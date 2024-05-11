Homemade Garlic Knots Recipe - Baker by Nature (2024)

Chewy and delicious Homemade Garlic Knots! This yeasted dough recipe is straightforward and sure to be a big hit with your family and friends! And the dough is freezer-friendly!

Homemade Garlic Knots Recipe - Baker by Nature (1)

Garlic Knots Recipe from Scratch

As an Italian woman, and carb lover, I am a HUGE fan of garlic knots. So learning to make garlic knots from scratch was one of my top priorities this year. And guess what? I learned and perfected this recipe way faster than I thought I would. Turns out making bread knots is NOT hard. Like, at all. And they’re made with super basic ingredients you probably have in your kitchen right now!

They’re delicious on their own, but I love serving them with penne arrabbiata and a big batch of easy baked meatballs!

How to make Garlic Knots

Alright, it’s time to get down to business! And today’s business is teaching you exactly how to make homemade garlic knots. If you’re new to making homemade bread recipes, don’t fret!!!

Working with yeast is not super complicated! But there are quite a few steps, so make sure you take the time to read through the entire recipe before getting started. I also recommend reading through the ingredient list to making sure you have everything on hand!

Homemade Garlic Knots Recipe - Baker by Nature (2)

How to Shape Garlic Knots

  1. You’ll want to divide your dough into 2 equal pieces. After you divide the dough, let it rest for 10 minutes before you begin shaping.
  2. Next, sprinkle the top of each round of dough with a little flour. Slice each round into quarters.
  3. Press each quarter into a rectangle, then slice in half again. You should have 16 pieces of dough. Dust each piece with a little flour and quickly shape into individual balls.
  4. Roll out each ball into a long rope then tie it into a knot. Place the knots on the prepared baking sheet, covered loosely with plastic wrap, and set aside for 30 minutes.The knots will rise a little more during this time.

Homemade Garlic Knots Recipe - Baker by Nature (3)

Once the dough has been shaped, you’ll place them on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper and bake them until golden brown. Then you’ll brush them with a delicious garlic butter and sprinkle with parmesan cheese. If you want extra flavorful garlic knots, you can brush them with melted butter and herbs before and after baking. Just note they’ll be a little darker in color if you do this. But will taste even more like garlic bread!

Homemade Garlic Knots Recipe - Baker by Nature (4)

This recipe calls for bread flour.

Bread flour is a high-gluten flour that has a tiny amount of barley flour and vitamin C added. The barley flour helps the yeast activate, and the vitamin C increases the elasticity of the gluten and its ability to retain gas as the dough rises and bakes. Bread flour is typically used in pizza dough and garlic knot recipes because of the chewiness that the extra gluten provides. I did test this recipe with all-purpose flour and unfortunately the results were tough, dry, and utterly disappointing.

Moral of the story? If you want soft, chewy, and incredibly delicious garlic knots, don’t skip the bread flour!

Can I freeze the dough?

Yes! If you’re in a time crunch, I suggest making the dough ahead of time and freezing it. Then simply thaw and continue with the following steps as directed in the recipe. I always keep a batch of this dough hidden in the back of my freezer for when a garlic knot craving strikes!

These garlic knots are super delicious on their own – especially straight from the oven – but also go great with a side of marinara sauce. You can check out my homemade marinara sauce here.

See Also
14 Healthy Japanese Recipes for Weight Loss - TheDiabetesCouncil.comOden (The Best and Authentic Recipe!) - Rasa MalaysiaHuli Huli Chicken with Amazing Huli Huli Sauce Recipe | ChefDeHome.comPad Prik Haeng recipe (Thai Spicy Crispy Chicken) – Hungry in Thailand

Homemade Garlic Knots Recipe - Baker by Nature (5)

Next, try my Soft Pretzel Garlic Knots!!!

If you try this garlic knots recipe from scratch, I’d love to hear about it! Leave a comment below and don’t forget to snap a pic and tag it #bakerbynature on Instagram! ♥

Homemade Garlic Knots Recipe - Baker by Nature (7)

Homemade Garlic Knots

Ashley Manila

Homemade garlic knots made with simple, everyday ingredients! Delicious on their own, or dipped in zesty marinara sauce.

