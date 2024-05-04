Homemade Fresh Berry Frozen Yogurt Recipe - An Italian in my Kitchen (2024)

Jump to Recipe

Homemade Frozen Yogurt is a creamy delicious frozen dessert treat, made with fresh berries, yogurt, and cream. So good you won’t even miss ice cream!

Table of Contents Homemade Frozen Yogurt

Ingredients

How to Make Homemade Frozen Yogurt

Tips

Frozen Yogurt Variations

More Ice Cream Maker Recipes

Homemade Fresh Berry Frozen Yogurt IngredientsUS CustomaryMetric1x2x3x Instructions Notes Nutrition



Homemade Frozen Yogurt

I will start out by saying I don’t like yogurt! But I love Frozen Yogurt. Especially creamy frozen yogurt with fresh fruit.

In my working days in Toronto, a few co workers and I would sometimes go to the underground concourse and get ourselves a creamy delicious frozen yogurt with any choice of fruit. I would always choose mixed berries.

Now when I go back to Toronto I still love to splurge on a frozen yogurt. The last one I tried was a Chocolate Frozen Yogurt and it was sooo good! Living in Italy you have no choice but to love Gelato, and yes Frozen Yogurt is becoming popular too.

For the past few years, I have been posting a lot of ice cream and frozen dessert recipes including no churn ice cream. But it’s been a while since I’ve shared a recipe for an ice cream maker.

Yes, no churn ice cream is so easy but sometimes you want to go back to the good stuff. And let me tell you if you don’t have an ice cream maker, you will not regret buying one. You can use it to not only make ice cream but also amazing frozen yogurt like this one.

Ingredients

Whole plain yogurt: Use whole fat it’s needed to freeze and make it creamy.

Vanilla: Add flavouring to the dessert.

Cream: Be sure to use whole/heavy or whipping cream that is at least 30% fat.

Corn syrup: It helps to keepthe frozen yogurtsmooth by preventing ice crystals from forming. It is also used to help sweeten the mixture.

Fine/fruit sugar: It mixes and combined better than granulated sugar.

Berries: Nothing like berries for the perfect flavour combination.

How to Make Homemade Frozen Yogurt

Whisk the yogurt, vanilla, cream, corn syrup, and fine sugar in a large bowl for approximately 2 minutes. Then stir in the berries.

Pour the mixture into the ice cream machine and churn until thick. Be sure to follow the instructions for your machine when you churn the frozen yogurt.

If you enjoy soft serve, you can serve it immediately. Or place in a container with a lid and freeze until it’s firm for at least six hours or overnight.

Remove from freezer and let sit 10 to15 minutes before scooping and serving.

Tips

Because yogurt has more water than fat you need to use a whole fat yogurt or you are going to get ice crystals, and that is the last thing you want in a creamy frozen dessert. You are definitely going to need a little sugar, I used fine / fruit sugar. A tablespoon of corn syrup is like extra security on keeping away those ice crystals. And yes you are going to have to add a little cream. Why? Cream will keep those ice crystals away and make your frozen yogurt creamy and rich. Store it in the coldest part of your freezer, which is usually in the back. You don’t want it exposed to warm air when the freezer is opened – this can cause it to melt partially and refreeze which can create ice crystals and make the texture grainy. If you keep it stored properly, it will keep well for a few weeks. If it lasts that long which it doesn’t at my house.

Frozen Yogurt Variations

Are you imagining all the flavors you can make with this frozen yogurt recipe? You don’t have to use berries, you can use other kinds of fruit to make it just how you like it. Here are other ideas:

Fresh peaches

Chopped mango

Papaya

Blackberries

Fresh cherries

Or maybe try a combination of fruit. Peaches and blueberries would be delicious or a tropical frozen yogurt with papaya and mango.

And believe me, homemade frozen yogurt it so easy and so much better than store-bought. Besides, do you know how expensive good ice cream is? Just think of all the flavours you can make. With all the wonderful fresh fruit and berries in the summertime, frozen yogurt could be your new favourite frozen treat. Enjoy!

More Ice Cream Maker Recipes

Creamy Easy Tiramisu Gelato

Homemade Pumpkin Gelato

Nutella Oreo Gelato

Chocolate Nutella Gelato

Homemade Fresh Berry Frozen Yogurt Rosemary Molloy Frozen Yogurt a creamy delicious frozen homemade dessert treat, made with fresh berries, yogurt and cream. So good you won’t even miss ice cream! Prep Time 10 minutes mins Cook Time 30 minutes mins Chilling Time3 3 hours hrs Total Time 3 hours hrs 40 minutes mins See Also Butterscotch Sauce Recipe - One Sweet Appetite Course Dessert Cuisine American Servings 6 servings Calories 264 kcal Print Recipe Pin Recipe Ingredients 3 cups whole plain yogurt (cold from the fridge)

1/2 teaspoon vanilla

1/2 cup heavy/whole/whipping cream (at least 30% fat) (cold from the fridge)

1 tablespoon corn syrup

3/4 cup fine / fruit sugar

1 cup berries (coarsely crushed) Instructions In a large bowl whisk together the yogurt, vanilla, cream, corn syrup and fine sugar for approximately 2 minutes, then stir in the berries.

Pour the mixture into the ice cream machine** and churn until thick (like soft ice cream) or thicker if you wish. Serve immediately. Or place in a container with a lid and freeze until firm like ice cream, 3-6 hours or overnight.

Remove from freezer and let sit 10-15 minutes before scooping and serving. Enjoy.

**Read ice cream maker instructions before use. Notes Fine sugar can be made with granulated sugar, just blend or pulse until fine but not powder. Nutrition Calories: 264kcal | Carbohydrates: 37g | Protein: 4g | Fat: 11g | Saturated Fat: 7g | Cholesterol: 43mg | Sodium: 66mg | Potassium: 218mg | Sugar: 35g | Vitamin A: 425IU | Vitamin C: 1.2mg | Calcium: 163mg | Iron: 0.1mg Did You Make This Recipe?Please leave a comment below or pin it to your Pinterest account!

.

Share Share Pin Email

Related