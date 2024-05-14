Homemade Grapefruit Slices – Recipe Diaries (2024)

If you’re a fan of grapefruit stop throwing out the peels! They can be used to make candied grapefruit slices. It’s quite a simple and easy process to do and just requires some boiling. Actually a lot of boiling… You can eat them as is or use them for co*cktail garnishes. People will think you slaved hours to make them.

This post was recently updated on 10/9/2020 with new pictures and info to help you get the perfect grapefruit slices.

Homemade Grapefruit Slices – Recipe Diaries (1)
Ingredients Needed

Large grapefruits - are a type of citrus fruit known for their tangy and slightly bitter taste. They are a great source of vitamins C and A, as well as fiber and antioxidants.
Sugar - Or regular granulated sugar, I do not use sugar substitutes in any of my recipes but if you know the conversions feel free to do so
Water - this comes straight from the faucet!
Sugar for covering the slices

See the recipe card below for a full list of ingredients and measurements.

How to make Candied Grapefruit

Step 1: To make candied grapefruit peels, you'll need two large grapefruits to start. Cut the grapefruits into 4 wedges. Then remove the peel from each wedge. You'll have 8 grapefruit peels. Cut them into chunks or long strands.

Homemade Grapefruit Slices – Recipe Diaries (2)

Step 2: Place them over a stove top in a boiling pot with about 1 inch of water covering them. When the water starts to boil, remove the pot from the heat, strain the grapefruit peels and then place them back into the pot with fresh water and boil again. Repeat this step 4 times. This is because grapefruit peels are very bitter and you want to get rid of the bitter water as soon as possible.

Homemade Grapefruit Slices – Recipe Diaries (3)

Step 3: After you've boiled them in fresh water for the 4th time. Strain and set aside. In the pot, add in 4 cups water and 4 cups sugar. Stir until sugar and water are combined, then add the grapefruit peels back in. Boil the mixture over high heat for about 30 minutes, stirring occasionally until there are large opaque bubbles and the grapefruit zest is completely translucent.

Step 4: Strain the mixture over a heat proof bowl so you can keep the simple syrup for a co*cktail if you want!

Step 5: Place 1 cup sugar in a bowl and add in the hot grapefruit peels. Mix them in the sugar so they're completely covered. Then set on a plate to cool.

How do I store leftovers?

Always store leftovers in clean, food-grade containers. The type of container doesn’t really matter. Use zip lock, glass, plastic, whatever! Make sure to store any leftovers in an airtight container.

Stainless steel pots - for boiling the grapefruit slices in water

Sharp Knife - for slicing the grapefruit slices.

Recipe Tips and Tricks

At first, the grapefruit slices were kind of bitter. The next day, however, they transformed into the grapefruit slices that the candy store has. I let my friends try them and they loved them.

The sugar will absorb into the grapefruit overnight.

Take the grapefruit slices one step farther and dip them in chocolate!

Store the candy in airtight containers.

Other Recipes to Try

Fresh Blueberry Pie

No Stir Easy Parmesan Risotto

Roasted Shrimp Salad

Perfect Pie Crust

Garlic Roasted Potatoes

Homemade Grapefruit Slices – Recipe Diaries (4)

If you’ve tried this Candied Grapefruit Slices or any other recipe on the site, let me know in the comment section how it turned out. Snap a picture and upload it to share on Pinterest or Instagram! Make sure to tag me in the photo.

Recipe fromTablespoon!

Homemade Grapefruit Slices – Recipe Diaries (5)

Homemade Grapefruit Slices

★★★★4 from 1 reviews
  • Author: Jenna
  • Prep Time: 30min
  • Cook Time: 30min
  • Total Time: 1hr
  • Yield: 24 1x
Description

If you’re a fan of grapefruit stop throwing out the peels! They can be used to make candied grapefruit slices.

Scale

Ingredients

  • 2 large grapefruits
    4 cups of sugar
    4 cups of water
    1 cup of sugar for covering the slices

Instructions

  1. To make candied grapefruit peels, you'll need two large grapefruits to start. Cut the grapefruits into 4 wedges. Then remove the peel from each wedge. You'll have 8 grapefruit peels. Cut them into chunks or long strands.
  2. Place them over a stove top in a boiling pot with about 1 inch of water covering them. When the water starts to boil, remove the pot from the heat, strain the grapefruit peels and then place them back into the pot with fresh water and boil again. Repeat this step 4 times. This is because grapefruit peels are very bitter and you want to get rid of the bitter water as soon as possible.
  3. After you've boiled them in fresh water for the 4th time. Strain and set aside. In the pot, add in 4 cups water and 4 cups sugar. Stir until sugar and water are combined, then add the grapefruit peels back in.Boil the mixture over high heat for about 30 minutes, stirring occasionally until there are large opaque bubbles and the grapefruit zest is completely translucent.
  4. Strain the mixture over a heat proof bowl so you can keep the simple syrup for a co*cktail if you want!
  5. Place 1 cup sugar in a bowl and add in the hot grapefruit peels. Mix them in the sugar so they're completely covered. Then set on a plate to cool.
  • Category: Medium
  • Method: Stovetop
  • Cuisine: American

Keywords: homemade grapefruit slices

Reader Interactions

Comments

  1. Lezlie says

    I made these and they’re great! That makes a lot. What is the best way to store them and how long will they keep?

  2. Jenna says

    The recipe is correct. You're just peeling off the edges of each fruit. Boiling it that many times helps the sugar to stick.

  3. Melinda Onwiler says

    Why are the instructions for grapefruit “peel”, not slices? If you boil fruit sections 4 times, there will be nothing left! Please reply if recipe is correct as shown

  4. Rachel says

    Just received a dozen grapefruits from our neighbor’s tree and was looking for an easy and quick recipe to try out new ideas and came across yours. This recipe is great. I’ve already passed along the recipe link with family and friends. Thanks for sharing it.

Leave a Reply

Homemade Grapefruit Slices – Recipe Diaries (2024)