4.92 from 24 votes

PRINT RECIPE PIN RECIPE

Prep Time 30 minutes mins

Cook Time 20 minutes mins

Inactive Time 2 hours hrs

Total Time 2 hours hrs 50 minutes mins

See Also
10 Kimchi Recipes with Different Vegetables (Part II)

Course Dinner

Cuisine Italian

Servings 16 large garlic knots

Ingredients

For the dough:

  • 3 and 3/4 cups bread flour
  • 1 and 1/2 teaspoons granulated sugar
  • 1 envelope active dry yeast
  • 2 teaspoons salt
  • 1 1/2 cups warm water, 110 - 115 degrees (F)
  • 2 tablespoons plus 2 teaspoons olive oil, divided

For the garlic coating:

  • 1 stick unsalted butter
  • 6 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1/2 cup fresh parsley, minced
  • 1 and 1/2 teaspoons garlic salt
  • 1/4 cup Parmesan cheese, grated

Instructions

For the dough:

  • In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the dough hook add the bread flour, sugar, yeast and salt; gently whisk to combine. Turn mixer on low speed and add the warm water and 2 tablespoons of the olive oil; beat until the dough forms a ball around the hook. If the dough is super sticky, add additional flour, 1 tablespoon at a time, until the dough comes together in a solid ball. If the dough is too dry, add additional water, 1 tablespoon at a time. Scrape the dough onto a lightly floured surface and gently knead into a smooth, firm ball.

  • Grease a large bowl with the remaining 2 teaspoons olive oil. Add the dough, cover the bowl with plastic wrap, and place the bowl in a warm area to rise for 90 minutes, or until it has doubled in size.

  • Turn the dough out onto a lightly floured surface and divide it into 2 equal pieces. Place each round of dough onto a piece plastic wrap and let them rest for 10 minutes. Dust the top of each round of dough with a light sprinkling of flour and, using a sharp knife, slice each into quarters. Press each quarter into a rectangle, then slice in half again. You should have 16 pieces of dough. Dust each piece with a little flour and quickly shape into individual balls. Roll out each ball into a long rope then tie it into a knot. Place the knots on the prepared baking sheet, covered loosely with plastic wrap, and set aside for 30 minutes.The knots will rise a little more during this time.

  • Preheat oven to 450 degrees (F). When the 30 minutes are up, remove the plastic wrap and place the garlic knots in the preheated oven. Bake for 20 minutes, or until knots are golden brown and firm.

  • Cool for 5 minutes, then brush the freshly baked knots with the garlic coating. Sprinkle with cheese and serve warm!

For the garlic coating:

  • Melt the butter in a small pan over medium-low heat. Add in the garlic and simmer for 1-2 minutes, or until fragrant (be sure not to over cook it here). Add in the parsley and garlic salt and stir to combine. Taste to season (add more salt, if needed), then remove from heat. Set aside until needed.

Notes

  • For darker and more flavorful garlic knots, brush garlic coating on knots before and after baking.
  • To freeze: Make garlic knots as instructed, but preheat your oven to 275 degrees. Bake garlic knots for 16 minutes. Don’t worry that the rolls look pale in color and slightly undercooked. Remove from the oven and cool completely. Then flash freeze on a sheet pan until they are frozen solid, about 3 hours. Transfer frozen garlic knots to a freezer safe bag and place in the freezer for up to 2 months. When you’re ready to warm and serve, preheat oven to 400 degrees. Then bake the frozen garlic knots until they are lightly golden brown and warm in the middle, about 10 to 15 minutes. Brush with garlic butter and serve.

Tried it and loved it?Snap a picture and share it with me on Instagram @Bakerbynature and by using the hashtag #BakerByNature

297K Shares

Homemade Garlic Knots Recipe - Baker by Nature (2024)

FAQs

What are garlic knots made of? ›

A classic Italian pizzeria snack, garlic knots are strips of pizza dough tied in a knot, baked, and then topped with melted butter, garlic and parsley. Hank has authored five cookbooks, the latest in 2021.

View More
How long to bake frozen garlic knots? ›

Baking frozen garlic knots

I usually go for 10-15 minutes at 400 straight from the freezer. Then douse them in that buttery goodness. Done.

Get More Info Here
How do you heat fresh market garlic knots? ›

For Garlic Knots: (Ready to eat. Heating instructions follow, if desired.) Wrap garlic knots in foil and place in 350°F oven for 5-10 minutes until warmed through.

Discover More Details
How do you cook Aldi garlic knots from frozen? ›

Bake according to the directions. Mine said at 400 for 35 minutes. The garlic knots are so good and cook right in the bag on a baking sheet for 10-15 minutes.

View Details
Can I turn pizza dough into bread? ›

The bread can be made with a variety of pizza dough styles, but we think our Sourdough, Neo-Neapolitan or Classic Pizza Dough all work well. Make sure to prepare your dough ahead of time to ensure it rises at room temperature before firing up your oven.

Discover More Details
Why are garlic knots so cheap? ›

As they are a way to make use of scraps, garlic knots tend to be the least expensive item on a pizzeria menu, often provided as complimentary with larger orders.

