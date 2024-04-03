Homemade Green Bean Casserole Recipe (2024)

Step 1 Make the onions: In a medium bowl, combine the onions with the flour, bread crumbs and salt, and toss to coat the onion pieces.

Step 2 In a heavy skillet with high sides, pour enough oil to reach ½-inch up the side. Heat over medium-high until the oil is hot — a drop of water should sizzle and sputter when flicked into the oil.

Step 4 Butter a shallow 4-quart baking dish and heat the oven to 400 degrees.

Step 5 Blanch the green beans: Bring a large pot of water to a boil with an ice bath nearby. When boiling, salt the water generously, add the green beans, and cook for 4 to 5 minutes, until slightly tender and bright green. Immediately transfer beans to the ice bath. When beans are chilled, drain and set aside.

Step 6 Pour water out of the pot, wipe dry and return to the stovetop. Over medium-high heat, melt 3 tablespoons butter. When melted, add the red-pepper flakes and thyme, and stir until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add the sliced mushrooms and cook, stirring occasionally, until they start to brown significantly, 8 to 10 minutes. Add 1 teaspoon salt and sliced garlic and stir until fragrant, another 1 to 2 minutes.

Step 7 Sprinkle the flour all over and stir to coat the mushrooms. Gradually add the stock and milk, and bring to a simmer, stirring all the while. Turn the heat down to medium and continue to stir until the sauce is thick and creamy and coats the back of a spoon, 6 to 8 minutes. Remove from heat. Add nutmeg, black pepper, vinegar and Worcestershire, if using. Taste for salt, pepper and acidity.