune cookie companies claim their cookies will stay fresh for 6 or 8 months, I say you should...

11 Delicious Dairy Free Cheese Recipes To Make | Nutrition in the Kitch