Learn More
How do you cook New York Bakery garlic knots? ›

Instructions. Preheat oven to 425°F. Place Garlic Knots flat on baking sheet with edges. Bake 7-9 minutes and until golden brown.

Keep Reading
How long are leftover garlic knots good for? ›

Store any leftover garlic knots in an airtight container at room temperature for 2-3 days or in the refrigerator for around a week. If you'd like to freeze these baked knots, place in a freezer-safe container for around 3 months. When ready to dig in, thaw at room temperature then reheat in the microwave or oven.

Learn More Now
Do you refrigerate leftover garlic knots? ›

Remove from the oven and brush the warm knots with remaining garlic butter. Sprinkle with parmesan cheese and/or parsley, if using. Serve plain or with marinara sauce for dipping. Cover and store leftover knots at room temperature for up to 2 days or in the refrigerator for up to 1 week.

Show Me More
Can garlic knots go bad? ›

Make Ahead and Storage. To make these ahead of time, cool to room temperature after baking. Store them in an airtight container at room temp for up to 3 days. To freeze, bake the knots, cool, then freeze in an airtight container or freezer bag for up to 4 months.

Learn More Now

How do you soften garlic bread? ›

Microwave: While this method may not produce the same level of crispiness as the other two, it can still be a quick and easy option. Place the garlic bread on a microwave-safe plate and cover it with a damp paper towel. Microwave on high for 15 to 20 seconds, or until the bread is warm and soft.

Learn More
Should frozen garlic bread be thawed before baking? ›

No need to thaw — the frozen garlic bread pieces can go straight from the freezer to the oven. When ready to serve, heat an oven (or a toaster oven) to 425°F.

Read More
Does garlic get stronger when frozen? ›

Frozen garlic lacks the crunchy texture of fresh, but the flavor remains strong—and definitely lacks the chemical taste that sometimes accompanies jarred garlic. A common method for freezing garlic is placing peeled cloves—chopped or whole—in olive oil. This is actually the only safe way to preserve garlic in oil.

Discover More
Is it OK to use frozen garlic? ›

Minced garlic can be added to your pan straight from the freezer; no need to defrost it first. The same goes for whole cloves if you plan to keep them whole in the recipe like you would for garlic-roasted potatoes. Keep it simple with delicious garlic compound butter to melt over steak and roasted veggies.

Get More Info
What are knots made of? ›

Knots are comprised of tense muscle fibers. "Muscle knots are actually hyperirritable spots in muscle or fascial tissue [bands or sheets of connective tissue] known as myofascial trigger points," says Charleston.

View More
What are the spikes on garlic? ›

Garlic scapes are the long green shoots that grow from the garlic bulb, and they are an amazing way to add garlicky flavor to your favorite dishes. They're a bit milder than garlic cloves, which make them the perfect base for pestos, an addition to quiches, or even eaten straight up sauteed with a little salt.

Discover More Details
Do garlic knots contain milk? ›

Ingredients. Contains milk, wheat. BREAD: ENRICHED WHEAT FLOUR (WHEAT FLOUR, MALTED BARLEY FLOUR, NIACIN, IRON, THIAMINE MONONITRATE, RIBOFLAVIN, FOLIC ACID), WATER, SUGAR, SOYBEAN OIL, CONTAINS 2% OR LESS OF: RYE FLOUR, SALT, YEAST, MONOGLYCERIDES, DOUGH CONDITIONER( ASCORBIC ACID), CORNMEAL.

Read On
What is the green thing inside garlic? ›

Almost all cultivated garlic reproduces asexually, and is grown by planting cloves into the ground. The garlic germ lies in a small cavity in the center of every garlic clove* and it's basically a future garlic plant—a garlic “precursor” of sorts.

Learn More Now
Top Articles
Corned Beef Hash and Eggs Recipe
Lighter Creamy Apple Coleslaw | Slimming Eats Recipes
FAQ's, Return & Shipping Policies / FAQ's, Return & Shipping Policies
A Step By Step Guide – Writer's Edit
Latest Posts
Margarita Pitcher Recipe Recipe - The Cookie Rookie®
The Best Chinese Fakeaway Recipes - Slimming Eats - Slimming Eats
Article information

Author: Zonia Mosciski DO

Last Updated:

Views: 6296

Rating: 4 / 5 (71 voted)

Reviews: 94% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Zonia Mosciski DO

Birthday: 1996-05-16

Address: Suite 228 919 Deana Ford, Lake Meridithberg, NE 60017-4257

Phone: +2613987384138

Job: Chief Retail Officer

Hobby: Tai chi, Dowsing, Poi, Letterboxing, Watching movies, Video gaming, Singing

Introduction: My name is Zonia Mosciski DO, I am a enchanting, joyous, lovely, successful, hilarious, tender, outstanding person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.